Fire Destroys Tourist Boats Near Luxury Bangkok River Front Hotel

BANGKOK –  Police have reported that a fire has destroyed two tourist boats near the Anantara Riverside Hotel, along the Chao Phraya River in the Samrae area of Thonburi, Bangkok.

Police and firefighters from Talat Phlu station, along with a water rescue team, responded to the fire at approximately 5:50 am, according to Jor Sor 100 Radio in Bangkok. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames on two tourist boats.

Firefighters used fireboats and managed to bring the situation under control within 15 minutes. Their fast action kept the fire from spreading. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Authorities are still looking into what caused the fire.


At 6:53 a.m., officials confirmed the fire was out. One of the boats had sunk into the Chao Phraya River. Crews stayed on the scene to make sure the fire didn’t start up again, especially since there was fuel at the back of the boat.

They also pumped water out of the second boat to keep it from sinking. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

Fire Destroys Tourist Boats Near Luxury Hotel by Chao Phraya River

The Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort used the two boats to offer cruise experiences along the Chao Phraya River, providing guests with unique ways to explore Bangkok. The boats offered a romantic dinner cruise on a restored wooden rice barge.

They operated daily from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a multi-course Thai cuisine experience. The cruise passes iconic landmarks such as the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, and ICONSIAM, with reservations required.

The resort also offers a four-hour longtail boat tour exploring the Chao Phraya River and its canals, guided by a local expert. This includes lunch, visits to cultural sites, and a traditional Thai puppet show, though it’s not typically included in the stay and incurs an additional cost.

