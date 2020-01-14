Trying Popular World Sports in Thailand to Keep Fit in 2020

According to the World Health Organization, 1.4 billion adults (a quarter of the global population) are not physically active enough to stay healthy. Not being physically active means that they are damaging their physical and mental health.

If you want to get fitter this year then there are many sports and activities that you can start doing to pave your way to a healthier lifestyle. Keep reading to learn more about which sports are popular around the world and to find one that you enjoy doing.

Sports That Are Popular in Thailand

One of the most popular sports in Thailand is Muay Thai (Thai boxing). This martial art sporting activity is enjoyed by many Thai people and is very good for your health. Muay Thai requires a lot of endurance and strength and involves boxing (including kicking and punching) in a ring with boxing gloves on. So, if you’re thinking about finding a sport that is exhilarating, demanding, and very enjoyable then you should consider taking up Muay Thai.

Another very popular sport in Thailand is Takraw, this involves a light rattan ball and a net. The aim of the game is to use your feet, knees, chest and/or head to get the ball over the net and beat the other team.

Other popular sports in Thailand include football, tennis, badminton, and petanque. All of which of course have different benefits and requirements. The best way to find a sport you enjoy is by trying out various ones that appeal to you and finding one that you’re good at and one that you enjoy doing.

What Sports Are Popular Elsewhere in the World?

If you find a sport or physical activity that you enjoy then you’re more likely to keep doing it. The more physical activity you do the healthier you’ll become, both mentally and physically. If the above sports don’t take your fancy here’s how people all over the world try to keep fit.

Trying Sports That Are Popular in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the most popular team sport is Football, followed by field hockey and volleyball. The most popular individual sports that Dutch people enjoy doing include tennis, ice-skating, gymnastics, and golf.

“Dutch people also enjoy cycling. Around 36% of Dutch people say that cycling is their most frequent mode of transport.” says Brechje Scheffers, a health and fitness expert from Adviesjagers.nl. “Cycling is great for keeping fit because it’s an aerobic activity that ensures your heart, blood vessels, and lungs all get a workout.”

Sports That Are Popular in Australia

In Australia, the most popular sports include rugby, netball, cricket, tennis, basketball, and football.

Sports That Are Popular in Canada

Meanwhile, the most popular sports in Canada are ice hockey, lacrosse, football, curling, American football, baseball, and basketball.

