India Confirms Over 1,000 Nationals Returned or Deported from the U.S. Since January

India’s foreign ministry has reported that over one thousand Indians have either returned to India or been deported from the United States since January.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson, stated that approximately 62% of them arrived on commercial flights, but he did not provide any additional information.

Trump’s Crackdown on Undocumented Migrants Impacts Indian Nationals

This follows President Donald Trump‘s campaign against undocumented migrants to the United States. Trump had previously stated that India would “do what is right” regarding the deportation of illegal migrants.

In February, the United States deported over one hundred Indians on a military flight, with reports indicating that some of them were returned with shackles.

India and U.S. Maintain Cooperation on Migration Issues

During the ministry’s weekly briefing, Mr. Jaiswal stated, “We have close cooperation between India and the United States on migration issues.” He also mentioned that India verifies the nationalities of individuals before returning them.

The United States is reported to have identified approximately 18,000 Indian nationals suspected of entering the country illegally.

The U.S. Embassy in India issued a warning earlier this month that overstaying in the United States could result in deportation or a permanent prohibition on entry, even for those who entered legally.

New U.S. Visa Policy Could Affect Indian Students

Mr. Jaiswal also discussed the updated policy on student visas under the Trump administration, which is expected to affect Indian students intending to enroll in U.S. universities.

On Thursday, the United States announced that it had suspended the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students to examine the potential expansion of its social media screening measures.

“We acknowledge that the issuance of a visa is a sovereign function; however, we aspire for the merit-based consideration of Indian students’ applications and their timely enrollment in their academic programs,” stated Mr. Jaiswal.

India Now the Largest Source of International Students in the U.S.

Mr. Jaiswal also stated that 330,000 Indian students had enrolled in the United States for the academic year 2023-24, making India the largest source of international students in the country.

The United States announced on Thursday that it was extending its new visa policy by “aggressively revoking visas for Chinese students, including those studying in critical fields or with connections to the Chinese Communist Party.”