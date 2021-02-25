Step-by-Step Guide on How to Record Zoom Meetings

Zoom is one of the most prominent platforms that host video conferencing meetings. The best part about Zoom meetings is that participants can easily join the Zoom meeting via webcam or phone.

It is no secret that Zoom is a marketplace for fantastic video conferencing and meeting experiences, but the problem is many people do not know the easiest ways to record Zoom meetings. If the Zoom meeting is long enough, you should record it for future reference.

In the upcoming lines, we are going to guide you about the practical steps to record Zoom meetings and how to record Zoom meetings without permission.

Methods to Record Zoom Meetings with Practical Steps

Do you want to know how to record yourself on Zoom? Well, if you are eager to know how to record a Zoom meeting, stick around!

Method 1: Record Zoom Meeting with ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder

ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder (https://www.tool-rocket.com/capture-screen-recorder/) is a professional screen recorder that is perfectly compatible with computers and allows you to download various formats of videos.

It is a better choice for unlimited Zoom meeting recordings because here you can enjoy various features like HD video results, desired output format, synchronization of sound & picture, floating frames, and much more.

The best part about this amazing software is that it is totally FREE and you need to follow a few easy and simple steps to record Zoom meetings without the fear of being noticed.

Step # 01: First comes the downloading process. You can download it for FREE (https://tj2.sjhfrj.com/software/107?s=1) to your windows device.

Step # 02: After clicking the download link, the file will start downloading and you will get the .exe file. The installation will be immediately completed after your device’s permission.

Step # 03: Allow this app to make changes to our computer.

Step # 04: After you have launched the Zoom recorder software, you will see the “video recorder” option on the main interface. Click on this option on the main interface.

Step # 05: Draw the screen area for which you want screen recording. ToolRocker Capture Screen Recorder allows you to record the full screen or the part of it. So, it is up to you whether you want to download the custom region of the Zoom meeting or keep the full-screen recording.

Step # 06: To record the audio clearly, Turn on both “Microphone” as well as the “System Sound” options. Moreover, you can see the volume slider at the bottom of the screen that will help you to record it.

Step # 07: Keep in mind that the videos are saved automatically in the MP4 format. But if you want to change this setting, click on the “more settings” option that will appear on the top right of the window. It will enable you to locate the output format in which you want to download your video.

Here you can also change frame rate and other preferences.

Click “OK” to close the window.

Step # 08: Now when you will click on the “Record Now” option, the secret recording of the Zoom meeting will start. ToolRocket Screen Recorder allows you to restart, resume and stop recording anytime you want.

Step # 09: At the end of the recording, you will see the preview window and then will be enabled to save the video. This saved video will directly store it on your computer, and you can also share it on YouTube.

What sets ToolRocket Screen Recorder apart from its competitors?

It is the free function of this fantastic software that allows you to record Zoom Meeting without paying for it.

Method 2: Record Zoom Meeting On My Phone

RecordPro Screen Recorder (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hudun.recorder&hl=en_US&gl=US) is the phone display recorder that allows you to record the screen in high quality on Android Phone.

It directly saves the recording to the album and can turn out to be an exceptionally easy option for those who do not know how to record the Zoom Meeting and where to save it on the phone.

Let’s discuss in a few steps how to record Zoom Meeting on your Phone.

Step # 01: Go to the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1473244324?l=en) or Google Play Store and search for the RecordPro Screen Recorder.

Step # 02: After finding this screen capture tool, download it.

Step # 03: One tap to start recording and go to the Zoom App. Open Capture Screen Recorder, tap the “Record Now” button. Turn the Microphone on/off.

Step # 04: Tap “Start Livestream”, it will begin after a 3-second countdown.

Step # 05: End the recording by tapping on “Stop”. Manage your recordings in the App.

The recorded video will be automatically saved on the Phone as well.

Final Verdict

In the above-mentioned lines, you have gone through the basic and easy steps on how to record the Zoom meeting. We personally recommend you to use the ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder because it is a fast and safe tool as compared to its competitors.

Well, you can realize that recording the Zoom meeting as a participant and without the host’s permission is no longer a problem now. These methods will make you more productive and knowledgeable as you will get high-quality videos right on your laptop or phone anytime.

Do not forget to look at the FAQs section. If you have gone through it, but still have questions, feel free to ask them in the comments section below.

FAQs On How to Record Zoom Meeting

Can I record the Zoom meeting without the host’s permission using ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder?

Being a third-party screen recording tool, ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder allows you to record the Zoom Meeting safely and securely on your computer, without the host’s permission.

Can Zoom detect if I download the Zoom Meeting secretly?

When the host starts to record the Zoom meeting, the Zoom immediately detects it. However, if you are using a third-party app, there are strong chances that Zoom will not be able to detect that someone is recording the meeting without the host’s permission.

Will the meeting host receive any alerts when I record the meeting without permission using ToolRocket Capture Screen Recorder?

No, the host will not receive any alerts.