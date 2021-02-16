5 Home Upgrades Worth Considering During the Pandemic

Building the perfect home takes patience. In zip code locations around the United States and beyond, homeowners are constantly on the lookout for great ideas that can upgrade their home and lifestyle. In the United States, home improvement is a combined $400 billion industry, and for good reason. Life changes quickly, and in order to keep up with the demanding and constantly evolving needs of a fast-paced family, home upgrades are a great solution for a variety of needs. These five home upgrade options make for a re-imagined and fantastic new living space that can meet everyone’s needs.

1. Replace the roof

Your roof is one of the most important pieces of your home. A roof typically lasts for around 20 years and is the first line of defense against rodents, rain, and other troubles that may come in from the outdoors to harm our family, belongings, and home itself. Your roof is crucial to your comfort and peace of mind, so placing this high on your priority list for upgrades and maintenance needs is something that smart homeowners often do.

2. Switch energy suppliers

People often learn the hard way that they should be switching electricity suppliers on a regular basis. As a consumer, you have the ability to use any company that you choose for your electricity or natural gas needs. In years past, electric supplier companies were unable to break into the main marketplace because of a monopolized field of competitors who controlled the electricity infrastructure.

But recent legislation has restored purchasing power to clients and homeowners all over the world. This divorce of supplier and electric service provider means that you don’t have to stick with your energy provider for the electric supply too. Looking to compare electricity rates per kWh will give you some great insight into alternative suppliers, and all you have to do is call your company and tell them to make the switch in order to lock in the savings on your monthly bill.

In fact, in the United States, the average rate per kWh provided through your power company is about double the competitive rate that you could be paying. This change can really rack up the savings, especially if you switch in time for the high-cost months during the winter.

3. Update your bathroom

The bathroom is one of the last places on a homeowner’s list for renovation work. This is often because owners choose to focus on the high impact spaces of living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms, but your bathroom is an important space in the home too. Mulling over hickory replacement tubs or a wet room shower configuration can improve the overall quality of life you enjoy in your home and give you a relaxing bathroom experience that will make for far better days. Put your focus on the bathroom to create a well-rounded home from start to finish.

4. Add patio space

5. Add a home theater

Adding a home theater is a great way to combat the continued dullness of coronavirus related safety measures. We are all being forced to stay indoors for much longer than we might like, and this can take a toll on the mental health of each of your family members. With the installation of a home theater to take your minds off of the restrictions, you can facilitate some family time together while getting the most bang for your buck.

Tackling home improvement projects can help you spend more quality time with your family. Make sure to prioritize failing systems or seasonal upgrades in order to make the most of your home.