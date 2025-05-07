FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Appoints Vinay Prasad to Lead CBER.

(CTN News) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elected to appoint a new director for the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in response to the global recognition of Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., due to his departure.

Mr. Vinay Prasad, M.D., has been appointed to the position, as per the announcement made by President Marty Makary, M.D. He was able to accomplish this by publishing a post on X, in which he also provided the data.

Makary stated in the post that “Dr Prasad possesses the scientific rigor, independence, and transparency that are essential at CBER” in reference to the position that was being requested.

“We require an individual of his calibre.”

Makary’s internal email to agency personnel was the source of the initial disclosure of the appointment, which was disclosed by Endpoint News on Tuesday.

He had dispatched the email to agency personnel. The FDA communication was intended for the administration’s employee personnel. Prasad is a hematologist and oncologist who has authored over five hundred instructional articles, as indicated by the information provided in his public profile on the internet.

He was most recently employed as a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, where he also concluded his college education. He was the author of works that were associated with the field of medicine from 2015 to 2020.

He publicly expressed his apprehensions about the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) request for additional regulatory flexibility to expedite the approval process for medicines for multiple myeloma during the previous year. He specifically expressed his apprehension regarding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) request to enhance regulatory flexibility.

A number of healthcare executives in the Trump administration, including Prasad, have expressed dissatisfaction with the healthcare system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote an editorial for the City Journal in 2022, in which he contended that “public health officials have omitted uncomfortable truths, made misleading statements, and advanced demonstrably false assertions” throughout the duration of the pandemic.

In the essay’s final paragraph, Prasad asserted that “in the information era, where what one says is easily accessible and anyone can read primary literature,” Prasad declared, “The field’s credibility will be substantially diminished by the growing acknowledgment of these fabrications.”

As evidenced by the fact that the most renowned biotechnology index (XBI) turned a startling hue of scarlet in the middle of the day, it seems that investors had a negative reaction almost immediately after the candidacy was published.

The XBI index experienced a nearly six percent decline from one forty minutes past the hour, Eastern Daylight Time.

Currently, the FDA is experiencing this decline.

Marks, who had previously served as the chief of the CBER, submitted his resignation in a manner that garnered significant attention approximately one month ago.

The former director of the Center for Biotechnology Information submitted his resignation prior to the conclusion of March. His departure was the result of a disagreement with regard to immunizations.

The individual with whom the disagreement occurred was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was serving as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services at the time.

Marks observed in his letter of resignation that the FDA Secretary does not pursue truth or transparency, but rather deferential affirmation of his misinformation and falsehoods. Marks stated that the Secretary had no interest in transparency or honesty.

The Secretary of State received the resignation letter that Marks submitted. This declaration was an essential component of the resignation letter that Mark submitted. Marks also included a statement in his resignation letter that was strikingly similar to the one that is being presented here.

Prasad will be FDA accountable for the agency’s regulation of cell and gene therapies, biologics, and vaccines in his capacity as the newly appointed director of the Center for Biotechnology Extension (CBER).

The agency’s implementation of these regulations will also be his responsibility. The Center for Biotechnology Extension is represented by the abbreviation CBER.

