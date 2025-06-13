Chiang Mai Business Owners Help Woman Fighting Cancer and Depression

CHIANG MAI – A woman fighting cancer and depression who has been selling coffee from the back of her car has found new hope after a local coffee shop owner and an orange juice company came together to help.

Forced to leave her job due to her health, Ms. Nirucha Chanthong, also known as “Nicha,” decided to run a mobile coffee stall from her electric car. She would park at different spots, mainly near the Decathlon mall on the Superhighway, selling coffee, drinks, and snacks to support her treatment and family.

The story of her determination quickly spread on social media, drawing support from across the city. Many people sent her messages and stopped by to buy drinks to help her make ends meet.

Recently, Metasit Rueangprasitphorn, a well-known coffee shop owner in Chiang Mai, stepped in to help. After seeing Nicha’s story online, he felt moved because his own family had faced similar struggles with cancer.

He teamed up with a fresh orange juice vendor to help Nicha create her own orange juice brand. They offered her a free spot in front of Metasit’s coffee shop, Trailer Coffee, at the Khlong Chonprathan branch near Ton Payom Market on the way to Hang Dong.

Metasit explained that he first heard about Nicha’s situation online, and after talking to her on June 10, he saw just how hard she was working while still battling illness. He suggested she sell fresh orange juice instead, with help from an experienced juice seller who supported her with production and branding.

They launched the new brand, “Khun Ni” Orange Juice, and provided her a place to sell for free, along with marketing support and advice. Metasit wanted to make things easier for Nicha and reduce the physical demands on her while she continues treatment. He also promised to keep supporting her until she finds a better, more stable way to make a living.

On top of this, Metasit and his friends helped Nicha raise funds by selling coffee through their online channels. They knew she urgently needed money for a biopsy, so they promoted her products for half a day and raised over 10,000 baht. This covered her medical costs, and they made sure she got to the hospital for her tests. Metasit hopes Nicha can use her social security rights for further care.

Nicha moved her healthcare rights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, but to receive full support, she needs a confirmed cancer diagnosis from a teaching hospital, like Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. If the biopsy confirms cancer, she can get proper care locally. If not, she will return to her previous hospital in Bangkok for follow-up.

Nicha shared that since her story went public, she’s received generous help from Trailer Coffee. They offered her a spot at their store for free, so she could work in the shade and rest more. The shop owners helped design signs, stickers, and packaging. Even Metasit’s partner, who is also receiving cancer treatment, has been giving Nicha advice and encouragement.

You can buy “Khun Ni” Orange Juice for 40 baht per bottle or three for 100 baht at Trailer Coffee, Khlong Chonprathan branch in Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai. She’s there from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For orders, call 08-2681-1000 or visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ni.nicha.33

Related News: