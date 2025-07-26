Lifestyles

Miss Universe Chiang Rai 2025 Shows off a Striking Two-Piece

Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Chiang Rai, Opal Kanpitcha Lasao

CHIANG RAI – Serving up serious summer vibes, Miss Universe Chiang Rai 2025, Opal Kanpitcha Lasao, has caught everyone’s attention with her latest two-piece swimsuit photos.

Fresh off her win, Opal collected several awards, including Miss Universe Chiang Rai, Best Seller, the Popular Vote, and the Bangkok Clinic Favourite. She looks stunning and full of confidence in every shot she shares.

Opal Kanpitcha Lasao

Reflecting on her journey, Opal wrote about the effort she put into the contest. “I worked really hard this time. I’m not sure if people could see it, but I gave it my all. Seeing the comments during the livestream made me feel so happy. I truly believe all that hard work was worth it.”

Opal shared how she put in hours learning to walk, training, and always trying to improve.

Opal Kanpitcha Lasao

She said, “Whenever someone gave me feedback, I never took it to heart. Sometimes I felt a little down, but if the feedback could help me, I made sure to use it. I’m grateful for everyone who supported me, from my family and friends to everyone back home, and especially those who cheered for me until the end.”

She finished by saying she can’t quite put into words how happy she feels. The support from loved ones means everything to her, and she wants to make them proud of her achievements.

