NGOs Scale Back Humanitarian Aid for Myanamr Refugees in Mae Hong Son

MAE HONG SON – Thai Government Officials are ramping up preparations as major humanitarian groups plan to scale back support for Myanmar refugees in temporary shelters by the end of the month.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) will withdraw health services, while The Border Consortium (TBC) will stop providing food to most residents, except for those considered vulnerable.

Existing medicine supplies are expected to last around three or four more months, and only the most at-risk groups will continue to receive food support. Most other residents will soon need to find ways to feed themselves.

Governor Ekawit Meepian chaired a recent meeting to work out responses to the upcoming changes. With IRC set to pull out and TBC reducing food aid, local and district heads, camp leaders, NGO representatives, and other officials attended the session at Khun Yuam District Office.

The main points discussed for action after 31 July 2025 in Mae Hong Son:

Healthcare

Khun Yuam Hospital will assign public health staff at screening points outside the camp to help with patient checks and coordinate with local security. Staff will work in the camps three days a week, and at the hospital for the other two days, paid through hospital funds.

IRC still has enough medicine for three to four months. The hospital will provide extra supplies if needed and keep detailed records.

After July 31, IRC will hand over clinics, medicine, and medical equipment to Thai authorities. They will continue to fund one health and one environmental health worker for another month.

Waste Management

Refugees at Ban Mae Surin camp must keep separating rubbish and packing it into bags for weekly collection and disposal. Local businesses will be asked to supply vehicles for garbage removal.

Water Supply

Trained refugee staff, working with Thai agencies, will continue to manage drinking and household water. The IRC has enough chlorine powder left for about three to four more months.

Food Assistance

After 31 July, TBC will only provide food for the most vulnerable groups. The food voucher program will end and be replaced by basic rations such as rice, oil, and beans. This is a short-term measure.

Most refugees, who are not in the vulnerable group, will no longer get food support. Local authorities have not yet found a new budget to replace TBC’s food aid. Mae Hong Son province will report the situation to the Ministry of Interior to seek urgent solutions.

With major support winding down, the coming months will be challenging for Myanmar refugees as local authorities and agencies search for answers.

Related News: