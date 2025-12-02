China Repatriate 300 Chinese Who Fled Myanmar in Mae Sot

MAE SOT – Chinese authorities sent flights to collect 300 Chinese nationals who fled an online scam compound in Myawaddy, after a major crackdown by Myanmar forces. Large numbers of other foreign nationals are still waiting near the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to be repatriated.

On 1 December, at Mae Sot International Airport in Tak, Thai security officials based along the border, including officers from Mae Sot District Office, the Ratchamanu Task Force, Tak Immigration, and Mae Sot Police Station, escorted 300 Chinese citizens from the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Ban Wang Takhian Tai to the airport for their return home.

Chinese authorities provided two aircraft and operated six flights in total, each flight carrying 50 passengers. All 300 Chinese nationals have now been flown back to their home country.

Chinese Escaped KK-Park

This group had escaped from the Chinese-run special economic zone known as KK Park, also called the online scammer zone at Ban Eng Ji Mieang in Myawaddy, Kayin State. At the start of November, Myanmar soldiers, police, and Myawaddy immigration officers joined forces with the Karen BGF to carry out a major raid.

They arrested large numbers of foreign nationals and blew up several office buildings inside the compound.

Reporters at the scene said many foreign citizens of different nationalities are still waiting near the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge for repatriation. Thai officials are working with embassies and the authorities of each country to arrange staggered returns over the coming days.

At the same time, fighting between Karen forces and the Myanmar military has flared up sharply along the border opposite Mae Sot. Both sides have used 60 mm and 120 mm mortars and bomb-dropping drones in continuous attacks since November 30th, with gunfire clearly heard on the Thai side.

In response, the Naresuan Task Force has ordered all informal river crossings to close for seven days, leaving only the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge open as usual.

Clashes in Kayin State, Myanmar

On December 1st, reporters covering the Thai-Myanmar border near Mae Sot District, Tak, described the situation as highly tense. Clashes have broken out between the Karen National Union (KNU) 6th Brigade and the Myanmar Army 22nd Division around Min Lha Pan village in Myawaddy, Kayin State, opposite Ban Mae Kon Ken, Village 4, Mahawan Sub-district, Mae Sot District.

The fighting has continued since 30 November. Both sides have fired heavy weapons, including 60 mm and 120 mm mortars, and used bomb-fitted drones to hit the Pa Sak base near Min Lha Pan. Explosions have been loud enough to be heard at several points on the Thai side throughout the night.

Current reports say there are no confirmed figures for casualties yet. There has been no direct impact on Thai communities so far.

The Naresuan Task Force has, however, ordered a temporary seven-day closure of all unofficial crossing points to restrict the movement of people between the two countries during the fighting. Travel is still allowed in and out only via the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Ban Rim Moei in Tha Sai Luat Sub-district, which remains open as normal.

Maj Gen Maitri Chupreecha, Commander of the Naresuan Task Force, and Sanya Phetset, the Mae Sot District Chief, have visited the border area to monitor the situation closely.

Troops from the Ratchamanu Task Force and officers from Border Patrol Police Company 346 are stationed along the frontier in full strength, ready to respond if any stray bullets or mortar rounds fall on Thai soil again.

On November 30th, five mortar shells landed on the Thai side. Two Myanmar nationals living in Thailand were injured in that incident.

