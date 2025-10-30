JEE Main 2026: Dates, Syllabus, Registration, Exam Pattern

Aiming for JEE Main 2026? This national computer-based test by NTA is your gateway to B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning, and it runs in two sessions, January and April. Planning across both attempts can raise your best score and reduce pressure.

Expect Session 1 in late January 2026 and Session 2 in early April 2026, with registrations likely starting in October 2025. Paper 1 targets engineering aspirants, while Papers 2A and 2B serve architecture and planning courses.

Build your prep on NCERT-aligned Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and practice with PYQs and mock tests. Track official notices for application dates, admit cards, answer keys, and results, and set a schedule that balances board exams with focused JEE practice.

JEE Main 2026: Overview and Key Updates

JEE Main 2026 is India’s national computer-based entrance test for engineering, architecture, and planning. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts it in two sessions to offer a fair chance and better score reporting. Keep your preparation aligned with official updates, and track notices only on trusted sources like the NTA JEE Main website.

What is JEE Main 2026 and who conducts it?

JEE Main 2026 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA manages the entire test cycle.

Notifications and updates : NTA publishes public notices and advisories.

: NTA publishes public notices and advisories. Eligibility and rules : NTA frames and updates eligibility criteria.

: NTA frames and updates eligibility criteria. Application and admit card : Forms are online, and admit cards are released about three days before each exam date.

Question papers and answer key : NTA hosts papers, provisional keys, and response sheets for both sessions.

: NTA hosts papers, provisional keys, and response sheets for both sessions. Results and scorecards: NTA releases session-wise scores and the final All India Rank after Session 2.

Papers offered:

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) : Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. Paper 2A (B.Arch) : Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing.

: Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing. Paper 2B (B.Planning): Mathematics, Aptitude, Planning.

Two sessions in January and April, best score counts

Expected exam windows:

Session 1 : 21 January to 30, 2026.

: 21 January to 30, 2026. Session 2: 1 April to 10, 2026.

Why two sessions help:

Two chances : Attempt both to target a higher score.

: Attempt both to target a higher score. Lower stress : Split goals across attempts and boards.

: Split goals across attempts and boards. Score improvement: Use Session 1 to diagnose, Session 2 to optimize.

Final ranking policy:

The best NTA score across sessions is used for merit ranking.

across sessions is used for merit ranking. The All India Rank is published after Session 2. For schedule news and advisories, refer to jeemain.nta.ac.in and cross-check media updates such as the Times of India’s live coverage of registrations when relevant to your planning (JEE Main 2026 registration live updates).

Who should apply for JEE Main 2026?

Eligibility at a glance:

Year of passing : Class 12 passed in 2024 or 2025, or appearing in 2026.

: Class 12 passed in 2024 or 2025, or appearing in 2026. Droppers : Eligible. You can attempt within three consecutive years from your first qualifying year.

: Eligible. You can attempt within from your first qualifying year. Age rule : No age limit to appear.

: No age limit to appear. Required subjects : For B.E./B.Tech: Physics, Mathematics, and one of Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject. For B.Arch: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. For B.Planning: Mathematics.

:

Admission benchmark for centrally funded institutes:

For NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, expect the board performance rule: 75% in Class 12 (or 65% for SC/ST), or placement in the top 20th percentile of your board. These institute-level criteria apply to counseling, not during JEE Main registration.

Tip for applicants:

Keep your state code of eligibility aligned with the board of your Class 12 exam, not residency. Watch NTA notices for any refinements to rules as the cycle progresses.

Official websites to trust for JEE Main 2026

Bookmark these official pages for accurate information and documents:

NTA JEE Main site: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

NTA portal: https://nta.ac.in/

Public notices: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/notifications/

Information Bulletin and syllabus PDF page: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Previous year question papers (PYQs): https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Mock test portal: https://nta.ac.in/quiz

Helpline/Contact: https://nta.ac.in/ContactUs

Stay updated with these sources for registration windows, admit card dates, answer key challenges, and result announcements.

Important Dates, Eligibility, and Registration (JEE Main 2026)

Get your calendar, documents, and a simple checklist in place. JEE Main 2026 will run in two sessions, and your best score across the sessions will decide your final merit rank. Use the timeline below to plan your board prep, mock tests, and application milestones without last-minute stress.

JEE Main 2026 important dates (expected)

Track the cycle from registration to result for both sessions. Plan your study and form-filling around these windows.

Event Session 1 (Expected) Session 2 (Expected) Notes Registration start October 2025 February 2026 Apply only on the official NTA JEE Main portal. Registration end December 2025 or January 2026 March 2026 Session-wise last dates vary; do not wait for the previous day. Correction window November 2025 Last week of January 2026 Only a limited number of fields are open for editing; check the public notice. Admit card 3 days before the exam 3 days before the exam Download and cross-check details immediately. Exam dates Jan 21–30, 2026 Apr 1–10, 2026 Computer-based test across multiple shifts. Provisional answer key About 1 week after the exam About 1 week after the exam The challenge window opens for a short time. Result Within 20–25 days post exam Within 20–25 days post exam Session 2 result precedes the final All India Rank.

Note: Dates are tentative until an NTA notice.

Eligibility criteria and attempts rule for JEE Main 2026

Eligibility is straightforward. Match your subjects and year of passing with the program you want, then apply confidently.

B.E./B.Tech subjects: Physics, Mathematics, and one of Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject.

Physics, Mathematics, and one of Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject. B.Arch subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. B.Planning subjects: Mathematics.

Mathematics. Year of passing: Passed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025, or appearing in 2026.

Passed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025, or appearing in 2026. Age rule: No age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2026.

No age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2026. Attempt rule: You can attempt JEE Main in three consecutive years from your first Class 12 qualifying year.

You can attempt JEE Main in three consecutive years from your first Class 12 qualifying year. State Code of Eligibility: This depends on the board from which you passed Class 12, not on place of birth or residence. Example: If you studied Class 12 in New Delhi but live in Noida, your State code is Delhi.

For a clear summary of current eligibility, see the overview in Careers360’s guide on JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria.

JEE Main 2026 registration: step-by-step guide

Set aside 30 to 40 minutes with a stable connection and your documents ready. Enter every detail exactly as it appears on your official IDs.

Visit the official portal: go to jeemain.nta.ac.in . New registration: create your account using a valid mobile number and email. Application form: fill in personal details, address, academic records, and board information. Select options: choose session(s), paper(s) (Paper 1, 2A, 2B), and preferred cities. Upload images: upload your recent passport-size photo and signature as per specs. Pay the fee: complete payment online via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking. Confirmation: download and save the confirmation page and fee receipt.

Tip: NTA sometimes activates a demo registration link that previews the process. Use it to understand fields, required documents, and image sizes before the live form opens. For current updates on the application window and practical instructions, you can also refer to Shiksha’s tracker on JEE Main 2026 registration updates.

Caution: Names, date of birth, and other identifiers must match your Aadhaar or an accepted government ID. Any mismatch can delay admit cards or verification.

Documents, images, and signature specs, and fees

Keep a small digital folder ready. Name files clearly, and maintain both original and compressed copies.

Required documents:

Class 12 marksheet or provisional certificate

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or equivalent)

Category and EWS certificates, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Image and file specifications (as per last bulletin):

Photograph: JPG/JPEG, 10–200 KB, transparent background, no cap or sunglasses.

JPG/JPEG, 10–200 KB, transparent background, no cap or sunglasses. Signature: JPG/JPEG, 4–30 KB, dark ink on a white background.

JPG/JPEG, 4–30 KB, dark ink on a white background. Class 10 certificate: PDF/JPG if requested during the form-filling.

Fees:

Application fees vary by category, gender, number of papers, and chosen centers.

Payment Mode is online only. Refer to the live portal during registration for the current fee matrix.

Pro tip: Keep two versions of each file—one at the recommended size and one slightly smaller—in case the portal rejects uploads due to byte-size differences.

Common registration mistakes to avoid

Small errors can cost time and, in rare cases, a session window. Review the list before final submission.

Wrong image size or blurry photos

Name or date of birth does not match the official ID

Selecting the wrong paper or session

Ignoring the correction window

Using unofficial or lookalike links

Late fee payment or payment timeout

Not saving the confirmation page and the fee receipt

Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Syllabus (JEE Main 2026)

A clear grasp of the pattern, scoring rules, and chapter list can save hours each week and improve accuracy on test day. JEE Main 2026 follows NTA’s standard structure across three papers, with session-wise normalization. Use the outline below to fine-tune your planning and practice.

Paper-wise pattern and duration

The papers target distinct program paths. Build your plan around the question types and the skills each paper measures.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech): Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. The test includes MCQs and numerical value questions, with a duration of 3 hours. The Mode is computer-based.

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. The test includes MCQs and numerical value questions, with a duration of 3 hours. The Mode is computer-based. Paper 2A (B.Arch): Mathematics and Aptitude are computer-based; Drawing is pen-and-paper; duration: 3 hours. Prepare for fast transitions between digital and on-sheet drawing tasks.

Mathematics and Aptitude are computer-based; Drawing is pen-and-paper; duration: 3 hours. Prepare for fast transitions between digital and on-sheet drawing tasks. Paper 2B (B.Planning): Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions, duration 3 hours. The Mode is computer-based.

Exam languages follow the NTA centers list. English is available across all centers, and select regional languages are available in respective states and union territories as per the official center-language mapping.

Tip: Align your mock tests with your chosen paper and language to build speed and reduce switching costs during the exam.

Marking scheme and negative marking policy

JEE Main 2026 uses a straightforward scoring policy. Keep these rules in mind while deciding attempts and skips.

MCQs: +4 for each correct answer, −1 for each wrong answer, 0 for unattempted.

+4 for each correct answer, −1 for each wrong answer, 0 for unattempted. Numerical Value Questions: +4 for each correct answer, typically no negative marking, 0 for unattempted.

Always confirm the final rules in the JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin when NTA publishes it on the documents page at the official portal. A quick read of the bulletin can prevent avoidable penalties.

Example strategy: If you are 50-50 on an MCQ, consider marking it only when you can eliminate two options with confidence. For numericals, a safe attempt is often worth it if your calculation path is solid.

JEE Main 2026 syllabus PDF and chapter list overview

NTA aligns the JEE Main 2026 syllabus with NCERT Class 11 and 12. When the official PDF is live, you will find it on the NTA’s documents page at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. For a topic-by-topic walkthrough while you wait for the PDF, see this concise reference for the JEE Main 2026 syllabus overview.

Below is a compact map to guide your daily plan:

Physics Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy, and Power Rotational Motion, Gravitation, Properties of Matter Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetis,m and Magnetic Effects Electromagnetic Induction, Alternating Current, Electromagnetic Waves Optics, Dual Nature, Atoms and Nuclei, Semiconductors and Communication

Chemistry Physical: Mole concept, Atomic structure, States of matter, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics, Surface chemistry, Solutions Inorganic: Periodic table and periodicity, Chemical bonding, s-, p-, d-, f-block, Coordination compounds, Metallurgy, Hydrogen and its compounds, Environmental chemistry Organic: General organic chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Halides, Oxygen and nitrogen compounds, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in everyday life, Practical organic principles

Mathematics Algebra: Sets, Relations, Functions, Complex numbers, Quadratic equations, Sequences and series, Binomial theorem, P&C, Matrices and determinants Trigonometry: Identities, Equations, Inverse Trigonometry Calculus: Limits, Continuity, Differentiability, Applications of derivatives, Indefinite and definite integrals, Differential equations Coordinate Geometry: Straight lines, Circles, Conic sections Vectors and 3D Geometry Probability and Statistics, Mathematical reasoning



Prioritize high-yield units. In Physics, Electricity, and Modern Physics often carry strong weight. In Chemistry, NCERT coverage pays off heavily, especially in Inorganic and key Organic reaction mechanisms. In Math, Calculus, and Coordinate Geometry can drive a large share of your score.

High-weight topics and smart coverage tips

Smart coverage is about depth where it counts and quick wins where patterns repeat. Build around trends, then reinforce with PYQs and mocks.

Physics High weight: Mechanics, Electricity, Magnetism, Modern Physics. Smart tips: Derive key formulas once, then maintain a one-page formula sheet. Practice graph-based and unit-analysis questions to handle variations on the tricks. Solve PYQs from the last 5 to 7 years, then convert mistakes into bite-sized notes.

Chemistry High weight: NCERT-heavy sections, especially Inorganic; strong scoring from Physical numericals; selective, mechanism-focused Organic. Smart tips: For Inorganic, memorize NCERT tables and exceptions, then drill with short quizzes. For Organic, track reaction conditions and intermediates in a compact map. For Physical, rehearse standard derivations and common calculation templates.

Mathematics High weight: Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra. Smart tips: Keep formula sheets for derivatives, integrals, and coordinate forms. Use timed sets of 10-15 problems to train speed and accuracy. Mark trap cases and identities you often miss, then revisit thrice weekly.



Execution plan:

Start every chapter with 20 minutes of formula and concept review. Solve 25 to 35 focused problems. Finish with a 10-minute error log update and one PYQ block.

Best books, PYQs, and official mock tests

Your resources should be lean and proven. Choose one primary book per concept area, then layer PYQs and mocks.

Core textbooks and practice NCERT for Chemistry, and for foundational concepts in Physics and Mathematics. Physics: H.C. Verma, DC Pandey series. Mathematics: RD Sharma Objective, Cengage or Arihant series for problem depth. Chemistry: O.P. Tandon for Physical/Inorganic, MS Chauhan for Organic, N Awasthi for Physical practice.

PYQs and official sources PYQs: Access authentic past papers on the NTA site at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Mock tests: Use the NTA mock test portal at https://nta.ac.in/quiz for interface practice and shift-level stamina. For a guided topic list while awaiting the new PDF, refer to Vedantu’s syllabus curation to cross-check chapters against your current plan.



Weekly mock routine:

One full-length mock, review the same day.

Two sectional tests, one for weak areas and one mixed.

Maintain an error log with four fields: concept gap, step where the error occurred, fix, and similar practice questions to reinforce.

Revisit the log every Sunday, and re-solve only the error-type problems for faster gains.

Final tip: Keep your plan aligned with the official PDFs and notices on the NTA portal. The pattern, marking, and language options match recent cycles, but always verify details when the JEE Main 2026 bulletin is posted on the documents page. Use your formula sheets and PYQ-first approach to convert study hours into clear marks across both sessions.

Study Plans, Books, and Prep Strategy for JEE Main 2026

Use a phased plan that balances concept clarity, problem practice, and rigorous revision. Since JEE Main 2026 offers two sessions, plan across both to raise your best score, reduce pressure, and fix gaps between attempts. Anchor your routine in NCERT-first learning, PYQs, and timed mocks, then refine with an error log and weekly review.

6-month and 3-month study plans with a weekly schedule

A strong plan follows three phases: Learn, Practice, Revise. Keep the ratio tight and consistent, and protect your review time.

Learn: Concepts, formulas, NCERT coverage, foundation problems.

Practice: PYQs, mixed sets, topic tests, medium-to-advanced problems.

Revise: Formula sheets, flash notes, mocks, and error log cycles.

6-month plan

Months 1 to 3, concept build: Finish NCERT and core reference books for PCM. Maintain a 70:30 learn-to-practice split.

Months 4 to 5, mixed practice and PYQs: Shift to 40:60. Solve 5 to 7 years of PYQs and add sectional tests twice a week.

Month 6, full mocks and revision: 8 to 12 full mocks with deep analysis. Daily formula and weak-topic drills.

3-month plan

Weeks 1 to 6 or 7, concepts: Compress coverage with targeted chapters and high-yield units. Practice daily topic tests.

Weeks 7 to 10, PYQs and topic tests: Prioritize recurring patterns and speed sets. Run two sectional tests per day for weak areas.

Final 2 weeks, mocks and revision: Attempt full-length papers, then revise only from error logs and summary notes.

For quick structure, compare detailed 6-month frameworks in the concise overviews by PW on the 6 Months Study Plan for JEE Main 2026 and a short 3-month strategy guide curated by The Indian Express on a smart plan to crack JEE Main 2026.

Sample weekly grid with PCM rotation

Keep your week steady and predictable. Rotate Physics, Chemistry, and Math blocks; end each day with corrections.

Day Morning Focus Afternoon Focus Evening Focus Monday Physics theory + NCERT Physics problems + PYQs Formula review + error log Tuesday Mathematics theory Mathematics problem sets 30-min speed drills + recap Wednesday Chemistry NCERT + notes Physical/Organic numericals Inorganic quick tables + flashcards Thursday Mixed PCM topic tests PYQs, last 3 years Error-type reattempts Friday Physics revision block Math section tests (timed) Weak-topic notebook update Saturday Full PCM mixed practice Past paper half test 20-min formula sprint + rest Sunday Full mock or rest + light Mock analysis + corrections Plan next week + organize resources

Tip: Reserve 60-90 minutes daily for revision-only work. Protect it like an exam slot.

30-day final revision plan and daily timetable

The last month is for consolidation, not fresh coverage. Focus on stability, recall, and speed.

Four-week final plan

Week 1, core chapters cleanup: Refresh high-weight units in Calculus, Electricity, and Stoichiometry. Tighten formula sheets and reaction summaries.

Week 2, notes and PYQ errors: Revisit your error log and fix recurring traps. Re-solve only those problem types.

Week 3, full-length mocks and analysis: Attempt 4 to 5 mocks. After each test, categorize errors by concept gap, careless mistake, or time management.

Week 4: light revision and sleep schedule —reduce volume. Keep one light mock early in the week, then short daily drills. Sync your sleep cycle to the exam slot.

Simple daily timetable

This schedule works for both school-goers and dropouts. Adjust durations to your stamina.

Time Task 6:30–7:00 Wake up, hydration, quick walk 7:00–9:00 PCM Block 1, targeted chapter review 9:00–9:30 Breakfast + short break 9:30–11:30 PCM Block 2, problem practice 11:30–12:00 30-minute error log review 12:00–1:00 Break + rest 1:00–3:00 Mock or topic test (alternate days) 3:00–4:00 Deep analysis of the test 4:00–6:00 Light drills or PYQ reattempts 6:00–7:00 Walk/stretch + dinner prep 7:00–8:00 Formula sprint + flashcards 8:00–9:30 Wind down, device-free, sleep routine

In Week 4, shorten sessions, raise sleep, and keep stress low.

Mock tests, error log, and time management

Calibrated practice turns effort into marks. Use a fixed cadence, then scale up near the exam.

Mock cadence

Months 1 to 3: 2 mocks per week, plus 2 to 3 sectional tests.

Months 4 to 5: 3 mocks per week, maintain sectional tests for weak chapters.

Last month: 4 to 5 mocks per week, complete analysis within 6 to 8 hours of each attempt.

Error log format

Track mistakes and fixes. Keep it lean and actionable.

Concept gap: Missing or weak idea. Write the correction and one solved example.

Careless error: Misread question, unit slip, sign error. Note the exact step and a reminder.

Time loss: Slow method or rework. Add a faster template or mental math cue.

Fix: One rule or checklist line that prevents repetition.

Time splits and negative marking control

Target split per section in Paper 1: Mathematics 60 to 65 minutes, Physics 55 to 60 minutes, Chemistry 50 to 55 minutes. Adjust to strengths.

Round 1: Solve all sitters and medium problems. Round 2: Return to marked questions.

Marking scheme awareness: MCQs carry negative marks, numericals usually do not. For MCQs, attempt only when you can eliminate at least two options. For numericals, try with a clear path and unit sanity check.

Guess control: Cap risky guesses to preserve the percentile. Protect accuracy early, then expand attempts if time allows.

For structure ideas, compare an external weekly plan at VVT Coaching’s overview of a 6-month JEE Main 2026 preparation plan.

Exam-day checklist and center rules

Carry only what is allowed. Pack the night before and keep a printed copy.

Admit card printout

Valid photo ID in original

One extra passport photo

Transparent water bottle

Simple sanitizer pouch, if permitted

Self-declaration form, if asked by the center

Mask if advised by local guidelines

Center rules and timing

Reporting time: Arrive 60 to 90 minutes early to clear verification.

Dress code: Avoid metal items, smartwatches, jewelry, belts with heavy buckles, and any electronic devices.

Permitted items: Admit card, ID, photos, and any item explicitly listed by the test notice. Stationery is provided for CBT unless stated otherwise.

Download the checklist: add it to your prep folder, print two copies, and staple it to your admit card copy.

Common prep mistakes and easy fixes

Small errors stack up over months. Fix them early and revisit the list weekly.

Skipping PYQs: You miss patterns and trap formats. Fix: Solve 5 to 7 years of PYQs by chapter, then year-wise.

Starting new books late: You spread thin and lose revision time. Fix: Stick to one core book per subject and one problem source.

No revision cycles: Forgetting kills accuracy. Fix: Run weekly and monthly revision blocks with formula sprints and short tests.

Ignoring weak topics: Gaps drag your percentile. Fix: Convert each weak area into a 2-page summary, add three drill sets, and retest.

Over-attempting MCQs with negative marking: Percentile drops fast. Fix: Use a two-pass strategy and a strict guess threshold.

Resource tip for Paper 2 aspirants

For B.Arch and B.Planning, check structured book lists like Toprankers’ guide to the best JEE Main Paper 2 books 2026. Adapt practice to your chosen paper and keep drawing or Planning drills in your weekly plan.

Key takeaway: JEE Main 2026 rewards consistent routines, tight review cycles, and a calm exam-day plan. Use both sessions to raise your best score, and let your error log guide the final month.

Results, Cut-Offs, Counseling, and FAQs (JEE Main 2026)

This section explains how JEE Main 2026 scores are converted from answer keys to final ranks, what recent category-wise cut-offs suggest, how JoSAA counseling works, and provides crisp answers to common questions. Keep your planning anchored to official NTA pages and schedule your preparation across both sessions to optimize your best score.

Answer key, response sheet, and result dates.

NTA follows a precise, time-bound sequence after each JEE Main 2026 session.

Provisional answer key and response sheet: Usually published about one week after each session ends. A short challenge window opens, allowing candidates to submit objections for a fee per question.

Usually published about one week after each session ends. A short challenge window opens, allowing candidates to submit objections for a fee per question. Final answer key: Released after expert review of challenges. This key drives the score computation for that session.

Released after expert review of challenges. This key drives the score computation for that session. Result timeline: Session-wise results typically publish within 20 to 25 days after the respective exam window closes. Scores appear as normalized percentiles due to multiple shifts and varying difficulty.

Session-wise results typically publish within 20 to 25 days after the respective exam window closes. Scores appear as normalized percentiles due to multiple shifts and varying difficulty. Normalization and percentile: NTA computes your NTA Score (percentile) per subject and overall, normalized across shifts. This ensures fairness even when difficulty varies.

NTA computes your NTA Score (percentile) per subject and overall, normalized across shifts. This ensures fairness even when difficulty varies. Final All India Rank: Declared only after Session 2. If you appear in both sessions, NTA considers your best overall NTA Score for ranking and merit list preparation.

Tip: Download your response sheet and provisional key as soon as they go live. Keep a simple tracker to compare your marked answers with official options before the challenge window closes.

Rank vs percentile and previous year cut-offs

Use the following bands as a quick reference for score planning. These are indicative based on recent cycles and can vary with paper difficulty.

Percentile Approx. Marks Range (out of 300) 90 90 to 95 95 130 to 140 98 160 to 180 99 180 to 200

Category-wise qualifying cut-offs have shown consistent bands across recent years. The 2025 cycle reported approximately the following qualifying percentile thresholds:

General: about 93+

EWS: about 80+

OBC-NCL: about 79+

SC: low 60s

ST: high 40s

For a consolidated, current view of cut-offs and trends, review the live tracker on Careers360’s guide to JEE Main cutoff and qualifying marks. Also, compare marks-to-percentile behavior with Shiksha’s explainer on JEE Main marks vs percentile vs rank to calibrate your target score.

Key reminder: Actual qualifying cut-offs and institute cut-offs vary by session, year, category, and counseling round. Plan for a buffer above the last reported thresholds to stay safe.

JoSAA counseling basics for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs

Admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs runs through JoSAA. The process is online and requires careful sequencing.

Register: Use your JEE Main application details on the JoSAA portal during the announced window.

Choice filling: Select programs and institutes in your preferred order. Research past opening and closing ranks for a balanced list.

Lock choices: Freeze your list before the deadline. Download a copy for reference.

Seat allocation rounds: Multiple rounds are held. Seats are allotted based on your rank, category, preferences, and seat availability.

Document verification: Upload documents for online verification, including category and PwD certificates if applicable.

Reporting: Accept the seat, pay the fee, and complete institute reporting as instructed.

Essential policies to keep in mind:

Reservation applies as per the Government of India rules. Categories include OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD. Keep certificates current and in the required format.

Opening and closing ranks differ by institute, branch, and category. Competitive branches like CSE tend to close earlier.

Board performance rule for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs usually requires 75 percent in Class 12 (65 percent for SC/ST), or top 20 percent in your board. This is checked during counseling, not during JEE Main registration.

Action step: Build a college list with three layers: aspirational, realistic, and safe options. Reorder choices after each round if permitted, and keep documents ready in advance to prevent delays.

FAQs for JEE Main 2026

Practical questions come up at each stage. Use these crisp answers to plan your next steps.

Q. How to study for JEE Mains 2026?

Use a phased plan centered on PYQs and revision cycles.

Phase 1, concept build, 6 to 8 weeks: Finish NCERT essentials and your primary reference for each subject. Create formula sheets and reaction summaries.

Phase 2, practice heavy, 6 to 8 weeks: Solve 5 to 7 years of PYQs by chapter, then year-wise. Add daily timed sets and two sectional tests per week.

Phase 3, mocks and review, 4 to 6 weeks: Take full-length mocks, analyze the same day, and convert errors into a living log.

Sample daily timetable

2 hours: Theory and notes for one target chapter

2 hours: Problem sets and PYQs for that chapter

30 minutes: Error log review and formula sprint

1.5 to 2 hours: Topic test or mixed set, alternate days

Weekly cadence

1 to 2 full mocks

2 to 3 sectional tests

One Sunday consolidation: re-solve error-type problems only

Q. What is the difficulty level of JEE Main 2026?

Recent sessions have been moderate overall, with variations by shift.

Physics: Often conceptual with calculative passages, heavy on Electrostatics, Current Electricity, and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: NCERT-driven, many direct questions in Inorganic. Physical numerals are standard. Organic varies by session but stays pattern-based.

Mathematics: Time-consuming due to the mix of Calculus and Algebra, with a few sitter questions if you scan well.

Impact on percentile: When a paper is tougher, raw marks needed for a given percentile usually drop. Keep accuracy high early, then expand attempts cautiously to protect the percentile.

Q. Is NCERT enough for JEE Mains 2026?

NCERT is essential, not sufficient, for full scoring.

Chemistry: NCERT is the backbone, mainly Inorganic and basic Organic theory.

Physics: Use NCERT for fundamentals, then add H.C. Verma and DC Pandey for problem practice.

Mathematics: NCERT lays the basics, but you need problem books like Cengage or Arihant, and an objective-practice text for speed and variety.

Q. How many attempts can I take and in which years?

You can appear in JEE Main for three consecutive years, counting from your first Class 12 qualifying year. Within a year, you may take both sessions, January and April, and the best score counts for ranking.

Q. Where can I find the JEE Main 2026 official website and notifications?

Use only official NTA pages:

Sources and official links

Refer only to official NTA pages for dates, documents, and policy updates.

NTA JEE Main: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

NTA portal: https://nta.ac.in/

Public notices: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/notifications/

Documents and syllabus: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Previous year question papers: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Mock tests: https://nta.ac.in/quiz

Helpline: https://nta.ac.in/ContactUs

Note: Verify any date, cut-off, attempt rule, or counseling policy only through these official links. Policy language in the Information Bulletin overrides all secondary summaries.

Conclusion

JEE Main 2026 rewards steady planning and clean execution. Know the dates, confirm eligibility, register early, and follow a simple routine built on NCERT, PYQs, mocks, and an error log. Use only the official NTA pages for notices, answer keys, and results, and keep your documents and image files ready before the portal opens.

Aim for accuracy first, then scale attempts, and let your best score across the two sessions work for you. Commit to the best-of-two sessions strategy to reduce pressure and raise your rank.

Save the dates table and download the checklists so you are ready when registration opens.

