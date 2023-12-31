Connect with us

News

China Eases Visa Rules for U.S. Tourists from Jan. 1
Advertisement

News

Jeffrey Epstein's List Of Linked Names Will Be Published Soon

News

In Beirut, An Israeli Drone Attacks a Hamas Office, Killing 4 People

News

Lee Jae-Myung, Opposition Leader Of South Korea, Was Stabbed In The Neck

News News Asia

[WATCH] Massive 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Central Japan on New Years Day

News Southern Thailand

Speed Boat Returning to Phuket Crashes into Rocks Killing 5-Year-old Russian Girl

News

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Her Surprise Abdication

News

Pakistanis Are Safe In Japan Earthquake, Ambassador Says

News Chiang Rai News Lifestyles

China's Thrust for Coffee May Benefit Chiang Rai's Coffee Growers

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Purges of Generals From the People's Liberation Army

News

A 16-Year-Old Traveling Alone On Frontier Airlines Ends Up On The Wrong Flight.

News

After a Fight Over a TikTok Video, a Pakistani Teen Shoots His Sister Dead.

News

Fireworks For New Year 2024 To Start In NZ And Australia.

News

Qantas Flight Detained After Alleged Attack On Air Hostess Passengers

News

Maersk Pausing Red Sea Sailings After Houthi Attack

News

Greensboro Police Officer Killed At Gas Station By 2 Suspects

News

China Expels 9 Military Officials, including 4 Army Generals

News

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa Law Banning Books and LGBTQ+ Discussions in Schools

News

Israeli ex-hostage Says She Feared Being Raped by Gaza Captor

News

State Supreme Court Elections 2024: Key Battles in Abortion, Gerrymandering, and Voting Rights

News

China Eases Visa Rules for U.S. Tourists from Jan. 1

Published

3 days ago

on

China Eases Visa Rules for U.S. Tourists from Jan. 1

(CTN News) – In accordance with a notification that was published on Friday on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington, China will begin reducing the number of documents that are necessary for visa applications for tourists coming from the United States beginning on January 1.

Following a decline that occurred during the COVID-19 epidemic, China has taken this next step in an effort to revitalize tourism and strengthen the economy of the world’s second-largest country.

According to the notice published by the embassy, applicants for tourist visas in the United States will no longer be required to present the booking of airline tickets, hotel reservations, or an invitation letter.

Earlier, Beijing made it possible for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia to enter the nation without the need for a visa beginning on December 1.

The visa-free treatment will be in effect for a period of one year, during which time those six nations’ citizens will be able to visit Chinese for a maximum of fifteen days.

In addition, China extended its policy of visa-free passage to twenty-four nations in the month of November.

The stringent COVID control regulations that the country implemented during the pandemic resulted in a significant decrease in the number of tourists that visited the country.

Even while there has been an increase in international flights to China after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions a year ago, the number of flights is still only sixty percent of what it was in 2019.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies