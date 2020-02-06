How the Video Slots Industry Uses Chinese Symbols to Attract Gamblers

The rich Asian culture has been an inspiration to many online gaming sites and also video slots developers. These games attract many gamers because of the beautiful art and sleek design they have. Even more the Asians have many symbols, colors, and emblems, which they believe to bring good luck to their lives.

The dragons, geisha, and pandas are some of the most popular symbols you will find in video slots and online games. The good news is that you don’t have to be in Asia to enjoy these games. They are offered by all online casinos around the world.

So, if you are looking for the best Asian-themed video slots, then you have come to the right place. We have tested numerous video slots from different software providers to bring you nothing but the best of the best. Check them out below!

Koi Princess Video Slots

NetEnt has been in the gambling industry for a very long time. They are the brains behind Koi Princess’s online slot – an intriguing Asian-themed game. This video slot is played with 5 reels, 3 rows and 20 possible ways to win. You will benefit from a decent Return to Player (RTP) of 96.23% and medium variance. Koi Princess Slot stands with high definition graphics and a well-animated Japanese backdrop.

Also, this video slot comes with immersive background music and sound effects. This Asian-themed slot is packed with several lucrative features, including free spins, wild reels, with 5-Hit, bonus game, and random wilds to boost your wins. This game is designed for people with all budgets as you can bet from $0.20 up to $200 on all devices.

The Legend of Shangri-la: Cluster Pays Slots

Take a free Oriental trip with NetEnt’s exciting online slot – The Legend of Shangri-la: Cluster Pays. This slot boasts of stunning graphics, authentic soundtrack, and seamless gameplay. The developer has well-designed artwork, with an animated river which brings around the feeling of utopia. You will come across several Asian-themed symbols, including a cat-like shape, an elephant, and a monkey.

What attracts many punters to this video slot are the cluster pays which boost winning opportunities. Other bonus features to expect include Random Substitutions, sticky re-spins, nudge reel. The bet limit is between $0.10 and $200, and you can win up to 100,000 coins. This medium variance has a high Return To Player of 96.59%. The developer has used HTML5 technology to enable compatibility with both smartphones, tablets and personal computers.

Sakura Fortune Slots

In Japan, the word ‘Sakura’ is translated to cherry blossom. The developers at Quickspin were developed by these seasonal flowers to create an amazing five-reel video slot dabbed Sakura Fortune. This slot comes with 40 pay lines and three bonus features that are triggered by the princess wild. You can also activate the Sakura Fortune Respin feature if you land 2 wild stacks. Other features that come with the game are free spins.

As you expect, this slot is built for all platforms, including mobile and desktop. It is visually appealing and packed with several native Japanese symbols like the evil emperor, gold coins, dragons, and the princess. The highest prize in this slot about 950 times your stake per single spin and bet range of $0.20 minimum and $100 maximum.

Zhao Cai Jin Bao Slots

Powered by world-class software, Playtech, Zhao Cai Jin Bao is an action-packed Asian-themed video slot. This game also allows joining the Chinese as they mark the new year with delicious foods, fireworks and of course big prizes. Even more the game’s title can be loosely translated to ‘We wish you wealth and prosperity’.

Above all it has straightforward gameplay as it comes with 5 reels and 9 pay lines, and a chance to win up to 500,000 maximum. Unlike other titles you may have played before, this game is not packed with many bonus features. It only has wild and scatters symbols.

Furthermore you will find familiar symbols like standard card symbols 9, 10, J, Q, K, and A, as well as a Chinese dragon, a pair of Koi carp and a lion, a golden phoenix to help you create a winning combination. It has an immersive gaming experience on all devices and available in free play and real money versions.

Asian Beauty Slot

From the world’s most reputable casino software developers, Microgaming, Asian Beauty slot is exactly as the title puts it. It also has massive 243 possible ways to win and a simple layout of 5 reels and 3 rows. You will have the honor of meeting the Emperor’s daughter and additional features like the wild and scatters to increase your chances of winning.

Asian Beauty slot is built strikingly beautiful graphics, excellent soundtrack, and appealing animations. Furthermore the slot has a solid return to player of 96.4%, a medium variance and a wide betting range to accommodate people with all budgets. Even more this flash-based game is also compatible with desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, both in fun and real money modes.