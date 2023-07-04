Connect with us

How to Choose the Right Vape for You
Published

13 hours ago

on

How to Choose the Right Vape for You

A few years ago, very few of us had even heard of vapes. However, long before they became popular, there had been a thriving subculture of enthusiasts, developing the technology to bring us the products available today.

The result is that anyone just getting into the vaping world today is likely going to be quite confused by the sheer breadth of what’s on offer. It needn’t be that confusing at all – to clear things up a little, we’ve compiled a short but comprehensive guide on how to choose the right vape for you.

What’s your vaping style?

First of all, what do you want from your vaping experience? If you’re a beginner who’s just looking for something that’s super simple and intuitive to use, you’ll want something that’s very different compared to an experienced vaper who wants heaps of customisation and advanced features. It’s important to figure out what you want, narrowing down your vaping style, before you start looking for a vape.

What device is right for you?

Once you know what you want, you can start comparing that to what’s on the market. Vapes can be broken down into three very broad categories.

Box mods

Box mod vapes are the more complicated kinds of vapes – the ones that were once the most common, but are now reserved for a subset of enthusiasts. While they offer a high degree of personalisation, they’re quite complicated and tend to only be used by people who have really made vaping their hobby.

Cigalikes

Cigalikes are vapes that are made to resemble cigarettes in both size and shape. As a result, they’re relatively limited when it comes to battery capacity and the amount of liquid they can contain. They’re good for beginners, but you may find they’re just not big enough after a while.

Disposable vapes

Finally, disposable vapes from stores such as Elux Legend 3500 Disposable. They’re larger than cigalikes (which can also be disposable) but still highly portable. They don’t tend to have a lot of adjustability, making them very intuitive to use for beginners. Some of them can be charged, but many of them just go until they die when you’ll throw them away.

What’s the battery life like?

If you’re going to get a chargeable version, then you’ll want to think about how long the battery lasts. Nowadays, most vape batteries will last for much longer than a single day, however, if you really want something that’ll just keep working without any intervention, it’s still worth thinking about.

Can you refill the e-liquid?

If you want to play around with lots of different flavours, maybe even mixing your own ones, then you’ll want to get a vape that can be refilled with different e-liquids. If you’re happy to explore the flavours available in disposable vapes, then there’ll likely be more than enough to keep you occupied for years to come.

These are the basic things that you should be thinking about when choosing a vape. If you keep these basic points in mind, you should be able to come up with a perfect solution based on your personal vaping requirements.

