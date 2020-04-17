5 Health Benefits Of Cannabidiol CBD For Women

Women go through a lot of transitions in their entire life and Cannabidiol (CBD) has exceptional medicinal properties to help them. All these transition phases sometimes come with surprise packages of life-debilitating issues. Mostly they reach out to over-the-counter drugs to deal with these health issues. Sometimes these drugs work and give relief, and sometimes they don’t work and lead to some side-effects.

CBD is creating a buzz lately because of its therapeutic properties. Earlier it found use only for recreational purposes, but recently after much research, it is now used for medical purposes too. Let’s understand what this CBD is.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive component obtained from the marijuana plant. It can help in treating many medical conditions without getting you high. It is a primary component used in oils and creams, available in different concentrations to impart a relaxing and calm feeling. Studies prove the benefits of CBD with neurological disorders such as autism, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, CBD is beneficial for women-specific health issues too.

Here are the five health benefits of CBD for women

Anxiety and depression

For generations, women juggled with many responsibilities. Home, office, kids, cooking, and taking care of elderly parents causes high-stress in women as compared to men. These mental health conditions affect your social, personal, and professional life. Work-related stress is 50% higher in working women than men. A study showed that women could manage both home and work responsibilities. Still, at the time of layoff, the company preferred men who did good networking with senior colleagues despite spending the same amount of time. Despite women being self-motivated and reflective, they are twice as likely to suffer from anxiety disorder and depression as compared to men because of being sensitive. Likewise, depression is also a chronic illness reported mainly by women.

CBD shows good promise for beneficial effects in treating both anxiety and depression. Serotonin levels are responsible for positive mental health. Low serotonin levels indicate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Taking CBD might alter these serotonin levels and also accelerates the production of dopamine, the pleasure hormone. Therefore CBD might help in relaxing the mind, which in turn reduces stress, anxiety, and depression.

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Premenstrual Syndrome(PMS) is the condition where physical and emotional changes happen to a woman’s body before getting periods. The common symptoms include bloating, breast tenderness, mood swings, cramps, muscle aches, and anxiety.

CBD can help in relieving some of the symptoms of PMS. Most women experience insomnia, which also contributes to a bad mental and physical state. As per a study, mild doses of CBD has a positive effect on inducing sleep at night and increasing your alertness in the morning. A night of good sleep will also control your mood swings and bloating. Vaping high-quality CBD e-liquid, like the one from CBD Canada, an hour before sleep, helps to relax your body and prepare you for a night of sound sleep. CBD also helps alleviate the distress from breast tenderness.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which the lining of your uterus (endometrium) grows outside your uterine cavity. The broken tissue can cause a lot of discomfort by irritation, scar formation, fertility issues, and severe pain during periods. It is a painful disorder, and its symptoms vary from mild to severe. Women mostly report symptoms like acne, hair loss, and abnormal periods.

A hormonal imbalance of estrogen levels is a possible cause of endometriosis. One of the factors creating this hormonal balance is the abnormal ratio of the CB2 to CB1 endocannabinoid receptors in the body. CBD influences these receptors and attaches to the CB2 receptors to manage the hormonal inconsistencies.

Menopause

When a woman no longer gets her period for 12 consecutive months, it means she has reached her menopause stage. It is a natural part of aging and is caused due to the decline in estrogen levels. Its symptoms include hot flushes, anxiety, low concentration, and memory. Women also complain about disturbed sleep and frequent mood swings. Menopause also causes a decrease in bone density that can lead to osteoporosis.

CBD is beneficial in alleviating your mood and improving your sleep pattern. Studies found that CBD improves bone mass and strengthens the bones through stimulated osteoblast production. Osteoclasts are the cells that cause a bone breakdown. When its cell receptors activate, it accelerates bone loss and degeneration. When you consume CBD, it prevents the activation of this receptor, which slows down the osteoclast activity.

You can take CBD in the form of CBD oil, paste, or capsule. Choose your choice of consumption and look into the concentration as it varies in every product.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is cancer that occurs on the breast tissues. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the US. Its symptoms include breast pain, thickening of tissue (lump), nipple skin peeling, and nipple discharge. Much research has been conducted to understand the benefits of CBD for cancer and especially breast cancer.

As per a recent Israeli study, CBD can prevent and modify the Id-1 gene, which is responsible for cell spreading and migration in metastatic breast cancer. CBD can help control the tumor’s aggressiveness. Another study also proves that CBD might kill the cancerous cell and also reduce the tumor size when used with other cancer treatments like chemotherapy. The best part is, the side effects caused by chemotherapy becomes more manageable and less harsh due to CBD.

Chemotherapy also kills some of the healthy cells in the body. CBD helps in cell regeneration and helps maintain the number of healthy cells in the body. When you consume CBD during chemotherapy, you will feel less sluggish, more energetic, less nauseated, and also get proper sleep.

Chemotherapy and cancer both induce pain due to nerve trauma and inflammation. In case of severe pain, you become resistant to powerful pain relievers also. CBD helps in reducing inflammation and thus helps in pain relief.

Conclusion:

The human endocannabinoid system regulates hormone production in the body, and CBD can help in balancing their levels. Since most of the women’s health issues are due to hormonal imbalances, CBD can be a massive boon to their health. Before taking in any CBD product, do consult with your doctor. He/she will tell you the right dosage and concentration for the right benefits.