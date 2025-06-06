Mae Taeng Elephant Camp Hosts Wedding Parade and Tribal Fashion Show

CHIANG MAI – Mae Taeng Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai recently became the centre of attention as it held a wedding parade on elephant back, complete with traditional Lanna ceremonies and a modern twist on local cuisine.

The event attracted elephant enthusiasts from across the world, including guests from the United States, the UK, and Germany, all of whom were left deeply impressed.

The celebration was marked by a unique wedding procession, where brides and grooms rode elephants, following Lanna traditions. Friends and family joined the festivities, which included a modern take on classic northern Thai food, live music, and performances by school children from Ban Mae Ta Man and members of the Karen long-neck community.

The night ended with a charity fashion show, featuring local designers and top models from Chiang Mai, who showcased collections using traditional fabrics.

Wasana Thongsuk, the camp manager and president of Chiang Mai’s Tourism Industry Council, said the event came about after supporters of Thai elephants from abroad reached out. Some had previously helped during the floods in October 2024.

This time, about 30 visitors travelled as a group to both support the elephants and celebrate three couples’ wedding anniversaries.

On 3 June, the camp hosted a Lanna-style wedding ceremony to mark these anniversaries. They held local performances, music, and a fashion show to raise money for the camp’s elephant clinic, with a strong partnership from the well-known Chiang Mai fashion brand, Hpaosepsin.

The camp organized the event to thank its international friends who helped during the floods and have continued to support its work. At the dinner, experts from Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine joined to share knowledge about elephant care with the overseas visitors.

Parichat Graley, a Thai-American businesswoman from Washington, D.C., spoke about her experiences. She was deeply moved when she visited during the 2024 floods and saw the elephants’ hardships firsthand.

She returned with friends to help again and said they would continue to support Thai elephants, focusing on both the camp’s elephant clinic and the new elephant hospital set to open in Mae Taeng soon.

Supannee Windham, owner of Kontiki Tumtim Thai restaurant in Florida and another member of the group, said this trip to Thailand was especially meaningful. She enjoyed the camp’s warm hospitality, the traditional wedding ceremony, and the beautiful tribal fashion show.

She and her friends also took part in a charity auction to support the elephants. Supannee pledged to support the camp’s clinic and the planned elephant hospital in Mae Taeng with monthly donations of 30,000 baht.

Supannee added that she is passionate about animal welfare and often organizes charity events with her husband and friends at her restaurant. She intends to focus her future efforts on helping elephants.

Kredthawa Kamruang, the designer behind Hpaosepsin, said she was proud to bring her team of 20 models to take part in the event. Proceeds from the show will go to the Mae Taeng elephant clinic, continuing a partnership that’s lasted for years.

Kredthawa explained that her inspiration for modern tribal fashion comes from a love of tribal craftsmanship, which she sees as a unique art form. Despite having a background in economics and banking, her passion led her to open her studio over 16 years ago.

She now runs a shop at Kad Dara, in front of Dara Dhevi Hotel, offering both sales and rentals of her designs.

Mae Taeng Elephant Camp, also known as Maetaeng Elephant Park & Clinic, is located in the Mae Taeng Valley, about 50 km north of Chiang Mai, Thailand. It’s a well-known attraction offering visitors an up-close experience with elephants in a scenic setting along the Maetaeng River.

The camp provides a range of experiences, including elephant shows, elephant rides, ox-cart rides, and bamboo rafting along the Mae Taeng River. Visitors can also feed elephants, learn about their care, and observe them bathing or playing in the river.

If you’re set on Mae Taeng, the full package offers a mix of adventure and cultural immersion, but verify current practices to ensure they align with your values. For booking or further details, check the official site: https://www.maetaengelephantpark.com/.

