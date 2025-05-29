(CTN News) – On Wednesday at the United States District Court, Jeanine Pirro, the District of Columbia’s acting United States Attorney, took the oath of office. She secured this opportunity through a meeting that took place in the Oval Office.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with President Donald Trump, administered the oath. Jeanine Pirro assumed the duties of the office to serve as United States Attorney until Ed Martin’s permanent departure, when he resigned after being initially chosen by Trump to hold the role.

Martin announced his retirement immediately following Jeanine Pirro’s original nomination for the position.

Following Martin’s retirement, Jeanine Pirro now leads the organization.

Pirro made this statement while administering the oath of office alongside the president. He told reporters how to ensure justice in D.C. “I want to ensure that everyone clearly hears my voice: there’s no going back.”

We will not tolerate the level of hostility that is currently prevalent as long as it persists. There won’t be any limitations placed on those who committed the crime.

In a press release issued shortly after the announcement, Jeanine Pirro said, “Violence will be confronted directly with appropriate penalties, and this city will once again transform into a beacon of hope in an America that President Trump has vowed to restore to greatness and safety.”

Trump said at the beginning of this month that he will work with “The Five” co-host on her next project. Due to Jeanine Pirro’s decision to leave her role at Fox News Channel, many Fox News personalities will fill in for her on “The Five” until a replacement co-host is found.

Until a suitable replacement is identified, the arrangement is expected to remain in effect. Until a replacement co-host is chosen, this arrangement is anticipated to remain in effect.

Before taking the oath of office as president, she talked about Jeanine Pirro’s career, which includes positions in the legal and media fields. She added that she had experience working in the legal industry. She made these remarks prior to being elected to her current role.

All three areas were argued to have Pirro’s prior knowledge.

Jeanine Pirro has shown herself to be a tremendous asset to The Five ever since she joined the organization. She has worked at FOX News Media for fourteen years, during which time she has proved herself to be a reliable and esteemed employee.

Over that time, she has significantly contributed to our success, which has facilitated our ability to achieve our overarching objectives. FOX News Media released a statement saying, “We wish her all the best in her new role within the American government in Washington.”

The individual who spread the word is a member of the same group to which you belong. The statement and the comment were simultaneously made public. The public received both simultaneously.

Professor Jeanine Pirro released a statement in response to the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, which was connected to security concerns. She deliberately repeated the same comment several times in each of her remarks because it was a recurring theme throughout her speech.

She made the solemn promise that the “cold-blooded murderer” who caused the disaster would be held accountable and forced to face the consequences of their actions. Pirro held the positions of deputy district attorney and district attorney in Westchester County, New York. He served in that capacity on multiple occasions.

She became the first woman to serve as a judge in the Westchester County Court during her tenure in that role, making history. The achievement she achieved solidified her place in the history books. The importance of this accomplishment cannot be adequately conveyed.

SOURCE: FN

