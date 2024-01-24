Connect with us

News

Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Southern Xinjiang
Advertisement

News

Everything You Need To Know About UK Government Banning Disposable Vapes

News

[VIDEO] Mona Lisa Soup Protest: Environmental Activists Demand Sustainable Food Rights

News

Hong Kong Tourism Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2025

News

China's Post-COVID Visa Diplomacy: Visa Waiver Agreements And International Travel Policies

News

Afghanistan's Taliban Government Calls for Respect and Engagement in Regional Diplomacy

News

Hamas Rejects Proposed Hostage Deal Without Full Israeli Troop Withdrawal

News

China Introduces Stringent Financial Rules to Halt Stock Market Sell-Off Amid Economic Concerns

News

Boeing 737 Max 9 Returns to US Skies as Passenger Flights Resume Following Safety Improvements

News Northern Thailand

Thousands Attend the 2024 World Formula Hmong Racing in Chiang Mai

News Crime

Swiss Man Arrested in Korat for Strangling His Wife to Death

News

Gaza TV Journalist Collapses While He is Live on Air

News

When will the Bank of England Start to Cut Interest Rates?

News

UK Government Plans to Ban Disposable Vapes to Tackle Youth Vaping

News

China and Thailand Sign Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement to Boost People-to-People Exchanges

News

Gunmen Kill 1 Person During Sunday Morning Mass at an Istanbul Church

News Crime

Briton and 3 Compatriots Arrested in Pattaya Over Fake Kidnapping

News Regional News

Briton Dies After Parachute Fails During Base Jump from 29 Story Condo

News

8 Simple Ways To Future-Proof Your SEO Strategy

News

World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail from Miami

News

Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China’s Southern Xinjiang

Published

7 days ago

on

Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Southern Xinjiang

(CTN News) – A massive earthquake of 7.2 on the Richter scale struck China’s Southern Xinjiang province late Monday night, sending shockwaves throughout the area.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at 23:39:11 IST, with its epicentre at 80 kilometres depth in Southern Xinjiang, China.

The earthquakes were felt powerfully in the Delhi-National Capital Region, raising concerns and pushing citizens to seek shelter. Several people have already been hurt as a result of the earthquake, and indications indicate that some houses have collapsed along the China-Kyrgyzstan border.

Following the seismic occurrence, the Xinjiang Railway Department immediately halted operations and suspended 27 trains.

According to Chinese media, the epicentre in Wushi County experienced up to 14 aftershocks, the greatest of which measured 5.3 and was located about 17 kilometres away.

The quake’s impact extended beyond the surrounding vicinity, with Kyrgyz authorities reporting injuries on their side of the border.

At 2:00 a.m. in China’s Xinjiang province, a 7.0-magnitude aftershock rocked the rugged China-Kyrgyzstan border.

The quake caused severe damage, resulting in the collapse of two residential dwellings and cattle sheds in rural Wushi County. At least three people have been reported injured, forcing authorities to send out a disaster aid team to the impacted districts.

Video circulating on social media sites caught the commotion as household appliances tumbled to the ground and residents ran for safety.

A resident of Aksu recalled the strong shaking that drove people to seek shelter despite the frigid conditions. According to reports from Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, the earthquake shook walls and shifted furniture.

While no injuries or damage have been recorded in Bishkek, nearby communities in China and Kazakhstan have felt the tremors.

Following the first earthquake, a succession of modest aftershocks occurred, some of which had magnitudes as high as 5.5. Citizens in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, poured outside as a precaution.

This seismic event occurred just one day after a disastrous landslip in southwest China killed and buried hundreds of people. The region is still dealing with the consequences of a December earthquake in northwest China, which killed and displaced hundreds.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies