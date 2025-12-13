News

Family Devastated After 4-Year-Old Boy Burns to Death in House Fire

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
4-Year-Old Boy Burns to Death in House Fire

NAKHON SAWAN – A Fierce fire destroys a two-story wooden house, trapping a 4-year-old boy on the ground floor and burning him to death while his grandmother and relatives upstairs fail to reach him in time.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, officers from Bang Muang Police Station in Nakhon Sawan, along with fire trucks from Bang Muang Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO) and Bueng Senat SAO, received a report of a house fire in Don Du Village.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and found a two-story wooden house engulfed in flames. The fire spread quickly through the entire structure, with bright red flames and thick smoke pouring out. Several people who lived in the house ran outside to escape.

Firefighters sprayed water nonstop for quite some time before they managed to bring the fire under control.

4-Year-Old Boy Burns to Death in House Fire

When the flames were out, officers inspected the damage. The house and most belongings inside were almost destroyed. On the ground floor, they found the body of a 4-year-old boy who had been burned to death at the scene.

The scene was heartbreaking for everyone in the family, especially 60-year-old Pamas Kaewluanthong, the boy’s grandmother, along with other relatives who all lived in the same house.

Pamas told officers that before the fire started, the adults in the family went to sleep on the second floor. Only her 4-year-old grandson slept alone on the ground floor. Around 3:50 a.m., they heard him scream in fear from downstairs.

The family members ran down to help, but the fire on the ground floor had already grown strong and blocked their way. No one could get inside to rescue the child. The flames then spread to the second floor very fast. Firefighters later arrived and put out the blaze, but the boy had already lost his life.

4-Year-Old Boy Burns to Death in House Fire

After the incident, Nattaya Chutiporn, the governor of Nakhon Sawan, together with Tingkorn Munsap, the headman of Bang Muang Subdistrict, went to visit Pamas and her family. They offered support and sympathy for the loss of both their home and their beloved child.

The team also brought basic supplies and food to help the family through this difficult time. Relevant agencies will continue to monitor the family’s living conditions and mental health.

Governor Nattaya said the province cares deeply about those affected by the disaster and thanked all agencies that joined in helping the family, both with daily needs and emotional support.

She stressed that the province places importance on helping people affected by fires and other emergencies. In this case, the loss cannot be replaced, but she encouraged the family and community to stay strong and keep moving forward together.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Nun 84, Sets Herself on Fire at Famous Hermitage Site

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Flood Solution study, Mae Sai, Chiang Rai Department of Public Works Begins Food Solution Study for Mae Sai
Next Article Police Detain 14 Chinese Scammers Bangkok Immigration Police Detain 14 Chinese Scammers for Illegal Entry

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

UK OnlyFans Bonnie Blue Deported from Bali
OnlyFans Bonnie Blue Deported from Bali After Disrespecting Their Culture
News Asia
Police Detain 14 Chinese Scammers
Bangkok Immigration Police Detain 14 Chinese Scammers for Illegal Entry
Crime
Flood Solution study, Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
Department of Public Works Begins Food Solution Study for Mae Sai
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Mai, Students, Blood Donations
Chiang Mai College Students and Faculty Donate Blood and Honor Soldiers
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

sensitive content

I Understand Go to Home Page