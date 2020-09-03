Review of the Best New Online Mobile Poker Apps of 2020

Today, more than 50% of web traffic flows through mobile phones. The rise of these devices has undoubtedly marked the past decade. With them came the innovation of mobile apps, dedicated software that makes everything run smoothly. Nowadays, apps account for over 80% of mobile time, and poker apps account for a dominant chunk of that.

According to research, the number of mobile gamers will hit 2.7 billion in 2021, and the current US mobile gambling market is worth $21.4 billion. These numbers will rise as more people are choosing to indulge in casino magic via their mobile phones and play at PartyPoker and similar sites for online card action. Those that are not into real money tables can enjoy social poker through the following new apps.

MONOPOLY Poker

Azerion is a Dutch tech company in the entertainment business. Its pick up of the Monopoly license represents a segment of their long-term strategy by associating themselves with established brands. In 2020, the company also entered in partnership with the Talpa Networks and Ajax Esports.

MONOPOLY Poker is a play-for-fun, multiplayer Texas Hold’em game that incorporates elements from the legendary Hasbro board game. It aims to combine poker with a bonus-seeking meta game that takes players around a Monopoly board. You can play three types of Texas Hold’em, including Sit & Go Tournaments, Cash Games, and super-fast Spin & Play Rounds.

Mobile HD Poker: Texas Holdem

The game claims that it’s a place for you to unlock your Happy Within. We don’t know what developer Z4 Poker means by that, but apparently, you can do it thanks to a fantastic community and some cool vibes. That part is accurate as you can play with those dear while selecting one of many colorful avatars. Inside the game’s world, you can be a cowboy, Cthulhu, a king, Medusa, Uncle Sam, a clown, and one of many more cartoonish things.

HD Poker is an immersive app where you can compete globally for chips and prizes in the multiplayer options. You can recruit friends on your quest to climb the trophy leader board. If you are lucky, you may land the Bad Beat Jackpot, or use accumulated tickets to play the mini-game and spin the Super Mega Wheel to win the biggest prizes.

Apple’s Texas Hold’em

Fans first saw Apple’s Texas Hold’em in 2006, available for the iPod. Two years later, when the App Store launched, iPhone mobile users could download and play the game as well. However, in November of 2011, the game vanished, never to be seen again. Until now, as Apple has decided to release an updated version. After a few push backs, users can download and play the polished version on their newest iPhones, iPods, and iPads.

It lets you face-off against 24 virtual opponents or up to seven of your friends through Wi-Fi. It includes ten distinctive venues, such as Paris, Macau, and Las Vegas. It’s entirely free-to-play, and you can rotate between top-down and immersive first-person game play.