Kratom in Thailand: Legal Status, Uses, and Travel Rules

Kratom is no longer classed as a narcotic in Thailand, but that doesn’t make every use or sale legal. Sales to certain groups, kratom in food and drinks, advertising of some mixtures, and moving kratom across Thailand’s borders remain subject to specific rules.

As of October 2026, what’s allowed depends on what you plan to do. The Kratom Plant Act and separate food-safety rules set different requirements, and a product’s availability doesn’t prove it’s approved or risk-free.

Here’s the practical overview of Thailand’s rules, traditional uses, and what to check before buying, selling, or traveling with kratom.

Key Takeaways

Kratom is no longer classed as a narcotic in Thailand, but the Kratom Plant Act and other rules still regulate sales, food products, advertising, and cross-border movement.

Sellers can’t provide kratom leaves or kratom-containing food to anyone under 18, pregnant, or breastfeeding, and they must display the required notice.

Importing or exporting kratom leaves requires a license. Travelers should check the rules before carrying kratom across Thailand’s borders.

Kratom food and drinks aren’t automatically legal to sell; Thai FDA rules require safety assessment and label approval, with a separate exception for export-only products. See Thailand’s kratom food guidelines.

Traditional uses include pain and fatigue relief, but reported uses don’t prove safety or effectiveness. WHO notes that high doses can cause serious toxicity and regular use can lead to withdrawal.

Kratom in Thailand: Legal Status and Uses

Thailand’s kratom rules changed in stages, so the dates matter. The 2021 change removed kratom from narcotics control; the 2022 Kratom Plant Act then set a separate framework for the plant. Kratom also has a history of traditional use, but legal status does not establish that a product is safe or medically effective.

What changed when kratom stopped being a narcotic?

In 2021, Thailand changed kratom’s status so it was no longer treated as a narcotic. That change ended the broad narcotics-based prohibition, but it did not remove every restriction on kratom-related activity.

The next step came with the Kratom Plant Act B.E. 2565 (2022). Thailand published the Act in the Government Gazette on August 26, 2022, and it took effect the following day. The Act created rules specific to kratom, including controls on certain sales, mixtures, and movement across the border. You can read an English translation of the Kratom Plant Act and a summary of Thailand’s kratom legal framework.

As a result, kratom is not a narcotic under Thailand’s current framework, but it is not wholly unregulated. The 2021 status change and the 2022 Act did different jobs: the first removed kratom from narcotics control, while the second established rules for particular activities involving the plant.

Thailand also has a long record of traditional kratom use. The World Health Organization describes reported uses for fatigue and pain, among other conditions; these accounts do not establish that kratom treats those conditions safely or effectively. The legal shift should not be read as medical approval or as permission to sell every kratom product.

How to read the rules as of October 2026

The Kratom Plant Act is only one part of the legal picture. Separate food-safety rules govern kratom ingredients in food and drinks, while implementing notices can set additional requirements. In practice, the answer may depend on whether someone is growing or possessing leaves, selling them, making a food product, advertising a mixture, or carrying kratom across a border.

That distinction matters because an activity can fall outside narcotics law and still face restrictions under another rule. For example, the Thai FDA says kratom-containing foods are subject to food regulations, including requirements tied to safety assessment and label approval. Check the Thai FDA’s kratom food guidance before relying on a product’s availability as proof that it is approved.

Some newer requirements have been reported in secondary summaries, including changes tied to licensing or food advertising. However, the available details do not establish the full text or current scope of every 2025 or 2026 measure. Confirm newer requirements against the current Thai Gazette notices before treating them as settled law, especially if you plan to sell, import, export, or manufacture a kratom product.

What You Can Grow, Possess, Buy, and Carry Across Borders

Thailand’s rules treat personal cultivation and possession differently from commercial sales and cross-border movement. The Kratom Plant Act sets controls on specific activities, so permission to grow or hold leaves should not be taken as permission to sell, advertise, or ship them.

Cultivation and personal possession are not the same as commercial sale

The available Act materials do not show a general permit requirement for cultivating kratom or a general offense for adults simply possessing the leaves. That does not make every kratom-related activity unrestricted. The Act separately regulates sales, imports and exports, and certain mixtures.

For growers, the practical distinction is between keeping plants for personal use and engaging in an activity covered by a specific rule. Anyone planning to sell leaves or a kratom product should check the applicable requirements first. The Kratom Plant Act framework sets out restrictions that continue to apply even though kratom is no longer classed as a narcotic.

Sales to minors and other protected groups are restricted

It is prohibited to sell kratom leaves, or food containing kratom as an ingredient, to anyone under 18, pregnant women, or breastfeeding women. Sellers must also display the required notice at the point of sale, including when they sell online.

The Act sets different fine limits for specified violations. Section 24 violations can carry a fine of up to THB 30,000, while section 25 violations can carry a fine of up to THB 50,000. In specified cases involving protected people, the applicable penalty may be doubled. These limits concern the conduct named in the Act; they should not be treated as a blanket penalty for every kratom sale.

Importing or exporting leaves requires special care

Under section 10, a license is required to import or export kratom leaves. Moving leaves across the border without the required license can result in up to one year in prison, a fine of up to THB 100,000, or both.

Travelers should check current licensing requirements before carrying kratom into or out of Thailand. Sellers and shippers should do the same before arranging an international shipment, since the available sources do not confirm every current application step. A rule allowing personal possession inside Thailand does not remove the separate border-control requirement.

Advertising mixtures can bring separate penalties

The Act prohibits advertising or promoting consumption of kratom leaves mixed with narcotics, psychotropic substances, drugs, dangerous substances, or other designated substances. The restriction applies to promotion of those mixtures, not automatically to every advertisement involving kratom.

A violation can carry up to two years in prison, a fine of up to THB 200,000, or both. Specified cases may carry doubled penalties. Because the law targets particular mixtures and circumstances, businesses should check the precise product and claim against current Thai rules before publishing promotional material.

Can You Buy or Sell Kratom Drinks and Foods in Thailand?

Kratom’s legal status under the Kratom Plant Act does not automatically make a kratom drink or food legal to produce or sell. Thailand regulates these products separately under food-safety rules, so buyers and businesses should check the product category and its approval status.

The Thai FDA restricts foods made with kratom plant parts

The Thai FDA’s guidance covers foods containing kratom leaves, flowers, shoots, fruit, stems, or extracts. Under Ministry of Public Health Notification No. 430, these foods are prohibited from manufacture, import, or sale unless a stated exception applies. The Thai FDA’s kratom food guidance outlines the restriction.

That means a drink sold in a shop, market, or online is not necessarily lawful just because kratom is no longer classed as a narcotic. Food-safety rules still apply, and a product’s label or availability alone does not establish that it meets them.

Novel-food approval and export-only products are narrow exceptions

The FDA guidance identifies two routes: a food product can qualify if its safety has been assessed and its label has been submitted to the FDA for approval under the novel-food rules, or if the product is manufactured for export only. These are limited exceptions, not blanket approval for every kratom beverage, snack, or seller.

For domestic sales, the novel-food route is especially relevant. A business should confirm that the specific product has completed the required assessment and label process; a general statement that a product contains kratom does not show that it has FDA approval. Export-only production also does not mean the product can be sold to consumers in Thailand. The updated guidelines on kratom in food and herbal products provide additional context, but businesses should verify requirements with the Thai FDA.

Check current notices before relying on a product label

Rules and implementation details can change, so readers and businesses should check current Thai FDA guidance and relevant Government Gazette notices before buying, manufacturing, importing, or selling kratom foods. This matters even when a product appears established in the market, because commercial availability does not prove that the required food-safety steps were completed.

Some secondary reports describe new food-advertising criteria taking effect in 2026. The reported details should be treated as unverified unless confirmed against the primary legal text and its effective date. For a specific product, check its approval status and applicable notices rather than relying on packaging claims or a seller’s assurance.

How People in Thailand Have Traditionally Used Kratom

Kratom has a long history of traditional use in Thailand, particularly in southern communities. The World Health Organization (WHO) records a range of reported uses, from easing fatigue to folk remedies for common ailments. These accounts describe local practice, not proof that kratom safely treats a health condition.

Traditional uses include energy, fatigue relief, and folk remedies

The WHO technical report describes people using kratom leaves or products made from them to increase energy and reduce fatigue. Thai community research also documents traditional use for everyday physical complaints, including pain and diarrhea, particularly in southern Thailand (a study of kratom users in Thailand).

The report also records kratom as a folk remedy for cough, diabetes, diarrhea, and fever. These uses reflect traditional knowledge and reported practice. They do not establish that kratom works as a treatment, identify a safe dose, or show that it can replace medical care.

That distinction matters because historical use and clinical evidence answer different questions. A report that people used kratom for a symptom does not confirm that it relieves the symptom, nor does it tell readers what risks may come with using it. WHO has also noted potential harms, including serious toxicity at high doses and withdrawal symptoms after regular use.

Other reported uses reflect local customs, not medical advice

WHO’s account includes reported use to enhance sociability and sexual desire. It also describes applying kratom leaves as a poultice to wounds. These practices offer a record of how people have used the plant in local settings; they are not medical recommendations or evidence of effectiveness.

Modern clinical research is separate from these historical and community reports. Traditional accounts alone cannot establish that kratom is safe for wounds, sexual concerns, pain, or any other condition. They also do not show how kratom may affect a person’s health alongside medications or existing conditions.

For travelers, the key point is that Thailand’s history of kratom use does not amount to medical approval. The plant’s legal status, the tradition surrounding it, and evidence about health effects are separate matters.

Health Risks and Practical Advice for Visitors

Kratom raises separate health and legal questions. Thailand’s rules do not establish that kratom is medically safe, and domestic permission does not determine whether you can carry it across an international border. Check both before making a decision.

High doses can cause serious toxicity, and regular use may lead to withdrawal

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports serious toxicity with high-dose kratom use. It also describes withdrawal symptoms after regular use stops. However, WHO notes that reported cases are few compared with the total number of users. That context matters, but it does not mean the risks can be dismissed.

WHO’s report also documents traditional uses, which are not proof that kratom safely treats a health condition. If you’re considering kratom for a health concern, or have questions about stopping regular use, speak with a qualified medical professional. Avoid treating general reports as personal medical advice. See the WHO report on kratom for its discussion of traditional use and health risks.

Do not assume Thai legality applies in another country

Before carrying kratom, check the laws of your destination and every country where you may transit. Rules can differ across borders, even when possession within Thailand is treated differently. A product sold or possessed in Thailand may still be restricted elsewhere.

Thailand also regulates cross-border movement separately. Under the Kratom Plant Act, importing or exporting kratom leaves requires a license. This rule applies to movement across Thailand’s borders, so don’t assume that personal possession or domestic sale rules cover luggage, mail, or other international transport. If your plans involve carrying kratom, confirm the current requirements with the relevant authorities before departure. For a decision with serious legal consequences, consult a qualified legal professional.

Use official sources when laws or product claims matter

For Thai food-product rules, start with the Thai FDA’s kratom food FAQ. For other legal questions, consult the Kratom Plant Act and relevant Thai Government Gazette notices, since notices may set requirements beyond the Act’s general framework. WHO material can help distinguish reported traditional uses from evidence about health risks.

Check the actual rule that applies to your situation rather than relying on a seller’s claim, a product label, or an old summary. When the answer could affect your health, travel, or legal status, get advice from a qualified medical or legal professional before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s rules can answer whether an activity is allowed, but they don’t settle every health or product-quality question. These practical points cover issues that often remain after reviewing the basic legal requirements.

Does kratom’s legal status guarantee product quality?

No. A product’s sale or possession in Thailand doesn’t by itself confirm its purity, ingredients, or safety. Food products containing kratom must meet the applicable Thai FDA requirements, but buyers should not treat a seller’s claims as a substitute for verified approval.

Are kratom extracts covered by Thailand’s food rules?

Yes, when they are used in food. The Thai FDA includes kratom extracts, along with plant parts such as leaves and stems, in its guidance on kratom-containing foods. The same restrictions and stated exceptions apply, so an extract-based drink or snack isn’t automatically cleared for sale.

Does Thai law set a recommended kratom dose?

The legal framework described here does not establish a medically recommended dose. That doesn’t mean any amount is safe: the World Health Organization reports serious toxicity with high-dose use. For more on the medical risks, see the NCBI overview of kratom toxicity and withdrawal.

Can kratom interact with prescription medications?

The available Thai legal guidance doesn’t establish whether kratom is safe to combine with specific medications. Before using it, tell a qualified health professional what product you have in mind and what medicines you take. Don’t assume that a plant-based product is compatible with your treatment.

Can I use kratom to manage opioid withdrawal?

Don’t use kratom to manage withdrawal without medical guidance. WHO reports that regular kratom use can lead to withdrawal symptoms when stopped, but that does not establish kratom as a safe or effective treatment for opioid withdrawal. A qualified clinician can discuss appropriate care.

What should I do if a kratom product makes me feel unwell?

Stop using it and seek medical advice, especially if symptoms are severe or getting worse. Keep the packaging or a clear record of the product and its ingredients if available, since that may help a health professional assess what you took.

Conclusion

Kratom’s legal status in Thailand changed, but the rules still depend on what someone plans to do with it. Sales to people under 18, pregnant women, or breastfeeding women are restricted, and kratom foods and drinks must meet separate Thai FDA requirements. Advertising certain mixtures and carrying kratom leaves across Thailand’s borders also remain subject to specific rules.

Before buying, selling, or traveling with kratom, verify the latest Thai FDA guidance and relevant Government Gazette notices. A product’s availability, or permission to possess kratom in Thailand, does not confirm that every related activity is lawful.

Thailand’s history of traditional kratom use helps explain its place in local practice. However, traditional use does not prove that kratom is medically safe or effective.