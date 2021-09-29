Essential Digital Tools to Have If You Plan to Become a Freelance Writer

Whatever your passions are, writing allows you to express them via the simplest of words, which is why so many people are drawn to it. However, making it a full-time job might be daunting since it’s not always easy to be at the top of your creative game, and Freelance Writer’s block can be a deterrent.

So, how can you keep your interests without succumbing to the demands of an exhaustive job that kills creativity? By giving freelance writing a chance. And, hey, if you’re really good at it, there’s nothing stopping you from going full-time with it!

According to data from the Freelancers Union, over 54 million Americans are working as freelancers in fields such as graphic design, web development, and Freelance Writer. This represents a very large part of the U.S. workforce, which means freelancing may not be as complicated as it seems.

However, to function efficiently, every business, including freelancing, needs the appropriate tools. So, without further ado, here are a few digital tools that can help you run your business better, whether you are a full-time freelancer or just performing a side project or two for additional cash.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/zIwAchjDirM

A text editor and proofer

Grammarly is, without a doubt, the greatest writing tool you can find on the market today. It had its oddities and faults in the beginning, but now that the program has been around for a while, it has improved in quality via testing and upgrades, and the AI is very accurate almost every time.

You can use Grammarly for a number of editing, proofing, and grammar needs, and it delivers every time. In a nutshell, it’s like having a personal editor that is on call 24/7. The program will point out any errors you make, as well as check for plagiarism and other issues. It’s free, but upgrading to the Premium version unlocks a slew of extra features. You may also get a sophisticated, fast grammar checker by installing the Grammarly browser add-on, and you can even add a Microsoft Word extension to check for errors while writing.

Premium plans start at $29.95 per month, with yearly subscriptions being less expensive, but the free version does its job pretty well also.

A PDF editor

It’s all about convenience with PDFChef. They provide easy and effective PDF solutions that allow anybody to use PDFs with ease. In just a few steps, you can read, edit, convert, sign, and merge PDF files.

It loads PDF files quickly and provides a variety of viewing options. It’s really simple to edit PDF texts with this tool; simply click on the text, and you’ll be able to change, remove, or replace it. It’s also fantastic that the tool keeps your text preferences identical to the originals, including font style, size, color, spacing, margin, and so on.

Because PDF conversion is quite a regular task for anyone working with a computer, PDFChef includes it as well. A native PDF may be converted to Word, Text, HTML, JPEG, PNG, and many other formats. Its editing function makes it a good choice for editing PDF files on Mac or Windows, and it gives you the most convenient way to change the text or picture in a PDF.

A readability checker

Readability is another important factor in the quality of the written content you create. This is especially true if you’re writing for websites that rely on search engine optimization (SEO). Poor readability, in particular, can harm your search engine rankings, not to mention it will make your content unappealing to those who find it.

Even if you ignore the SEO element, readability is critical if you want to capture and hold the reader’s attention. Too many lengthy or short sentences, as well as sentences that begin with the same word, might irritate the reader and convince them your content is not worth reading. It’s extremely easy to lose sight of the complexity of the content you’re working on when you’re writing. A tool such as Readable can help you determine the readability of your work. Pricing begins at $5 per month per user, so it’s not expensive either.

An SEO optimizing software

Whatever type of customer you stumble upon as a freelance writer, they will almost always require that the material you produce be SEO-friendly. This encompasses a number of factors, including:

Readability, as mentioned above

external and internal links

density of keywords

the originality of the written content

headings and subheadings

concise and straightforward paragraphs

All of these may be checked using an SEO optimizing tool that enables you to check your writings before launching them online, and the results will make you look like a true professional.

There are many tools you can use, including Clearscope, which is a top-of-the-line SEO content optimization tool that generates traffic from search engines. They’re focused on assisting authors in creating SEO material that isn’t bad and matches the purpose of readers, resulting in content that ranks well. Furthermore, the platform has built-in research features such as keyword and question research and then collects all of that information in one spot for you to use.

If you want a free tool, MozBar is a great option. It is a Chrome extension that enables people to check SEO data on a website’s SERP page on the go.

A digital content calendar

As a freelancer, you will need to keep track of your own schedule, which can be challenging at times. This is why a content calendar such as Monday can be very helpful. Monday is a tool that was developed for collaboration inside a team but functions similarly to a content calendar and can be used individually as well. It allows you to assign and track the development of a certain piece of writing.

Depending on the subscription you choose, the app includes capabilities such as whiteboard collaboration, performance insights, advanced search, and more. This may turn out to be a genuine essential tool for you.