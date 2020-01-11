What You Need to Know about Recycling as a Business

Managing your waste is not a glamorous topic in business. In fact, all too often, it is an afterthought. The only consideration is which method makes it easiest to remove the waste from your property and out of sight.

Waste, especially recyclable waste, however, can be so much more than that.

You Can Make Money Back Recycling

Recycling is not just something you pay the city to take care of. You can take matters into your own hands. Save every piece of cardboard that comes your way, bale it with strong steel wire from balingwiredirect.com, and sell it directly to recycling centers for a small profit.

Metals, glass, and paper are very easy to recycle and can be very profitable to sell on. Don’t assume you have to deal with waste as a cost; think of it as a possibility.

Companies Are Doing Innovative Things with Waste

From mushrooms being used to make a new type of leather to orange peels being used for everything from biofuel to filtration systems, companies all over the world are rethinking waste and finding new, innovative uses for items that typically were just thrown away and left to rot and release methane.

These businesses are near you, and you can work with them. Simply see which businesses are near you and what they use as their raw material. If their raw material and your waste match up, get in touch to see if they would be willing to either buy your waste or simply pick it up for you free of charge.

Recycling is the Minimum with Sustainability Rising

Recycling properly like this can seem like a big step for your business, but don’t forget it is the bare minimum customers are looking for. You will also want to implement sustainable materials and products into your own business model. Use recycled cardboard for your shipping boxes. Work with sustainable businesses that recycle old waste into new products. Recycling properly is step one, but don’t stop there until you have adopted a fully circular approach.

Adopting a Circular Approach is Great for Business

The circular economy means that no waste goes to landfills and is instead used again and again in different elements and ways. Without having to extract new materials, the planet can heal and businesses can save by selling on their own waste of sharing it for free. If you need raw metal, then work with a car production plant and buy their waste metal. We produce far too much waste, and when it gets sent to a landfill or is incinerated, a lot of that initial value is lost. With a circular economy, money can be saved, and the environment can thrive.

It is entirely possible to reduce and even eliminate waste in your business. A circular approach both within your own business operations and by collaborating with other companies means you can sell on your waste and see that waste go on to create new items in an infinite loop. Don’t pay to have your waste removed, earn money back, and do great by the environment. You’ll have great PR opportunities and a boost in profits.