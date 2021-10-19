Houses in Thailand: The Key Characteristics of a Thai Home

Every region in the world has specific things that make it unique. These range from cultural practices to ideals and beliefs. One of the most common distinctions about a place would be its architecture. Some areas in the world like Thailand stand out because of the building designs, style preferences, and general decor choices in a Thai home. While the specifics may vary from one person to another, there is a general likeness in most buildings in such areas, probably because of the land terrain, historical influences, or even available building resources.

Either way, you can tell where a place is or make a general guess by looking at the buildings. Thailand is also not left behind as their houses have specific characteristics that make them stand out. This article attempts to light these features and explain some of the primary and most common attributes of most homes in Thailand.

Architectural Considerations

Before you start considering the decor and styling aspects of the Thai home, where you are likely to find an antique sideboard buffet, one of the first things to consider when considering Thai homes’ characteristics is the architectural elements. It is important to note that Thai homes have both traditional and modern influences in all aspects of Thai homes. Currently, many people combine both aspects in Thai homes.

For architectural designing, Thai houses borrow the traditional concept where wood and bamboo are used. A modern feature is that they also need to have large windows. While many homes around the globe are built using stone and brick, there is still the potential of recreating the Thai home feel by simply incorporating wood and bamboo in the house’s internal structure.

As for the large windows and doors, the essence is to let in lots of natural light and create a sense of more space by bringing the outside inside. By extension, this design also supports the natural cooling of the house since a lot of air passes through these open spaces.

Materials Used

It is impossible to describe the characteristics of any country’s homes without mentioning the building materials locals mostly use. In Thailand, people prefer using natural materials that are light in weight and absorb heat. This explains the preference for bamboo and wood instead of heavier versions of building materials such as brick and stone, unfavourable for the Thailand climate.

Even when heavier materials are used on the outdoor structure, the inside will be predominantly light, heat-absorbing material. It’s not surprising, therefore, that you find wood and bamboo in every part of the house, from the walls, floors, and even furniture. Some accessories are also made of these materials, including decorative pieces and wall hangings. Most Thai interior decor and design are wooden and bamboo.

Colours Matter Too

Every country is likely to be identified with a specific colour or a combination of colours. Some areas prefer certain prints and colour mixes as a way of expressing themselves. Thais have a mixed colour palette and are highly dependent on the owners. They also give mixed interpretations based on what the themes are chosen. Most of these colours are futuristic, especially when going for a modern Thai look. However, those who prefer a traditional Thai look opt for bold colours that stand out.

One of the most popular colours used is red. Even so, it is still possible to opt for any jewel colour of choice. Gold and bronze colours have also been used to achieve a traditional Thai look. Most modern Thai looks start with a white wall painting to create a relaxing and calming zen look. Plants can then be added for decoration.

Flooring Preferences

Whether traditional or modern, most Thai homes have wooden floors. This choice is made for practicality and because wood offers a better aesthetic value to most homeowners. While most of the floors are wooden, they can take different finishes. Some homeowners choose to sand and smoothen their wooden floors, while others stain them with their love colour.

To decorate the wooden floors, some modern homeowners choose to use rugs. In some cases, people may choose to go with laminated floors with a wooden finish, especially if it offers them a cheaper flooring option.

Patterns and Shapes

One other distinct feature about homes is the patterns used. For Thai homes, these are pretty simple, and one can even say that there are no patterns. Usually, clean straight lines are used, especially for traditional homes. Modern homes may have a bit of geometric and nature-inspired patterns used in the interior design, especially on rugs, soft furnishings, and accessories.

Furniture Choices

The furniture for Thai homes depends on whether they are going for the traditional or modern Thai home. In both cases, furniture will be made of either wood or bamboo. Most people going for the modern Thai look will choose a minimalist approach with clean lines and only using furniture that works for the room.

You will not overcrowd the rooms with unnecessary furniture. When it comes to the traditional approach, darker tones of furniture are preferred. Besides that, you may have to choose furniture with ornate features.

Accessories Used

Generally, accessories used in a room will determine the overall theme. It is, therefore, essential to select your accessories right. Thais use a lot of textured and aromatic accessories because it is an excellent part of their culture. It is no wonder that you will find a lot of relics in their rooms. Religion also influences some of the pieces. Wood carvings and bronze wall mirrors are also common. Thai also love to bring in a splash of colour in rooms by using plants and Thai artwork.

Final Thoughts

Thailand is one of the most beautiful places you can visit. Besides the natural sceneries, the houses and buildings are quite a sight themselves. So, it is interesting to learn how they choose their house designs and what inspires their architecture.

