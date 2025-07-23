The Fantastic Four: First Steps Revives the Marvel Cinematic Universe

LOS ANGELES – The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has faced criticism and lacklustre ticket sales in recent years, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps delivers a fresh spark.

This reboot, directed by Matt Shakman, drops audiences into a lively alternate 1960s that’s both nostalgic and futuristic. Early reviews from fans and critics highlight the film’s colour, emotion, and strong visuals.

With a cast full of standout talent, a crisp story, and a focused, self-contained style, this new chapter looks set to become a major hit for Marvel Studios.

The story unfolds on Earth-828, steering clear of the tangled multiverse plots that have left recent MCU films feeling overloaded. There’s no need to remember past Marvel storylines or watch earlier films.

The Fantastic Four are already established as heroes when the film opens, which saves time on retelling their origins. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) take centre stage from the beginning.

Skipping the typical beginning lets viewers dive straight into the group’s relationships and the looming threat of Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson) and his mysterious herald, Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner), known as the Silver Surfer.

The film’s bold 1960s look stands out. Jetpacks, chrome buildings, and a blend of old-school and sci-fi touches capture both a sense of nostalgia and excitement. Kasra Farahani’s production design and Alexandra Byrne’s costumes build a Manhattan that feels classic yet unlike anything the MCU has shown before.

The Baxter Building, shining in the city’s skyline, signals hope and ambition. Michael Giacchino’s soundtrack mixes sweeping orchestral themes with the lightness and heart of the 1967 cartoon, tying the visuals to strong emotion. Together with Matt Shakman’s direction, the film feels like a real break from Marvel’s polish-by-numbers of the last few years.

Top Cast, Real Chemistry

The heart of First Steps comes from its cast. Pedro Pascal shines as Reed Richards, giving Mister Fantastic warmth, smarts, and worry over his family and team. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is a clear highlight, handling scenes about her character’s pregnancy with honesty and strength.

Her take on the Invisible Woman draws praise for its raw mix of courage and care, a thread that calls back to family-centred superhero stories like The Incredibles. Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm brings the right mix of wit and flair without losing sight of his heroism. Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, adds heart to the group, though some reviewers wish his role had more depth.

The supporting cast brings extra flavour. Julia Garner’s version of Silver Surfer swaps the comic’s Norrin Radd for Shalla-Bal, a bold move that has started conversations online. Still, most viewers enjoy her mysterious and layered take, especially in scenes with Johnny Storm.

Ralph Ineson’s Galactus appears as a chilling force, gaining early praise from viewers for his presence and threat. Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man offers comic book nods that long-time fans will spot, but the film keeps extra cameos in check so nothing feels forced.

A Tight, Focused Story

At just under two hours, First Steps is one of the MCU’s shorter films, but the sharp running time pays off. The plot moves quickly, framing the team’s effort to protect Earth from Galactus without endless CGI set pieces.

The script, written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, gets credit for mixing sharp family drama with social themes.

The film opens with a nod to classic 1960s TV, setting a cheerful mood before launching into action that plays well on the largest cinema screens.

Not all feedback is glowing. Some critics say it can be slow and talky in places, with a style closer to Star Trek than past Marvel hits. A few points to uneven attention on Reed and Ben.

Test screenings in May raised flags about rushed effects and some shallow story arcs, but these seemed fixed before release. Finished visuals have since drawn applause, especially for Galactus and Silver Surfer.

Strong Reviews and Audience Buzz

The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently holds an 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from 105 critics, and a 65/100 on Metacritic. Many reviewers credit it for stripping back to basics, giving Marvel some of its missing spark.

Variety calls it a “retro-styled reboot,” and Empire magazine lists it among Marvel’s best, noting both the core cast and the world-building.

The Hollywood Reporter points to the film’s decision to put character ahead of special effects, something Marvel has been critiqued for missing in recent years. Still, some like Alonso Duralde believe the film’s world feels more like a set than real life, and Jim Schembri was less impressed, calling it a “fantastic bore.”

Fans on social media have embraced the revival, with many calling it Marvel’s best yet and praising the visuals. Influencers have singled out Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, while others draw comparisons to Interstellar for some of the space scenes.

Test screenings in Brazil got fans excited for the family drama and action scenes, though some wish Reed used his powers more, a point picked up by some movie websites.

Fantastic Four Ticket Sales and What’s Next

With an estimated budget of $200 million, the film aims to open with around $100-110 million in the US, trailing behind July’s massive Superman launch but still seen as a success after several Marvel misfires.

It looks set to do well globally thanks to IMAX and other premium screenings and could reach $500 million worldwide if good reviews continue. The teaser trailer racked up over 200 million views in just one day, and the cast’s red carpet appearance, streamed on Disney+, has only added to its profile.

First Steps isn’t perfect—some viewers will notice its brisk storytelling leaves characters less explored, and changes like a new Silver Surfer may not please every comic fan. Still, its bold style, lively cast, and focus on family make it feel right for Marvel’s next stage.

As the start of Phase Six and a setup for Avengers: Doomsday, it carries big expectations. Early signs point to a clear MCU recovery, with a film that’s both nostalgic and new.

For long-time fans and newcomers alike, The Fantastic Four: First Steps reminds everyone why superhero stories matter. Stick around for the end credits, as rumour has it, there’s a Doctor Doom tease fans won’t want to miss.

