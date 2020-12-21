How to Say Goodbye to Eye Bags with these 7 Effective Tips

Eye bags don’t look pretty on our face, and this is because of so many reasons. When tissues around eyes lose their elasticity, it causes eye bags and puffiness. Here in this article, we would take a look at reasons that cause dark circles and eye bags. We are also going to share some effective remedies that help everyone to get rid of.

Reasons for Eye Bags

Consuming an Excessive Amount of Salt

Do you know an excessive amount of salt is not good for body and appearance? It causes puffiness on the face and body. It’s important to leave out salt from your diet because it is harmful and won’t help out in under-eye swelling.

Improper Sleeping Patterns

We all people have improper sleeping patterns because of our most challenging schedules and lack of sleep cause eye puffiness. It weakens the eye muscles and loses the collagen that makes the skin around eyes saggy. Make sure everyone is having a sleep of 7-8 hours and try to manage the work routine to get proper sleep.

Severe Allergies

Most people have severe allergies that cause eye puffiness and makes your eyes mostly red, itchy and watery. Pollen, dust, smoke, pollution, chemicals and perfumes are included in severe allergies. These types of eye allergies make your eyes sensitive and watery. You all need to prevent those facts that cause allergies and consult eye healthcare centres. They would provide you with a detailed guide on how to avoid these allergies.

Water retention

There are numerous reasons for water retention, including standing and sitting too long, intake of excessive sodium or taking medications either antidepressants or blood pressure. People with a weak heart is also a reason for water retention and causes eye puffiness.

Blocked tear duct

Blocked tear duct is also a reason for under-eye swelling, and this is because of infection and makeup particles or might be because of eye injury. All you need to do is to take a warm damp cloth and wash the eye. It clears the eye blockage. Blocked tear duct is the reason for redness, eye infection, swelling, pain and blurred vision.

Eye injury

Sometimes small scratches around the eye cause under-eye swelling because it has the soft skin around the area. It brings blood rushing into the area and causes bruising under the eye.

Thyroid disease

Thyroid eye disease occurs when the thyroid gland doesn’t balance the thyroid hormones, and it happens when you take too many medications. Thyroid disease also causes eye puffiness or bulging eyes. It also causes changes in tissues around the eyes. Symptoms of Graves’ disease include redness, light sensitivity, double vision and blurred vision.

Alcohol consumption

People who consume alcohol too much often have under-eye swelling. Over drinkers may have to face so many issues regarding health. Alcohol rehab centres are filled with people who have played with their lives with over consumption. To get rid of eye bags, they need to quit alcohol or reduce their intake in the beginning.

Effective remedies for reducing eye puffiness

Teabags

Well, it has been seen that applying tea bugs under the eye area reduces eye puffiness. Take either black or green tea bag. Just place the warmed tea bags under eyelids and cover the area with a soft cloth. Leave them for about a half-hour to see the result. Repeat this procedure a few times in a day.

Essential oils

There are so many oils that help to make the skin healthier and toned under the eye area. Take 1 drop lavender oil, 1 drop lemon oil, 1 drop chamomile oil and 1 tsp water. Just mix these essential oils and blend in water. Gently massage the oil under the eyes before going to bed. Leave it overnight, and you would be amazed after seeing the results. If you people repeat this procedure, every night results can be seen within a week.

Cold steel teaspoons

You might have tried so many remedies and if nothing worked then this remedy is going to work. Take a cold steel teaspoon that helps to relax blood vessels and reduce eye swelling. Place the teaspoons in the refrigerator for at least half an hour and then keep it on your eyes for 15-20 minutes.

Cucumber

Cucumber is the best thing for all those who have been facing the puffiness and irritation on the skin. It gives a cooling effect and reduces swelling. It also helps to get rid of dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes. Take cucumber slices and place it in the fridge for at least 10-15 minutes. Keep it on the eyes and see the results. Eyes will be refreshed and reduce the swelling as well.

Egg white

Take 1 egg white and whip it until it becomes stiff. Apply egg white under your eyes and wash it off after 15 minutes. Egg white stiffens the area of the skin and removes under-eye bags as well as wrinkles. It is a very much effective remedy.

Petroleum jelly

It repairs and moisturizes the skin. Petroleum jelly reduces inflammation and irritation. Take petroleum jelly and massage around the eye area for a few minutes before going to bed. Repeat this every night, and you will be amazed to see the results.

Lemon juice

Vitamin C is the best thing to remove eye puffiness because it has anti-inflammatory properties to get rid of dark circles under your eyes. Lemon juice contains acids that have skin lightening properties and also increases the collagen production in the affected area. Take 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with 1 tbsp full-fat milk. Apply it under eye with the help of a cotton ball and let it dry. Rinse with cool water. To see the results repeat this remedy at least 2 times in a day.

These are the few tips and tricks to say goodbye to eye bags. If you haven’t followed these tricks ever, then pay attention and regularly follow because it doesn’t look good on your skin.