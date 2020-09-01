7 Signs Filing Bankruptcy is the Right Step for Your Business

Running a business is not easy. Too many people go into the world of entrepreneurship thinking that it will be an easy cakewalk to money and that their financial troubles are over. This could not be further from the truth. Starting a business takes on risk from the get-go and many a business ends up filing for bankruptcy

Any business is at risk of financial failure if it is not managed properly, and there are a lot of businesses that are heading for tough times when it comes to their money. If you feel like your business is heading towards bankruptcy, these 7 signs might be why.

Unable to Meet Business Debt Obligations

Debt obligations, such as leases and loans, are an indicator of impending bankruptcy. Most businesses have some forms of debt, but the inability to pay them back on things like leases or loans could spell big trouble for your business. This is a sign that you might want to file for bankruptcy to avoid any issue regarding the repayment process.

Creditors are Persistently Reaching Out to You

Overdue loans make creditors very persistent in their efforts. It emboldens them and they can begin to start reaching out to you. This means calls frequently, which is another headache you do not need. The bankruptcy filing pros at BankruptcyCanada.com suggests that hiring a bankruptcy expert is a smart idea and can give you information on the filing process, which can help you get past this nuisance.

When your business is in a tough bind financially the last thing you want is someone hounding you for the money you are probably well aware needs to be paid back.

Decreasing Cash Flow

Another apparent sign that bankruptcy might be your best bet out of a tough situation with your business is the decreasing cash flow. If your sales are slowing down and dipping, you will start to notice the trend at the end of each month or quarter and the likelihood that a big gain will come might be just a dream. Continued slowing or lack of cash flow can be stemmed by filing for bankruptcy to avoid a complete loss of capital.

Little to No Capital or Cash

Speaking of capital, your cash and reserve capital to keep the business afloat or inject life into it may be hit hard as well. If you are running on a lack of capital as a safety net, then there is not much you can do to stop the business from going under once cash flow stops. This is another big sign that things are getting too far out of your control and restructuring needs to take place in the form of a bankruptcy filing.

Payroll is Lagging Behind

Some of the hardest-hit people in the event of a business bankruptcy are the employees themselves. They deserve to know what is going on and when payroll starts to miss deadlines, they will continually ask for their paychecks and you will be faced with a very awkward situation. When payroll starts to lag behind it is symptomatic of bigger financial problems and usually means you are faced with difficulty paying off debts and loans so this might be a wake-up call.

Management, Investors, or Employees are Leaving

When key figures in the business start to jump ship you are going to be left to handle the problems by yourself. The ability to pay off debts and handle creditors, payroll, and daily operations will be more than you can handle which is a good time to consider filing for bankruptcy. Your business is your asset but sometimes you need to know when the writing is on the wall, or when it is walking out the door.

More Personal Money is Being Invested

Starting and running a business needs an investment of money on your end and your partners as well, but what can happen is more money than is needed is getting put in out of your own pockets.

When you start to dump your money into it that is needed for things like car payments, rent, mortgage, necessities, or your child’s education fund, then you are running into a very serious problem. This money could be important for your family and yourself and it is being funneled into a financial black hole which is code for bankruptcy.

Conclusions on Bankruptcy

While it might be upsetting to file for bankruptcy for your business, sometimes you need to do what is right to protect your assets. The process of bankruptcy can help you restructure your finances to get back on your feet, but before that happens, you need to see the signs when it might be right to file and these 7 are important for realizing this hard truth.