West Nile Virus Risk In Boston Has Been Raised To Moderate

(CTN News) – There has been an increase in detection of infected West Nile Virus mosquitoes in neighboring cities and towns, which has led the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to raise Boston’s West Nile Virus risk level from low to moderate due to an increase in detection of infected mosquitoes in neighboring cities and towns.

According to the Boston Health Commission, there has been no record of any human cases of West Nile virus being confirmed in the city.

Nevertheless, it is likely that we will see people infected by the virus in the city, and it is possible that some people may be infected without realizing it.

The risk of contracting the virus in Boston has typically increased during the mosquito season and as the summer progresses.

A majority of people infected with West Nile Virus do not show any signs or symptoms of illness as a result of their infection. In some cases, people will have a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, or body aches, and these symptoms can last for several days or even several weeks, depending on how severe they are.

The majority of people with mild symptoms will recover on their own within a few days or weeks.

We would like to urge residents to use insect repellant and to wear long-sleeved clothing when outside from dusk to dawn for prolonged periods of time during this time of year and into the fall as well in order to protect themselves against mosquitoes,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

In order to lower the risk of contracting West Nile Virus, it is best to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible.

The following strategies are recommended by the BPHC:

During the hours of dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, avoid spending long periods of time outdoors.

In order to keep West Nile Virus away from your skin, you should wear long clothing and high socks.

Make sure to use insect repellents that are approved by the EPA, such as DEET, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

The screens in your windows and doors must fit properly and there should be no holes in them.

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding, it is important to empty and clean out bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels that contain standing water on a regular basis. Turn over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to attract mosquitoes to breed and can serve as breeding grounds for them.

Ensure that your gutters are regularly cleaned out and that any debris or blockages are removed.

