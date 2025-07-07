Flood Warning Issues for Mae Sai Chiang Rai as Heavy Rains Continue

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a flood warning for Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. Water levels in the Sai River have continued to rise since the morning of July 4, 2025, and the river is nearing overflow.

People in flood-prone areas of Mae Sai have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground and prepare for possible emergencies.

According to the Chiang Rai DDPM, river levels at both the Jotada water station in Myanmar and the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge are above the banks.

This puts four Chiang Rai communities at risk of flooding:

Sailom Joy Community, Moo 1, Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict

Koh Sai Community, Moo 7, Mae Sai Subdistrict

Mai Lung Khon Community, Moo 10, Mae Sai Subdistrict

Muang Daeng Community, Moo 2, Mae Sai Subdistrict

To help prevent loss and damage, the DDPM has sent alerts through the Cell Broadcast system, which reaches all mobile networks. Residents have been told to stay alert for flash floods, move items to safe places, and keep a close eye on vulnerable groups. For updates or urgent help, contact the DDPM hotline 1784 at any time or use the LINE Official account @1784DDPM.

The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) has also shared a Mekong River forecast for 5-6 July 2025. Water levels in Chiang Saen district are expected to rise by 0.8 to 1.2 metres because of heavy rainfall downstream from the Jinghong Dam in China. Although flooding is not expected yet, people living along the Mekong should pay close attention to any changes.

Chiang Rai is considered at risk for flooding from both the Sai and Mekong rivers during this rainy season. Local officials and the Chiang Rai DDPM have set up monitoring teams and prepared response plans.

Stay updated on Chiang Rai flood conditions through the DDPM website, the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office Facebook page, or call 1784 around the clock.

