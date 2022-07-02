4 Exciting Natural Tourism in Lombok, NTB

Each region in Indonesia has a variety of exciting tourist destinations. One of the areas where the tourist attractions are unique is Lombok, NTB (West Nusa Tenggara). Many potential visitors to Lombok want to know the best things to do in Lombok.

You’ll also want to know more about what exciting activities you can do in Lombok. Before flying to Lombok, be sure to find out the various exciting activities you can do to make your vacation in Lombok even more enjoyable.

The Most Fun Activities While in Lombok

West Nusa Tenggara has the best natural charm that will always make tourists want to return there. Lombok, for example, has a myriad of natural tourism that will make your vacation even more exciting with various activities such as:

1. Snorkeling at The Trio Gili

Gili Meno, Gili Air, and Gili Trawangan are three famous small islands located around the Lombok area. When imagining exotic beaches in Lombok, some of these beaches are located on small islands around Lombok. Snorkeling on the three islands is the best experience.

You will enjoy the water that is not only fresh but clear, accompanied by turtles and various fishes with beautiful and bright colors. Pay attention to and obey the rules set during snorkeling so that the preservation and naturalness of the underwater world are maintained and protected.

2. Climb Mount Rinjani

Mount Rinjani awaits your presence in majesty for those who prefer highlands and don’t like to play in the water. Tourists can hike with or without a porter. A porter is the person who will help carry the climber’s belongings and cook during the climb.

There is a lake on Mount Rinjani named Segara Anak. Arriving at this beautiful Mountain, tourists usually don’t want to go home. You will also definitely be mesmerized by the natural beauty there.

3. Enjoy the Rembiga Satay

Almost all regions in Indonesia have satay as their specialty. Usually, what distinguishes the various types of satay is the spices used. The typical Lombok rembiga satay has a taste dominated by a combination of sweet and spicy.

The meat used in this dish is beef, but because it is so tender, it tastes like chicken. Rembiga satay is served without additional sauce. If you don’t like spicy taste, you shouldn’t have too much of it.

4. Enjoy Lombok’s Traditional Festivals

Before leaving for Bali to soak in one of the exotic infinity pool Bali, take the time to enjoy a unique festival in Lombok, the Bau Nyale festival. The essence of this festival is catching worms at Seger Beach, located in Central Lombok.

Make sure to visit Lombok in February or March if you are interested in joining the festival. Enjoy the most enjoyable nature tours only in West Nusa Tenggara.