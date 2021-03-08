Brand Marketing and Promoting Your Business on TikTok

Ever since its launch in 2016, TikTok has taken over the world and is still growing very fast. As is the case with other social media networking platforms, TikTok is also an amazing app for brand marketing.

There are more than 600 million monthly users on this platform and it has recently gained a lot of momentum and popularity. In 2020, TikTok earned $540 million, which was the highest revenue earned by any app that year.

The main special feature that sets TikTok apart from its competitors is that it is a platform primarily used for sharing 15-second to 1-minute long videos. This makes it an extremely addicting platform and it can keep its viewers engaged for hours on end.

This also makes it a platform where you can be as creative as possible to create effective short videos and catch the viewers’ attention. This can be done in many ways, and we are here to share with you the 5 best ways to promote your business on TikTok.

1. Buy Engagement

Given the huge audience that is available on TikTok, it can be quite hard to stand out and establish your presence on the platform. To be able to achieve this, you can buy TikTok followers from websites such as Viralyft, GetViral.io, and SocialPackages.net.

These websites sell genuine and real engagement so that you can avoid buying fake ones which would lead to no real growth. You can also buy TikTok views and likes from the same sites.

This works as a boost for your account and increases engagement on your videos. It also helps you to grow organically since your target audience will see that your videos get a lot of engagement and will be curious to check you out further.

Do limit the number of views, followers and likes that you buy. Buying too many can negatively impact your account and brand. Real engagement should come from viewers who find your videos by themselves.

2. Work With Influencers

As social media platforms grow, one can see a huge influx of influencers from all around the world. Influencers are famous personalities on social media who have expertise in a specific topic and share their knowledge with their followers.

These influencers also promote brands that are related to their field and industry. You can find such influencers who have a wide fan base and are related to your industry, and ask them to collaborate with you. One way of doing this is by sponsoring a few of their videos.

This way, they advertise your brand on their videos which leads to more people learning about your brand and following you on TikTok. Additionally, it helps the influencer as well since they get a sponsor.

3. Hashtag Challenges

A popular theme across TikTok is that of hashtag challenges. How this works is a certain influencer, brand, or individual starts a challenge that is accompanied by a hashtag. Using a hashtag leads to gaining a lot of followers very fast.

This works similar to how trends work across platforms. In a hashtag challenge, a brand, influencer, or individual asks their followers and viewers to perform a certain task. Those who wish to participate in the challenge, post a video of them doing the task and share the hashtag along with it.

This leads to the challenge spreading throughout the platform, thereby spreading the word of your brand as well.

4. Brand Takeovers

TikTok has a marketing feature that allows brands to “take over” the full screen of the app for a short period of time as soon as a user opens it. These are 3 to 5-second videos, pictures, or GIFs on which you can advertise your brand and provide the link where you would like your audience to go, such as a landing page or your website.

You can also publicize your hashtag challenge in this way. Since these takeovers are shown as soon as someone opens the app, it stays on their mind and they are reminded of it whenever they open the app.

The ad stays up for a whole day, and given that TikTok has over 20 million active daily users from across the world, this provides you with enormous amounts of exposure.

5. Create Brand Lenses

As a video-sharing platform, TikTok has a lot of filters and lenses to provide special effects to those who are creating videos. It also has a feature to aid brand marketing that allows brands to create their own lenses for their viewers to use.

As a result, people who use your lenses also spread the word about your brand among their followers and viewers. Creating fun and attractive lenses is a great way to promote your brand, and it pushes more people to check out your videos too.

Combine your products and services with the lenses to provide users with a first-hand experience of what it is like to use them.

TikTok has vast potential to boost your brand and its popularity among people. Videos from this platform are also shared across other social media platforms which allows more people to view your content.

It is a fun app to play around with, and in this process, you can also grow your business. Word about challenges and lenses spread at a rapid rate here, and your videos may even become viral!