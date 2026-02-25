Chinese Tourists Extend Phuket Stays for Lunar New Year, TAT Says

Chinese tourists in Phuket are staying longer around Lunar New Year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office.

TAT Phuket says the shift links to travel plans to Japan being disrupted or affected, plus a longer holiday window in Phuket from Feb 15 to 23. This report explains the reasons, the key numbers TAT shared, the role of flights and routes, the events Phuket is leaning on in 2026, and what it means for travelers and local businesses.

Key takeaways

The Lunar New Year holiday window discussed by TAT Phuket runs Feb 15 to 23

Phuket’s Lunar New Year revenue estimate is around 600 million baht

Phuket recorded 14.1 million visitors and 546 billion baht in tourism revenue last year

and in tourism revenue last year Phuket’s top foreign markets were Russia, India, China, Australia, and the UK

Why Chinese tourists extended their Phuket stays this Lunar New Year



The clearest driver is a short-haul switch. TAT Phuket official Raweewan Sangcha said tensions between China and Japan affected short-haul travel patterns, and that fewer flights to Japan followed. In practice, that can turn an easy holiday plan into a harder one to book, even for travelers who still want to go.

When Japan trips are disrupted or affected, nearby alternatives matter more. Thailand fits that role because it’s close, familiar to many travelers, and has frequent air links into major tourism areas. Phuket also works well for families and groups because it offers beach time, shopping, and day trips in one place.

The calendar also helped push longer stays. TAT Phuket described a longer-than-usual Lunar New Year holiday window for Phuket, running Feb 15 to 23. A longer break often changes travel behavior. Instead of a quick three or four nights, some visitors stretch the trip and add slower days.

That extra time shows up in small choices. Travelers may book fewer day tours, spend more on food and transport, and choose rooms that fit a longer stay. For hotels and operators, longer stays can reduce turnover pressure and shift housekeeping and staffing needs.

For added background on how the season has been framed locally, see the Bangkok Post’s related report on Phuket’s Chinese New Year tourism build-up.

What changed this year, according to TAT Phuket’s reading of demand

This year’s change is less about a new attraction and more about travel flow. TAT Phuket tied the longer stays to Japan travel being affected, which reshaped short-haul plans. That kind of change can move demand quickly because it sits upstream of Phuket, at the flight and itinerary stage.

At the same time, the Feb 15 to 23 holiday window gave people room to extend. When a holiday expands, the trip often expands too. Phuket then becomes less of a stop and more of a base.

The signal is simple: when a nearby destination gets harder to reach, Phuket can pick up extra nights, not just extra arrivals.

The numbers that show Phuket’s momentum right now

The figures below come directly from the TAT Phuket comments in the report and the recap of last year’s results.

Metric Figure Notes Lunar New Year revenue (Phuket) ~600 million baht Mostly Thai tourists, foreign demand still strong Visitors (Phuket, last year) 14.1 million Total visitors Tourism revenue (Phuket, last year) 546 billion baht Total revenue Top foreign markets Russia, India, China, Australia, UK As stated

A few practical readings follow from these numbers:

The Lunar New Year revenue estimate suggests hotel occupancy planning should prioritize the Feb 15 to 23 window, even if stays vary by market.

should prioritize the Feb 15 to 23 window, even if stays vary by market. Staffing and transport demand often tighten during longer holiday periods, so shift coverage and vehicle availability become more important than normal weekends.

become more important than normal weekends. The holiday estimate points to spending driven mostly by Thai tourists, while foreign demand remains strong, so product mix matters (room types, dining hours, and group-friendly services).

Operators who want a broader view of Thai Chinese New Year travel themes across the country can compare Phuket with other hubs in this guide to Chinese New Year 2026 celebrations in Thailand.

What’s powering Phuket in 2026: long-haul strength, short-haul shifts, and easier access



TAT Phuket described Phuket’s market as currently driven mainly by long-haul travelers. In plain terms, long-haul means travelers arriving from far away, usually with more flight time and fewer short breaks.

That matters because long-haul trips often come with longer stays and higher trip planning effort. People tend to lock in rooms earlier, plan around seasons, and bundle activities into a full itinerary.

TAT Phuket also said long-haul markets recovered by more than 40% compared with pre-Covid-19 levels, led by Russia, the UK, Germany, and Kazakhstan. This is a recovery note, not a victory lap. Still, it helps explain why Phuket can stay busy even when short-haul patterns shift.

Long-haul travelers are carrying demand, here’s what that looks like on the ground

Long-haul demand often changes the rhythm of a destination. Longer travel time encourages longer stays, which can smooth occupancy across weeks. It can also lift demand for full-service hotels, tours with guides, and multi-stop day trips.

Seasonality still matters, though. Many long-haul visitors plan around school breaks and winter weather back home. That can concentrate demand in peak months, even when shoulder months look open on paper.

It’s also important not to mix lists. TAT Phuket’s top five foreign markets last year were Russia, India, China, Australia, and the UK. Meanwhile, the long-haul recovery comment highlighted Russia, the UK, Germany, and Kazakhstan. Together, they suggest Russia and the UK play roles in both pictures, while India and China anchor strong regional demand.

Flights and connectivity support short-haul demand

TAT Phuket also pointed to expanded air routes that support short-haul travel. One example in the report is a new Singapore to Phuket service by Thai Lion Air, with four flights a week. Short-haul doesn’t always mean “cheap” or “simple,” but it usually means quicker decisions and more weekend-style trips.

For tourism operators, that can change booking patterns. Short-break travelers may book later, travel lighter, and focus on beach areas and dining instead of full-day excursions.

Flights and connectivity: why the Singapore route matters



A new route often matters most at the edges. It helps fill gaps in travel days, makes short breaks more realistic, and adds backup options when schedules change.

In practical terms, four flights a week between Singapore and Phuket can support two patterns:

First, it can serve weekend and short-break travelers. Those trips tend to focus on convenience. Travelers pick places where flights line up with work calendars.

Second, it can improve connections for international visitors who route through Singapore. When a destination has more routing options, operators can plan transfers and arrivals with fewer bottlenecks.

For businesses, the value is planning clarity. More consistent flight options can make it easier to schedule airport transfers, set dining staffing levels, and time tour departures.

Travelers who want a reminder-style guide to crowd planning during peak dates can also use these Thailand New Year travel tips for 2026. The principles are similar, even if the holiday is different.

Big events and the Lunar New Year effect: what it means for prices, crowds, and planning

TAT Phuket said Phuket has seven major events this year. The report named three: a Global Sustainable Tourism Council conference, Enterpride activities, and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Events matter because they shape demand in blocks. A conference can fill higher-end rooms on weekdays. Corporate activity can lift transport and venue demand. A music festival can drive sharp peaks in specific areas and dates.

Separately, longer Lunar New Year stays send a signal for the rest of the season. When visitors extend trips during one holiday window, it can indicate confidence in the destination’s value and ease of travel.

For national context on how Chinese New Year travel has been discussed more broadly, other Thai reporting has also linked shifts in regional routes with Thailand demand, including this piece on Thailand’s Chinese New Year travel forecast.

The events Phuket is banking on in 2026 (only what’s confirmed)

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council conference is the kind of event that draws delegates and organizers. That tends to lift weekday occupancy, meeting rooms, and catered services.

Enterpride activities (as referenced in the report) point to corporate and organized group programs. Those groups often book transport in blocks and prefer clear schedules.

Electric Daisy Carnival typically brings festival demand. That can concentrate bookings around a set period and raise pressure on transport, late-night dining, and staffing.

Because these events sit on different parts of the calendar, they can spread demand across weeks, instead of pushing everything into one peak burst.

What this means for travelers and local businesses (pricing, crowds, and smart timing)

Peak periods often tighten supply. As a result, rooms and flights may become harder to find, and some rates may move up. Still, not every area of Phuket feels the same.

For travelers, three planning habits usually help:

Book earlier around the Feb 15 to 23 window, especially for family rooms. Expect the busiest zones in peak areas, then plan mornings for popular spots. Consider shoulder days just before or after the holiday period, since travel days can be calmer.

For businesses, longer stays call for a different playbook. Staffing should match extended guest patterns, not just check-in spikes. The spending mix also matters because TAT Phuket said the holiday revenue estimate is driven mostly by Thai tourists, even as foreign demand remains strong.

What to watch next

Whether Lunar New Year length of stay stays elevated in the next holiday periods

How the mix of Thai and foreign demand affects service hours and product choices

Which event weeks pull demand into weekdays, not just weekends

What happens next: signals to watch after Lunar New Year

Phuket’s 2026 story isn’t only one holiday. The useful signals are the ones that show up across months.

China travel sentiment and routes : If short-haul routes shift again, Phuket may see changes in booking windows and stay length.

: If short-haul routes shift again, Phuket may see changes in booking windows and stay length. Event calendar impact : Conference and festival weeks can reshape demand in certain areas.

: Conference and festival weeks can reshape demand in certain areas. Continued strength in Russia and India markets: Russia remains a top foreign market, while India stays important for volume and season patterns.

quick answers about Chinese tourists, Lunar New Year, and Phuket’s tourism outlook

Why are Chinese tourists staying longer in Phuket?

TAT Phuket official Raweewan Sangcha said Japan travel plans were disrupted or affected, which changed short-haul travel patterns. Thailand became a nearby alternative for some travelers. TAT Phuket also noted a longer holiday window in Phuket, which supported longer stays.

When was the Lunar New Year holiday period mentioned?

TAT Phuket referenced a longer Lunar New Year holiday period running Feb 15 to 23.

How much revenue is Phuket expecting from Lunar New Year travel?

TAT Phuket estimated around 600 million baht in revenue for the Lunar New Year period. The estimate is driven mostly by Thai tourists, while foreign demand remains strong.

What are Phuket’s top foreign tourist markets?

Phuket’s top foreign markets were:

Russia

India

China

Australia

United Kingdom

Will Lunar New Year make Phuket more expensive?

Peak periods often reduce availability, and prices may rise in popular areas. Booking earlier and staying flexible with dates and locations usually helps.

FAQs for travelers and tourism operators

Is Phuket a good alternative if a Japan trip is disrupted?

TAT Phuket’s comments suggest Phuket can work as a nearby option when Japan plans are affected, since access and holiday timing can support longer stays.

How long do people typically stay during longer holidays?

Length varies by traveler, but longer holiday windows often lead to added nights, so plan staffing and inventory for extended stays.

What does “long-haul” mean for Phuket hotels and tours?

It usually means guests traveled from far away, so they may book earlier, stay longer, and buy more structured tours.

Which markets are leading Phuket’s recovery?

TAT Phuket pointed to long-haul recovery led by Russia, the UK, Germany, and Kazakhstan, and also listed top foreign markets as Russia, India, China, Australia, and the UK.

How can travelers avoid peak-time crowds?

Morning visits to popular spots often feel easier, and shoulder days around Feb 15 to 23 can reduce crowd pressure.

What should businesses watch in the next few months?

Track stay length, monitor the Thai versus foreign demand mix, and align staffing with event weeks and holiday windows.

Are there new flight options that can change demand?

Yes. TAT Phuket cited expanded air routes, including a new Singapore to Phuket service by Thai Lion Air with four flights a week.

Which confirmed events could lift bookings?

The report named the Global Sustainable Tourism Council conference, Enterpride activities, and Electric Daisy Carnival as part of the major events plan.

Conclusion

TAT Phuket says more Chinese tourists Phuket Lunar New Year visitors extended stays as Japan trips were disrupted or affected, and a longer Feb 15 to 23 window made longer breaks practical. The estimate of around 600 million baht, plus last year’s 14.1 million visitors and 546 billion baht in revenue, frames the scale of Phuket’s tourism engine. Next, the most useful signals will be route changes, event weeks, and the continued pull of long-haul markets.