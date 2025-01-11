Investing in Rehabilitation, Not Incarceration: Thailand’s Next Step

Thailand is setting a new standard in prison management. Inspired by that country’s leadership, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Bangkok Rules, a critical milestone in the quest for gender-sensitive criminal justice reform in 2010.

Officially recognized as the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, these 70 rules represent a foundational shift in addressing the specific needs of women within the criminal justice system.

Creative Corrections, the only independent organization accredited by ISO 17020:2012 to audit prisons in the US and around the world, will participate in a conference in Bangkok in February 2025 focused on this set of rules. The international gathering is slated to address Thailand’s example and the worldwide treatment of female offenders.

The journey of female inmates in Thailand

The strong royal leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand initiated the development of the Bangkok Rules. In July 2001, she visited the Central Women Correctional Institute in Bangkok and witnessed firsthand the specific vulnerabilities faced by women behind bars.

Her resolve to advocate for change brought about a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the treatment women experience in prison. Her efforts resulted in the first-ever guidelines dedicated to addressing the gender-specific needs of women prisoners and non-custodial measures for female offenders. Adopting these rules was a testament to Thailand’s role and commitment to this cause, honoring the nation by naming the guidelines after its capital.

The Bangkok Rules consist of 70 guidelines covering the treatment of pregnant women, women with children, and other vulnerable groups. The guidelines strongly emphasize non-custodial measures in place of incarceration. This recognizes the disproportionate impact of detention on women and their families.

This set of regulations spurs global conversation on the need for reform, influences policy changes, and inspires best practices in the treatment of women in the criminal justice system. It represents a major paradigm shift towards a more gender-responsive approach, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and addressing the specific needs and circumstances of women prisoners and offenders.

The journey from the initial inspiration drawn from the conditions of women prisoners in Thailand to the global recognition and adoption of the Bangkok Rules underscores a remarkable international effort to ensure justice and dignity for women. It highlights the critical role of advocacy, collaboration, and leadership in driving systemic change.

Since 2010, Thailand has drastically improved conditions for female prisoners. The Thailand Institute of Justice has implemented specialized healthcare services, provisions for pregnant inmates and new mothers, and policies aimed at reducing the female prison population by considering the underlying motives behind crimes, such as domestic violence and poverty.

“I previously visited a female prison in Thailand where newborns were allowed to be with mothers for a period of time,” recalls Percy Pitzer, Founding Manager of Creative Corrections. “I was extremely impressed with the compassion and professionalism the staff displayed toward the female mothers and newborns in this facility. It appeared to me that they were there not just because it was their job. They looked like they wanted to be there.”

Success stories thanks to Thailand’s shift toward rehabilitation

A decade into its adoption, the Bangkok Rules are responsible for remarkable achievements in Thailand. Today, the nation operates 15 model prisons serving as hubs for best practice exchange within the country and around the world. Moreover, when Thai women leave prison to re-enter society, Over 30 public and private organizations stand ready to support their reintegration.

Thailand also reduced its population of female prisoners by rolling out a variety of rehabilitation programs. Innovations such as the use of electronic bracelets to monitor prisoners’ movements and the introduction of pilot projects that allow prisoners to gain work experience and income signal a modern approach to corrections that aligns with the principles of the Bangkok Rules.

“Prisons around the world have room for improvement,” observes Pitzer. “Many years ago, we stopped being innovative and creative relating to incarceration. We stopped being smart on crime and got tough on crime. This resulted in overpopulation, which resulted in more problems than we had to start with.”

The implementation of the Bangkok Rules in Thailand marks a significant victory in the quest for a correctional system that respects gender differences, human dignity, and the potential for personal growth and change. As Thailand continues to invest in rehabilitation, it sets an example for the world, proving that a focus on healing and reintegration, rather than punishment, can lead to redeemable futures for those who have strayed from the law and safer societies for everyone.

“Thailand is showing us the way forward,” Pitzer concludes. “Rehabilitation should start the day a person arrives in prison. Instead of focusing on punishment, we should focus on programs addressing drug use, mental health issues, education, and career training. Our goal should always be that when we release a person from prison, they are prepared and never return to prison again.”

