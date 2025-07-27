CBS’s The View Faces Cancellation or Revamp Amid Skydance Takeover

NEW YORK —CBS’s long-running daytime staple, The View, faces a period of uncertainty as major shifts unfold behind the scenes at its parent company, Paramount Global. The company has agreed to an $8.4 billion deal to merge with Skydance Media, headed by David Ellison.

Skydance, whose leadership has family ties to conservative backers, recently received the green light from the Federal Communications Commission. As part of the agreement, Skydance has pledged to steer CBS towards a more politically balanced line-up, which puts The View’s future in doubt.

Known for its left-leaning hosts and strong opinions, the show may change or even end as the network resets its image. This follows a surprising move by CBS to axe The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sparking rumours that The View may be next as network bosses aim to broaden their appeal.

The End of The Late Show Hints at Broader Changes

Last week, CBS confirmed it will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026, closing the door on a 33-year run for one of television’s best-known late-night programmes. The network says financial losses of $40-50 million a year led to the decision, but critics and loyal viewers question the timing.

The news followed soon after Colbert publicly criticized Paramount’s $16 million legal settlement with Donald Trump—a move required to help clear the Skydance merger. High-profile Democrats, including Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren, have questioned whether the decision is tied to Trump’s demands, since his administration must sign off on the deal.

Colbert, no stranger to controversy, called the settlement a “big fat bribe” as part of a monologue linking it to CBS’s need for regulatory approval. Trump celebrated the cancellation on his social media, claiming Colbert was talentless and that his departure was overdue. The sudden end to Colbert’s show has made staff at other outspoken CBS shows uneasy, with The View now under close watch as new owners draw up plans.

The View Progressive Focus Hurts CBS Ratings

CBS has shifted more to the left in recent years, with The View known for its progressive bent. The current panel—Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and others—often tackle controversial subjects, from racism to gender identity and climate issues. Conservative critics accuse the show of pushing what they see as far-left politics, sometimes at the cost of balance. While The View still has a loyal fan base, its audience is shrinking.

Nielsen figures show The View averaged 2.3 million viewers during the 2024-2025 season, down from 2.9 million just five years earlier. CBS’s fall in ratings reflects what some see as the price of focusing too much on progressive issues, putting off centre-right and moderate audiences.

The Late Show’s numbers have also slid, with only 1.9 million tuning in last year compared to 3.1 million in 2017-2018, and younger viewers making up a small share. This drop poses challenges for daytime TV at CBS.

The network has also come under fire for factual mistakes. Hosts on The View have had to correct false claims live on air, including a 2024 incident when Sunny Hostin apologized after wrongly stating a Republican plan would cut all funding for public schools. The error was flagged by PolitiFact, fuelling claims the show was putting opinion before facts. Repeated corrections have chipped away at trust with some viewers.

Skydance Aims for Political Balance

David Ellison, CEO of Skydance and son of Larry Ellison, has publicly promised the FCC that CBS will follow a more neutral path in future. Official records show Ellison wants CBS to adopt fair reporting and open up to different perspectives. Plans include appointing an ombudsman to make sure content is not one-sided.

These promises have got people talking about what will happen to The View, which has long drawn fire from conservative viewers. Social media is buzzing about the possibility of cancellation, with users speculating that the show’s days may be numbered as Skydance seeks a less partisan tone. While no decisions are final, these rumours highlight the feeling that the programme may need to change to fit the new vision for CBS.

Sources say Skydance is looking at a number of options for The View. One is a major update, which could see the panel expanded to include more conservative voices. Such a move would likely be unpopular with the show’s current line-up and its core fans. Another path would be to scrap The View and launch a new show aimed at a broader mix of viewers, echoing CBS’s choice to call time on The Late Show rather than simply replace Colbert.

The timeline is tight, with the Skydance deal expected to be completed later in the year. CBS must prove to regulators that it is making progress on the promises agreed upon for the merger. The abrupt end for Colbert’s show has already sparked protests outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre, where supporters have called for him to stay. If big changes come to The View, a similar backlash is likely from its loyal audience.

Broadcast TV Faces Bigger Challenges

The uncertainty around The View highlights a wider problem for TV networks. With younger audiences now favouring streaming services and social media clips, long-running shows like The View and The Late Show find it harder to hold on to viewers.

As a recent opinion piece in the Washington Post put it, late-night shows are no longer the shared space they once were, as more people turn to digital content. CBS’s losses have been made worse by a sharp drop in advertising, especially in late-night slots, which have lost half their revenue since 2018.

The View continues to air for now, but its position is no longer secure. As Skydance prepares to set a new direction for CBS, it remains to be seen if the show can update its format to meet new demands or if it will go the same way as The Late Show. One thing is clear: CBS’s new owners are determined to shake up the network’s progressive image, a move that could rewrite the future for one of America’s most recognized chat shows.

