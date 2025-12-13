Family Devastated After 4-Year-Old Boy Burns to Death in House Fire

NAKHON SAWAN – A Fierce fire destroys a two-story wooden house, trapping a 4-year-old boy on the ground floor and burning him to death while his grandmother and relatives upstairs fail to reach him in time.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, officers from Bang Muang Police Station in Nakhon Sawan, along with fire trucks from Bang Muang Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO) and Bueng Senat SAO, received a report of a house fire in Don Du Village.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and found a two-story wooden house engulfed in flames. The fire spread quickly through the entire structure, with bright red flames and thick smoke pouring out. Several people who lived in the house ran outside to escape.

Firefighters sprayed water nonstop for quite some time before they managed to bring the fire under control.

When the flames were out, officers inspected the damage. The house and most belongings inside were almost destroyed. On the ground floor, they found the body of a 4-year-old boy who had been burned to death at the scene.

The scene was heartbreaking for everyone in the family, especially 60-year-old Pamas Kaewluanthong, the boy’s grandmother, along with other relatives who all lived in the same house.

Pamas told officers that before the fire started, the adults in the family went to sleep on the second floor. Only her 4-year-old grandson slept alone on the ground floor. Around 3:50 a.m., they heard him scream in fear from downstairs.

The family members ran down to help, but the fire on the ground floor had already grown strong and blocked their way. No one could get inside to rescue the child. The flames then spread to the second floor very fast. Firefighters later arrived and put out the blaze, but the boy had already lost his life.

After the incident, Nattaya Chutiporn, the governor of Nakhon Sawan, together with Tingkorn Munsap, the headman of Bang Muang Subdistrict, went to visit Pamas and her family. They offered support and sympathy for the loss of both their home and their beloved child.

The team also brought basic supplies and food to help the family through this difficult time. Relevant agencies will continue to monitor the family’s living conditions and mental health.

Governor Nattaya said the province cares deeply about those affected by the disaster and thanked all agencies that joined in helping the family, both with daily needs and emotional support.

She stressed that the province places importance on helping people affected by fires and other emergencies. In this case, the loss cannot be replaced, but she encouraged the family and community to stay strong and keep moving forward together.

Related News: