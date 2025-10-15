Man Dies After Drinking Toilet Cleaner Reused Soda Pop Bottle

BANGKOK – A 44-year-old man who drank toilet cleaner from a reused soft drink bottle died hours after being treated and discharged from a hospital in central Thailand. His family is challenging the care he received.

The incident took place on Monday in Satuek district in Buriam Province. He had been drinking the night before and later grabbed a one-litre bottle with a green liquid, believing it was a soft drink. He took several swigs, then asked what he had just drunk.

The family realized it was toilet cleaner that had been poured into the bottle and rushed him to the hospital.

Relatives said they brought the bottle with them and told staff exactly what he had consumed. Doctors examined him, gave him medication, and sent him home with advice. Around five hours later, he collapsed at home and lost consciousness. Emergency responders could not revive him.

His family said they expected him to be kept in for observation and treatment, and they are seeking answers. A doctor who attended the house was asked why he was discharged. The doctor reportedly said that patients were often sent home if no severe symptoms were present at the time.

The owner of the cleaning agent admitted decanting it from a large container into used soft drink bottles to share with relatives. He said he was there when it happened, and that the victim only asked about the liquid after drinking it.

He questioned why the hospital did not carry out a gastric lavage, given that the bottle was shown to staff.

The Buriram Provincial Health Office later explained that a stomach pump is not always suitable for acidic substances such as toilet cleaner, which can corrode metal. Dr Pichet Phutkhuntod said inserting a tube could cause the acid to move back into the esophagus, which risks perforation or lung infection.

Dr Pichet added that the man had vomited after ingesting the cleaner. Combined with intoxication, this suggested some of the substance had already been expelled. As his condition appeared stable, he was allowed to go home with instructions to watch him closely and return if symptoms worsened.

Health officials offered condolences to the family and said support would be provided. They also urged people to store hazardous household chemicals safely and label them clearly. Transferring toilet cleaner into drink bottles or similar containers should be avoided. Local health volunteers have been told to spread the word to prevent another tragedy.

Hidden Dangers of Toilet Cleaner

In many Thai homes, heat and humidity make bathrooms hard to keep clean. Toilet cleaner liquids promise quick results. Yet these everyday products can hide serious hazards for young children.

Curious toddlers often explore cupboards and low shelves, turning routine items into real risks. Popular products such as Duck and many generic acid-based cleaners contain hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite (bleach), and surfactants. These are corrosive chemicals behind bright labels, often stored within easy reach.

The biggest danger is swallowing the liquid. A toddler may mistake blue or green toilet cleaner for a drink and take a sip. This can cause instant pain, burns to the mouth and throat, heavy vomiting, and even tears in the esophagus. Around the world, poison centres record thousands of such cases each year, with children making up 39 percent of exposures.

Thai data is limited, but the threat is comparable, and crowded, multigenerational homes can make safe storage harder. Without urgent care, poisoning can lead to fluid in the lungs, loss of consciousness, or death. Some symptoms appear hours later, when crying may be misread as fussiness.

Breathing in fumes is a quieter danger. Vapours from these cleaners can irritate a child’s airways, setting off coughs or asthma. Poorly ventilated bathrooms in Thailand make this worse. Mixing bleach-based products with cleaners that contain ammonia creates chloramine gas, a toxic mix. This mirrors the Chonburi incident, where three adults died after inhaling fumes. Picture a small child in a hot, steamy room, struggling to breathe.

Skin contact also harms. Corrosive liquids burn delicate skin, and damaged areas can become infected. Thailand’s tropical heat speeds up evaporation, so stronger vapours build up in the air that children breathe during bath time.

These risks grow when people get used to having cleaners within arm’s reach. Simple steps reduce harm. Store bottles high and locked away, use childproof caps, and choose enzyme-based products when possible.

Support community education so families know the risks. A clean toilet should not put a child’s health on the line. In a country where family comes first, protecting the youngest starts with noticing what we overlook.

Related News: