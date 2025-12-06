Indigo Flights Cancelled: Up to Date Information December 6, 2025

NEW DELHI – The Indian aviation sector faced continued severe disruption as IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, had to cancel and delay hundreds of domestic services across major city hubs on Sunday, 6 December 2025. This marked the fifth day of the crisis, leaving vast numbers of passengers stranded. The situation resulted in dramatically increased airfares on competing airlines and brought about a significant response from the government.

What initially looked like minor scheduling changes has grown into a national travel crisis. Key airports reported a high volume of daily cancellations while IndiGo worked hard to reorganise its operations. Officials confirmed the core problem is a significant lack of flight crew, especially pilots. This shortage arose because the airline struggled to meet tough, new government rules regarding rest and duty periods.

IndiGo Flight Cancellations: The Scale of Disruption on 6 December

The airline and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) haven’t yet released a final list of all cancelled services for Sunday, 6 December. However, reports from the main airport authorities clearly show the severity of the problem. Passengers must check their flight status directly via the IndiGo website or app before leaving for the airport, as more schedule changes are likely throughout the day.

The following table summarises the cancellations reported at major Indian airports for Saturday, 6 December 2025. This shows the ongoing, systematic crisis bleeding into Sunday’s operations:

Major Indian Airport Reported IndiGo Cancellations (6 Dec) Details (Arrivals/Departures) Delhi (DEL) 86 Flights 37 Departures, 49 Arrivals Mumbai (BOM) 109 Flights 58 Departures, 51 Arrivals (as of 9:00 AM) Hyderabad (HYD) 69 Flights 43 Departures, 26 Arrivals Pune (PNQ) 42 Flights 28 Departures, 14 Arrivals Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) 6 Flights 3 Arrivals, 3 Departures Lucknow (LKO) 7 IndiGo Flights Affected flights included sectors to Delhi and Kochi Ahmedabad (AMD) 19 Flights 12 Departures, 7 Arrivals (pre-6:00 AM)

Given the large operational backlog and the airline’s own admission that full recovery is not expected until February 2026, it is highly probable that Sunday, 6 December 2025, will see comparable cancellation numbers. Major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are expected to face the greatest number of flight cuts.

Understanding the Crisis: What Caused the IndiGo Cancellations?

The current state of turmoil has seen IndiGo’s on-time performance drop sharply, forcing the airline to cancel more than a thousand flights over the past week. This chaos results from several factors meeting at once, but the single most important cause is the implementation of new fatigue management rules for pilots.

1. New DGCA Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL)

The core reason for this massive operational failure is the full introduction of the DGCA’s updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The second stage of these rules came into effect on 1 November 2025. These new restrictions, ordered to improve passenger safety and prevent habitual pilot fatigue following a Delhi High Court ruling, severely tighten limits on pilot working hours and mandatory rest periods. Key changes include:

Longer Weekly Rest: An increase in the required weekly rest period for flight crew to 48 hours.

An increase in the required weekly rest period for flight crew to 48 hours. Stricter Night Rules: A broader definition of “night duty” limits the maximum number of permitted landings between midnight and 6:00 AM from six down to only two per roster period.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) and the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) stated that IndiGo failed to prepare adequately. Despite having a two-year preparation window, the airline misjudged the need for increased crew numbers and did not recruit and train enough pilots to adhere to the stricter standards. This quickly led to a critical pilot shortage.

2. Operational Issues and Flaws in Planning

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer, issued a public apology. He recognised the disruption was due to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” and “planning gaps” during the new FDTL implementation. Pilot federations highlighted that the airline’s traditional “lean manpower strategy” across its flight operations proved unsustainable under the new safety norms.

3. Concessions and Reorganisation: The Way Forward

In a drastic move to stabilise the worsening situation, IndiGo asked the DGCA for a short-term exemption from certain FDTL rules, specifically those limiting night duty. The Ministry of Civil Aviation granted the airline a partial, temporary exception until 10 February 2026. This was conditional upon IndiGo submitting a detailed plan for fully restoring operations.

To help recovery, the airline began “calibrated adjustments,” which means intentionally cutting flights from its schedule through December. This painful, short-term measure aims to allow the strained crew rosters to recover and create necessary breathing space for the system.

Refunds and Rebooking: Information for Stranded Passengers

The sudden and widespread cancellations caused great financial and practical difficulties for thousands of passengers. Last-minute fares on other airlines rose significantly. In response to public criticism and regulatory scrutiny, IndiGo announced important relief measures for all affected customers.

Full Refund and Rebooking Policy

IndiGo offered a comprehensive customer relief package for all bookings scheduled for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.

Automatic Full Refunds: For all cancelled flights, IndiGo pledged to process a full, automatic refund back to the original payment method. Passengers do not need to submit separate requests for this.

For all cancelled flights, IndiGo pledged to process a full, automatic refund back to the original payment method. Passengers do not need to submit separate requests for this. Full Waiver on Rescheduling/Cancellation: The airline is waiving all fees for cancellation and rescheduling requests for flights within the affected travel window (5 December to 15 December). This allows passengers to change their travel date without paying the usual rescheduling charges.

The airline is waiving all fees for cancellation and rescheduling requests for flights within the affected travel window (5 December to 15 December). This allows passengers to change their travel date without paying the usual rescheduling charges. Rebooking on the Next Available Flight: DGCA guidelines and the airline confirm that passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to rebook on the next available IndiGo service for the same route at no extra cost.

Step-by-Step Guide for Affected Fliers:

Check Flight Status: Use the IndiGo website or mobile app, go to “Manage Booking,” and enter the PNR or booking reference to confirm the latest status. Select an Option: Choose between accepting the automatic full refund, rebooking on the next available IndiGo flight with no charge, or requesting a free reschedule for a later date (up to 15 December 2025). Claiming Assistance: If stranded at the airport due to a lengthy delay or cancellation (extending overnight or beyond six hours), passengers are due meals, refreshments, and accommodation. IndiGo announced arrangements for thousands of hotel rooms and ground transport options, alongside providing food and snacks at the airports.

For non-refundable tickets, the DGCA rules clearly state that in the event of an airline-caused cancellation, the passenger has the right to a full refund, including all taxes and compulsory airport charges.

Regulatory Oversight and Future Prospects

The sheer scale of the disruption drew strong criticism from political leaders and led Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to set up a high-level committee. This committee will investigate the situation and determine accountability. The Minister stressed that the immediate goal is to restore normal service and support passengers. He also made it clear that necessary action would be taken once the inquiry establishes where “things went wrong.”

For Indian air travellers, this crisis highlights the risks associated with a market too dependent on one dominant operator. IndiGo aims for full operational stability by 10 February 2026. However, the short-term outlook suggests ongoing instability.

Passengers with non-essential travel booked on IndiGo in the coming days should seriously consider the free rescheduling option or taking the full refund, as the airline purposefully cuts services to fix its overloaded schedule. The skies above India remain turbulent, primarily due to a self-inflicted crisis that has severely affected the nation’s principal airline.

Essential Contacts: IndiGo and Government Helpline Numbers

In light of the mass cancellations by IndiGo, the following contact numbers and online resources are the most crucial for passengers in India needing information on refunds, rebooking, and general assistance.

1. IndiGo Official Customer Care (India)

For rapid support regarding flight status, rebooking, or the status of automatic refunds for cancelled flights:

Primary Customer Care Numbers: 0124-617 3838 0124-497 3838

WhatsApp Support: +91 7065 145 858 (The airline advises using the WhatsApp chat assistant, 6Eskai , for the quickest resolution of simple requests, such as flight status and refund tracking.)

Customer Grievance Email: For formal complaints or issues with refund processing: customer.experience@goindigo.in

Online Tools: Check Flight Status: Always check your status through the IndiGo website or app before leaving for the airport. Check Refund Status: Use the “Check Refund Status” tool on the IndiGo website (you will need your PNR/Booking reference).



Important Note: Due to the extraordinary number of cancellations, call centre wait times are significantly longer than usual. Passengers should use the airline’s website, mobile app, or WhatsApp chat first to check status and track refunds, as many refunds for cancelled flights are being processed automatically.

2. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Control Room

The Ministry of Civil Aviation established a dedicated, twenty-four-hour control room to monitor the IndiGo crisis and help affected passengers. This is the recommended contact point if a passenger is stranded at an airport or experiences difficulty getting a timely response from the airline.

MoCA Helpline Numbers (24×7 Control Room): 011-2461 0843 011-2469 3963 096503 91859 (Mobile Number)



3. DGCA/AirSewa Passenger Grievance Portal

If IndiGo fails to process a full refund or resolve a rebooking issue within the DGCA’s specified timeframes (seven days to acknowledge, thirty days to resolve):

AirSewa Portal: This is the official government platform for submitting aviation-related complaints against airlines. Website: AirSewa.gov.in Passengers will need to register and include all details (PNR, cancellation notice, and correspondence with IndiGo) to file a successful complaint.

This is the official government platform for submitting aviation-related complaints against airlines.

Advice for Passengers:

Use IndiGo’s “Manage Booking” online to see alternative flight options offered or to confirm that your refund has started. If accepting the automatic refund, be patient. IndiGo promised the amount would be processed back to the original payment method. The timeframe for this process is usually five to seven business days, although bank processing may take a few extra days.

