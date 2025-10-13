Body of Rescue Diver Missing for 10 Days Found in Chao Phraya River

NAKHON SAWAN – The body of a young rescue diver from Nakhon Sawan has been found after nearly ten days missing in the Chao Phraya River. He disappeared while helping recover a pickup truck that slid into the water.

His body surfaced with an oxygen tank still attached, about 500 metres from where he vanished, at a depth where currents run fierce.

The diver, Mr Rungroj Rakkhetwit, aged 24, served with the Chaopho Guan Yu Foundation, Rescue Nakhon Sawan. He went missing on the night of 3 October while searching for the submerged pickup in the Chao Phraya River, near Moo 3, Yang Khao Subdistrict, Phayuha Khiri District, Nakhon Sawan.

At the time, he descended to a point more than 18 metres deep, then lost contact with his team amid powerful currents. Agencies deployed extensive resources, including sonar and multiple rescue boats, and kept the search going for over a week.

Today, 12 October, teams from several units continued the operation from early morning. It marked day ten of the search for “Nong Jote”. Locals gathered along the river to offer support, bringing water and food for the crews, and holding on to hope.

At about 3.00 pm, authorities received a call from Ms Bunmee Arunbon, a resident. She reported a body floating near her home, roughly 500 metres from where Jote disappeared. Rescue workers launched boats to check.

They found the body of the rescue diver in a black wetsuit, face down in the water, with a cylinder on his back. The body was brought ashore and confirmed to be “Nong Jote”. It was then moved to the command tent to await a formal examination, as those present mourned in silence.

Pol Sub Lt Worawut Waenkaew, investigator at Phayuha Khiri Police Station, attended with an on-call doctor from Phayuha Khiri Hospital. A preliminary examination was carried out. Relatives did not contest the cause of death, and officials released the body to the family for religious rites.

This search spanned more than ten days. Rescue teams from multiple foundations, state agencies, private organisations, and volunteers nationwide joined forces. They provided manpower, equipment, food, and drinking water without pause until the mission reached its end.

Residents said they were deeply saddened by Jote’s passing, yet relieved his body was found at last. Many had prayed and lit incense, wishing for him to return home with peace.

