Learning

Student Gains Notoriety Riding his Horse to School Everyday

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Student, horse, school, thailand
Theeraphat "Ten" Ransaworanan arrives at Wisetchaichan Tantiwitthayapoom School astride his beloved 3-year-old stallion Sunny

BANGKOK – A student in central Thailand has caught the public’s eye and gained notoriety for riding a horse to school every day instead of using the school bus or a motorbike.

Theeraphat Ransaworanan, known as “Ten”, is in Mathayom 4 (Year 10) at Wisetchaichan Tantiwitthayapoom School and has become well-known for showing up each morning on his favourite horse.

Theeraphat’s love for horses began in his early primary school years after he convinced his grandmother to buy him one. He learned to ride quickly and now looks after two horses. His current companion, a three-year-old stallion named “Sunny”, has been taking him to school daily for the past month.

“At first, people stared and I felt shy,” Theeraphat said. “But I love horses, and riding saves me fuel and means I don’t have to use a motorbike. In my free time, I teach horse riding to locals and join traditional parades to earn a bit extra.”

Recently, Ten has started riding to school with Chart (Ratchapong), a Mathayom 1 (Year 7) student who borrows one of Ten’s horses. Chart has worked with horses since Year 4 and shares Ten’s view: “Riding looks cool, saves petrol and I’ve got good at it. I also join temple ordination parades to make some money.”

The school director, Nutchanart Yimchan, spoke positively about their choice. The young student had officially asked for permission to bring his horses to school at the start of the term. He takes care of them every day, first tying them near the director’s home on school grounds and now keeping them at a handier spot on campus.

“This is a special kind of soft power for our school,” Ms Nutchanart said.

Horses have played a part in Thai life for generations, from pulling carriages to taking part in modern riding sports and tourism. Equestrian clubs are widespread, with about 150 across the country, including 25 main ones in Bangkok.

Thailand’s native horses, related to the Przewalski horse, are found in places like Lampang, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. These small, tough ponies handle the tropical weather well and are used for work, such as horse-drawn taxis in Lampang, which is a local tradition.

Efforts to protect native Thai horses focus on breeding and teaching, helping to manage health problems and limit cross-breeding.

Related News:

Exploring the Impact of AI on Student Outcomes

Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Bomb Squad Destroys Suspected Explosive Device at Phuket Airport Bomb Squad Destroys Suspected Explosive Device at Phuket Airport
Next Article Cannabis Shops in Chiang Rai Chiang Rai’s Cannabis Shops Face Uncertain Future as Laws Tightened

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Wholesale iPhone Distributor
What to Look for in a Reliable Wholesale iPhone Distributor
Tech
Starbucks Faces Tough Issues
Starbucks Faces Tough Issues Worldwide, Rumors of China Sale
Business
Thailand's Declining Tourist Numbers Hits Hotels and Resturants Hard
Thailand’s Declining Tourist Numbers Hits Hotels and Resturants Hard
Business
Cannabis Shops in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai’s Cannabis Shops Face Uncertain Future as Laws Tightened
Chiang Rai News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App