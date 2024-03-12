Where Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading? Our Top 7 Picks

Seeking guidance from a psychic can offer clarity and insight into various aspects of life. However, the cost of psychic readings can sometimes be prohibitive. Fortunately, there are avenues to explore for those looking for a free psychic reading.

In this article, we’ll explore the options available for obtaining free readings and how to proceed.

Best Free Psychic Reading Websites

Several platforms offer free psychic readings online. Here are our top picks for the best free psychic reading websites:

1. Kasamba ﹘ Best Free Psychic Reading Service Overall

Kasamba is a highly respected platform in the psychic reading community. With over 20 years of experience, it is one of the most experienced psychic reading sites online.

How To Get Free Love Readings on Kasamba

If you’re new to psychic readings, you will find Kasamba’s introductory deals appealing. It offers 3 free minutes of chat time with each new psychic reader you contact.

Additionally, you get an extra 3-minute free psychic reading and up to 50% off on your first reading.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Kasamba offers a diverse range of psychic readings online, including online tarot readings, astrology readings, fortune telling, angel card consultations, and spiritual readings.

>>Get 50% OFF on Kasamba

2. Psychic Source ﹘ Best Free Mediumship Readings

Psychic Source is a titan in the psychic reading sector, known for its wide range of readings and user-friendly interface.

How To Get a Free Reading on Psychic Source

Psychic Source provides 3 free minutes when you buy an introductory package for $1 a minute.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Psychic Source offers a wide range of readings, such as online tarot readings, astrology readings, angel card readings, runes, and fortune telling.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Psychic Source

3. AskNow ﹘ Best Free Money Readings

AskNow is a well-established platform with over 17 years of experience offering online psychic reading services. They are known for their financial readings, which are enlightening and valuable.

How To Get a Free Reading on AskNow

AskNow offers one of the most intriguing free online psychic reading packages. They offer first-time users 5 minutes of free talk time with their Master Psychic if they purchase their $1 per minute introductory package.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

AskNow offers a multitude of readings, including love and relationship readings, career advice, dream analysis, tarot readings, and more.

>>Get 5 free minutes on AskNow

4. Keen ﹘ Largest Network of Psychics

Keen has been in the psychic reading field for more than 20 years, offering reliable psychic readings to its clients.

How To Get a Free Online Psychic Reading on Keen

Keen offers a 3-minute free psychic reading to new customers. Moreover, they offer a 5-minute reading at $1, making it an affordable platform to explore.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Keen offers a wide range of readings, including love readings, tarot readings, spiritual readings, and more.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Keen

5. Oranum ﹘ Best Free Video Sessions

Oranum is a unique platform that offers video readings, allowing you to connect with psychics on a deeper level.

How To Connect with Free Psychics On Oranum

Oranum’s free psychic chat function is one of the company’s most well-known services. You can engage in an unlimited number of mini-free readings before committing. Not to mention, if you’re new on the platform, you get $9.99 in free credit to start/

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Oranum offers a variety of readings, including tarot readings, fortune telling, spiritual readings, and more.

>>Visit Oranum’s free live chat room

6. Psychic Oz ﹘ Best Reading Deals

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Psychic Oz is one of the longest-standing platforms providing free online psychic readings.

How To Get a Free Reading on Psychic Oz

All new customers on Psychic Oz can enjoy the first 3 minutes of their initial reading completely free. Additionally, Psychic Oz offers the first minute of every reading at no cost.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Psychic Oz offers a range of readings, including love and relationship readings, career advice, tarot readings, and more.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Psychic Oz

7. Mysticsense ﹘ Best Career-Focused Sessions

Mysticsense is not the most visually appealing website, but it’s a great place to go for a reliable psychic reading online.

How To Connect with Free Psychics On Mysticsense

Mysticsense offers a 5-minute free psychic reading when you buy your first paid reading on their website.

Types of Psychic Readings They Offer

Mysticsense offers a broad range of psychic reading services, including astrology, fortune telling, and tarot readings.

>>Get 5 free minutes on Mysticsense

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free online psychic reading sessions can be pretty accurate. You see, reputable sites like Kasamba and Psychic Source offer free minutes to entice customers to book paid sessions. Therefore, you’re essentially getting a reading from a genuine psychic, but for a few minutes.

However, the accuracy primarily depends on the skills and experience of the psychic reader. While some readers can provide insightful and accurate readings, others may not be as precise.

How To Avoid Fake Psychics

While there are many genuine psychics out there, there are also fake ones who simply want to profit from people’s vulnerabilities. Here are some tips to avoid falling into the trap of fake psychics:

Be wary of psychics who make grandiose promises or guarantees.

Be skeptical of psychics who ask for money to remove curses or perform special rituals.

Always check reviews and ratings before choosing a psychic.

Be aware of psychics who seem more interested in selling products than providing readings.

Types of Free Psychic Readings

There are several types of free psychic readings available online. These include:

Free Trials for New Customers

Many psychic reading platforms offer free trials for new customers. These free readings usually last a few minutes and give you an idea of what to expect from a full reading.

Software and Apps

Some platforms use software or apps to provide free psychic readings. These automated readings can be surprisingly accurate, but they lack the personal touch of a live reading.

Facebook Groups

There are numerous Facebook groups where you can get free psychic readings. The accuracy of these readings can vary greatly, so take them with a grain of salt.

>>Get 50% OFF + 3 free minutes on Kasamba

What To Avoid When Getting a Psychic Reading Free Online?

When obtaining a free psychic reading online, there are some things you should avoid:

Sharing too much information: Give the psychic a chance to reveal information to you, not the other way around.

Give the psychic a chance to reveal information to you, not the other way around. Avoid psychics who make extravagant claims: No psychic can guarantee to change your life or predict your future with 100% accuracy.

No psychic can guarantee to change your life or predict your future with 100% accuracy. Be wary of psychics who pressure you into purchasing more expensive services or products.

expensive services or products. Avoid psychics who use fear or scare tactics to convince you of something.

FAQs

Do you still have questions about free psychic reading services? We answer some of the commonly asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Why Do Websites Offer Free Readings?

Free readings are often offered as a way to attract new customers. They give potential customers a chance to experience the services before committing to a paid reading.

What Type of Questions Can I Ask During a Free Reading?

You can ask anything you want during a free reading. However, it’s best to ask specific, focused questions to get the most out of your reading.

Is There Such Thing as an Absolutely Free Phone Psychic Reading?

Yes, some platforms offer absolutely free phone psychic readings, but they’re usually limited in duration. Most platforms will offer a few minutes for free, after which you will have to pay for the rest of the reading.

>>Get 50% OFF + 3 free minutes on Kasamba

Final Thoughts

While obtaining a free psychic reading may require some research and exploration, several avenues are available for those seeking guidance without the financial commitment.

Whether through online platforms, social media, local events, or tarot card apps, individuals can access free psychic readings to gain insight and clarity into their lives.

Remember to approach these readings with an open mind and be discerning in choosing reputable sources for guidance.

Author Details Author Author Email Anna Miller anna@philadelphiaweekly.com Anna is a prominent figure in the psychic world and has written over 300 articles on all things spiritual, otherworldly, and beyond our five senses. She has written in-depth profiles on Professional Clairvoyants, Mediums, and other gifted individuals.

People Also Reading:

