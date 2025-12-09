Renowned Designer Showcases His Unique Style “Phrae Craft 2025”

PHRAE – A renowned local designer has brought together people from Phrae to showcase the unique style of traditional textiles at “Phrae Craft 2025”. The newly designed outfits blend local fabric with modern fashion, with the hope of standing proudly on the global stage. The project delivers high-quality clothing and attracts loyal fans to visit the province.

Sakjira Wiangkao, a native of Phrae and a leading national designer of textiles and garments, has returned home to work with more than 20 local fabric designers. This group specialises in Phrae’s famous indigo-dyed “Mo Hom” cloth. Together, they created over 100 modern outfits that still highlight the essence of local fabric, patterns, and colours.

The collection was presented on 7 December 2025 at the “Phrae Craft 2025” fashion show, held at Baan Watcharapreecha in Nai Wiang, Mueang Phrae. The event set a new standard for locally made fashion and helped spark fresh interest in traditional textiles. The aim is to encourage more people to wear local fabrics and to lift Phrae textiles to the same level as leading fabrics from around the world.

Phrae Craft 2025 Fashion Show

Sakjira believes Phrae has a strong and unique identity that no one can copy. The province is famous for its teakwood handicrafts and “Mo Hom” fabric. In 2026, there are plans to hold Phrae Craft again, with more unusual and original clothing designs that cannot be found anywhere else.

Wuttikrai Phathong, owner of Kaewwanna Mo Hom and a “Mo Hom” fabric designer, said that businesses in Phrae have been developing new designs for this cloth for many years. At Kaewwanna, there are many options, such as 100% cotton and fully natural dyes, along with everyday clothing that people can wear in real life.

Art City

The show brought together local designers and volunteer models from the community. This made everyone feel proud. As more people showed interest and each brand gained its own loyal fans, or “FC”, designers felt more energy to keep creating. When these fans follow the new collections, they help draw more visitors to Phrae, which in turn supports the local economy.

Reporters added that Phrae Craft 2025 featured not unique fashion pieces. The event also included cultural performances, traditional handicrafts, basketry, woodwork, embroidery, local spirits, regional food, and high-quality Phrae coffee. The fair took place from 5 to 7 December 2025.

