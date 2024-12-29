Chiang Rai to Experience Cold Weather Over New Year Holiday

The Weather Department reports that Chiang Rai and neighboring provinces will experience cold weather tomorrow and over the next few days as a cold air mass from China will cover the upper part of Thailand.

This will cause the temperature to drop 2-5 degrees, and strong, cold winds are likely at higher elevations. Temperatures at the peak at Phu Chi Fah are expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius in the early morning and rise to 16 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

The weather is predicted to be very cold, with some frost on the mountaintops and hilltops. Due to the colder weather, people in these areas should take care of their health and be aware of the danger of fires that may occur due to the dry weather and strong winds.

Northern Region Weather:

Cool to cold weather with morning fog and temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature 12-20 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 27-32 degrees Celsius.

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops, and some areas will experience frost.

The minimum temperature is 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Eastern wind, speed 10-20 km/hr.

Northeastern region:

Cool to cold weather with strong wind and temperatures will drop by 2-5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature 11-19 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 26-30 degrees Celsius.

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops, with a minimum temperature of 6-12 degrees Celsius.Northeastern wind, speed 10-30 km/hr.

Central region:

Cool weather in the morning with strong wind, and temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.

Eastern region:

The weather is cool in the morning, with a strong wind. And the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius

The lowest temperature is 19-22 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 29-32 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds, speed 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 and 2 meters high off the shore.

Southern Region:

In the South, there will be more rain, and some areas will have heavy to very heavy rain. People in these areas should know the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rain that may cause flash floods and mudslides, especially on hillsides near waterways and lowlands. The northeast monsoon is strong and covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Southern East Coast:

The upper part of the region is cool in the morning, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas.

In the provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

Minimum temperature 18-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 27-31 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds, speed 20-40 km/hr.

The sea has waves 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 3 meters.

Southern West Coast:

Thunderstorms occur in 30 percent of the area, mostly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang.

Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds, speed 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high. Far from the shore, the waves are 1-2 meters high.

In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Cool in the morning with strong winds. And the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius

The lowest temperature is 19-22 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 30-33 degrees Celsius

Northeast wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.

