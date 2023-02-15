Man Walks 1200Km to Marry Sweetheart in Thailand

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old man in southern Thailand completed a 1,200-kilometer foot journey to marry the sweetheart he met on social media on Valentine’s Day in Satun province.

Suthep Promjit of Nakhon Nayok province completed his journey at the Thung Wa district office, where he married Ms. Thanapa Khiaw-on, 56 a local food vendor They were surrounded by well-wishers, including women dressed in traditional attire who performed traditional dance.

Mr. Suthep set out on his journey on January 14, leaving his home in the central plain province of Nakhon Nayok after three months of training.

On Monday, he arrived in southern Thailand’s lower southern province of Satun. He walked and ran 39 kilometers per day on average. People came out to offer moral support as he posted his progress on social media.

He first met MsThanapa on social media five months ago. She advertised on TikTok and sold shrimp paste and dried seafood in Thailand.

Ms Thanapa stated that Mr Suthep first approached her through the app while she was selling.

He sent her flower pictures and ordered shrimp paste. Later, as a vendor following up on a sale to a customer, she asked him on social media whether the shrimp paste tasted good.

They continued to talk and grew closer over time. Finally, Mr Suthep inquired as to whether she had a lover.

She explained that she had been single for about ten years, since her divorce. Her four children from her marriage were all adults. She also joked that if he had been her age, she would have asked to be his girlfriend.

Mr. Suthep had jumped at the chance and didn’t mind the age difference, according to Ms Thanapa. So she told him to walk or run to Satun, Thailand to prove his sincerity.

He responded that he would, and that he would see her on Valentine’s Day.

“I would not have had this day without social media,” Mr Suthep said. “I’m ecstatic and speechless. I am eternally grateful to him “Ms Thanapa smiled as she spoke.

Thung Wa district chief Narong Noothiam registered their marriage at the district office on Tuesday and expressed his best wishes for their future happiness.