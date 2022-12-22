(CTN News) – Multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) have increased in certain Ukrainian refugees and hospitals since March 2022, following the Russian invasion.

There aren’t many multi-drug-resistant organisms in the Netherlands. Patients in Dutch hospitals are carefully screened for infections, such as by isolating questionable ones.

Hospitals have been fighting MDROs with Ukrainian patients since March 2022.

Ukrainian patients fled to neighboring countries for safety, which led to an increase in MDRO cases. MDROs were accompanied by carbapenemase-producing New Delhi Metallo-beta-lactamase (NDM) genes, which confer resistance to many antibiotics.

Since March 2022, more than a thousand Ukrainians have migrated to neighboring countries.

As a result, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) suggested isolating patients coming from Ukraine or those who’ve been in a Ukrainian hospital in the past year.

We screened all patients for Multidrug-Resistant Organisms. Ukrainian military and general hospitals reported a high prevalence of MDROs between 2014 and 2021.

In the study, Euro surveillance recommends that medical professionals keep an eye out for these microbes when treating Ukrainian patients.

Medical professionals should take extra precautions and ensure infection prevention and control measures are in place when treating Ukrainian patients.

In the Netherlands, a lot of MDROs were found in patients from Ukraine. Nearly half of those patients recently traveled to a hospital in Ukraine, and 11 of them had multiple MDROs.

In order to give medical professionals therapeutic choices for treating infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria generating carbapenems in Ukrainian patients, more phenotypic resistance patterns of these Multidrug-Resistant Organisms have to be identified, including novel antibiotic combinations.

Infection control precautions should be taken when caring for hospitalized Ukrainian patients to stop the spread of these MDROs.

MDROs: what are they?

Multidrug-Resistant Organisms, or multidrug-resistant organisms, make it hard for us to fight illnesses by becoming resistant to multiple antibiotics or antifungals.

Diseases caused by such dangerous organisms can be difficult to treat, often resulting in death or severe illness.

Multidrug-Resistant Organisms killed 35,900 people in 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pathogens like Carbapenem-Resistant Enteron bacterizes (CRE), Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter, Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Candida Auris can cause severe diseases or even death.

2,700 people died from Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa in 2017. Take specific steps if you’re affected by MDROs.

Antibiotics: how do they work?

Around the world, antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections or diseases. First developed in the 1940s and 50s, antibiotics treat bacterial infections like a champ.

They work by blocking bacteria’s dynamic processes. When we take antibiotics, our bodies heal and return to their natural immune systems.

Broad-spectrum antibiotics, like amoxicillin and gentamicin, can kill a variety of bacteria. Ladder-type antibiotics, like penicillin, only target a few types of bacteria.

Colds and flu are usually not treated with antibiotics, but bacterial infections like strep throat or urinary tract infections are.

Colds and flu can sometimes be treated with antibiotics, for example, if they lead to severe bacterial infections or if the immune system is severely weakened.

