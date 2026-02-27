Mother Fears Injustice After Motorcycle Crash Involving Police Sgt. Maj

BANGKOK – A mother in Kamphaeng Phet says she’s worried her family won’t get fair treatment after a serious traffic crash involving a police officer on a motorcycle and her three daughters on a scooter.

The girls were returning from school and had signaled to turn into a village junction on a road that is currently under construction. All three were badly hurt, and one twin is still waiting for a third surgery.

Reporters received the complaint from Namfon Phayungyak, 47, who lives in Moo 2, Nong Mai Kong Subdistrict, Sai Ngam District, Kamphaeng Phet. She is the mother of three female students in grades 10 and 11 at Sai Ngam Pittayakhom School.

The crash happened on the Kamphaeng Phet to Phichit road, near the Ban Mae Yue Health Promoting Hospital and the junction leading into Moo 2, Ban Sak Khi, in Moo 9, Nong Mai Kong Subdistrict. The injured students all live in the area.

After the impact, all three girls were thrown onto the shoulder of the road where construction was underway. The drop was almost one meter, which made their injuries worse. Residents rushed in to help, and rescue volunteers later took them to Sai Ngam Hospital.

Three sisters were injured, and one remains in critical condition

The injured girls were identified as:

Ms. Salwa, 16 (grade 10, younger twin, the rider)

She suffered a head wound that required three stitches, injuries to both elbows and both knees, abrasions on her right hip, and a deep wound on her left foot. Ms. Nada Pengpoon, 18 (grade 11, oldest sister, middle passenger)

She had a swollen head and dizziness, a wound on the left ribs extending toward the back, tears to both ears, and wounds on her left knee, both elbows, and right hip. Ms. Salma Pengpoon, 16 (grade 10, older twin)

Her injuries were the most severe. She suffered facial trauma, misaligned teeth, wounds to both elbows and her left knee, a cracked pelvis, tears to the stomach and urinary tract, a punctured lung, and a fractured hip. Doctors later transferred her from Sai Ngam Hospital to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital, where she had already undergone two surgeries. She has since been sent to Naresuan Hospital in Phitsanulok to wait for another operation.

The police officer identified the big bike rider

The other vehicle involved was a Honda CBR 650 cc big bike. Police identified the rider as Sgt. Maj. Rachen, 40, an investigator assigned to Sai Ngam Police Station.

He had injuries on his body and could still speak after the crash. Later, doctors transferred him to Naresuan Hospital in Phitsanulok because of bleeding in the brain.

The students’ motorcycle was a red and black Honda Wave, and it was heavily damaged. Officers moved both motorcycles to Sai Ngam Police Station for evidence.

Namfon, the girls’ mother, took reporters to the crash site and said a nearby home security camera captured the moment of impact. After viewing the footage, she believes the big bike rider caused the crash.

She said the road was a construction zone, so drivers should slow down. She also said her daughter had turned on the right signal and was preparing to cross and turn into the village. According to her, the big bike hit near the motorcycle’s exhaust area, which led to the girls being thrown off the road.

Mother says no one has contacted them

The mother said she didn’t know at first that the big bike rider was a local police officer. She also said that since the day of the crash, no one has reached out to offer support or discuss compensation.

Because medical bills keep rising, she worries about how the family will manage. She works as a hired childcare worker in another province and says she can’t afford long-term treatment costs, especially with one daughter still facing serious recovery challenges.

She wants the case handled fairly and asks investigators to work straight and not protect each other.

Chaiyot Thongpoonphoem, 37, a resident who helped the injured girls first and owns the CCTV camera near the scene, said he heard a loud crash and ran outside. He helped the victims but did not know the other rider was a police officer at the time. After rescue workers took everyone to the hospital, he reviewed the camera footage and saw the moment the crash happened.

Reporters later visited the family’s home and spoke with Salwa, the 16-year-old rider, and Nada, the 18-year-old sister who sat in the middle.

They said they were riding home from school and turned on the signal near the last streetlight before the junction. They said they moved close to the yellow center line to prepare for the turn into the village. Salwa said she checked the rear-view mirror and saw the big bike still far back, so she began turning. She didn’t expect it to reach them so quickly.

Police gathering evidence

They also said friends and teachers have visited, but the other party has not come by. Because of that, they want the other rider to contact them and help with expenses.

Investigators said they are collecting evidence and moving the case forward under the law. The Sai Ngam Police Station chief said the station will handle the case fairly for both sides.

He said officers ordered an alcohol test and drug screening on the day of the crash. Forensic staff also inspected the scene, collected CCTV footage, and checked factors such as the big bike’s speed.

Police said both sides are still in treatment. The officer who rode the big bike has bleeding in the brain, and all three students remain under medical care. The station chief said that even though the other party is a police officer, the case will proceed in a straightforward way.

