Liquid Funds vs Liquid Mutual Funds: Understanding Risks, Returns, and Liquidity

If you have heard the terms liquid funds and liquid mutual funds, you might assume they are different. In actuality, both mean the same. They are a mutual fund type tailored for short-term investments, generally used by investors to park surplus funds.

Many tend to confuse them with savings accounts or fixed deposits, but liquid mutual funds work differently. They invest in short-term debt instruments. These instruments are treasury bills, commercial papers, and certificates of deposit.

Their major purpose is to offer better returns as compared to a savings account while ensuring quick access to your money. Now that you know liquid funds and liquid mutual funds are the same, let’s understand how they work in terms of risks, returns, and liquidity.

Returns

Liquid funds generally provide higher returns than standard savings accounts, but slightly lower than longer-term debt funds. They are not fixed like bank FDs, as the returns depend on the performance of the short-term debt securities in which the fund invests.

While the difference might not be huge, over a long time, liquid funds can help your idle funds grow more effectively. Investors often compare performance with a top mutual fund in the category to determine where to invest.

Risks

These funds are considered among the safest in the mutual fund domain since they invest in high-quality and short-duration instruments. However, they are not completely risk-free. There can be minor fluctuations owing to market conditions or the credit quality of the securities held. That said, compared to equity or long-term debt funds, liquid mutual funds hold minimal risk.

Liquidity

True to their name, liquid funds provide excellent liquidity. Investors can usually redeem their money and receive it in their bank account within one working day. Some liquid funds even offer instant redemption features for a limited amount. This makes them a flexible option for emergency funds or short-term cash requirements.

Taxation

Returns from liquid funds are treated as capital gains. Earlier, long-term holdings enjoyed indexation benefits, but for investments made on or after April 1, 2023, all gains are taxed at slab rates regardless of the holding period. This puts them on par with bank deposit interest in terms of taxation.

Suitability

Liquid mutual funds are best suited for investors who want to keep their money safe while earning better returns than a savings account. They are apt for building an emergency corpus, parking surplus funds for a few weeks or months, or as a temporary stop before shifting money into other mutual fund investments.

Before committing, investors must use tools like an online lump sum calculator to estimate potential growth, even for short-term holding periods.

Ending note on liquid funds and liquid mutual funds

To put it simply, liquid funds and liquid mutual funds are different terms for the same investment type: a low-risk, short-term investment option. They offer better returns than a savings account, high liquidity, and relatively low risk. However, they don’t guarantee fixed interest like FDs, and taxation depends on your income slab.

If your goal is to grow idle cash without locking it away, liquid mutual funds can be a smart choice. But if you prefer assured returns with no market-linked risk, sticking to a savings account or short-term FD may give you more comfort. Matching your investment choice with your need for safety, returns, and liquidity is the real key to smarter investing.

