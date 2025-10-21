Emma Mary Tiglao Crowned Miss Grand International 2025

BANGKOK — Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga claimed the Miss Grand International 2025 title on Saturday night at MGI Hall in Bangkok. The 30-year-old model and TV presenter topped a field of 77 entrants, ending a tense finale with a moment that drew cheers, confetti, and camera flashes.

She received the crown from compatriot Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, securing the pageant’s first back-to-back win for the Philippines in its 13-year history. The handover carried weight for Filipino fans at home and abroad. Opiaza, who assumed the 2024 crown after India’s Rachel Gupta stepped down earlier this year, placed the new “Torch of Unity” crown on Tiglao’s head.

The piece, introduced this season, symbolizes shared purpose and harmony. “This crown is not just mine, it is ours,” Tiglao said in her speech, thanking supporters and calling the moment a shared victory for Filipinos worldwide.

Pageant week in Bangkok delivered a packed schedule. Delegates joined swimsuit showcases, national costume events, and charity functions, filling the Thai capital with colour and noise.

MGI Hall lit up with LED screens, a pulsing soundscape, and stage effects that turned the venue into a lively global showcase. The record number of participating countries added to the spectacle and raised the stakes for every round.

Emma Mary Tiglao Set the Pace

Emma Mary Tiglao set a strong pace from the start. She won the Country’s Power of the Year award through massive online support, which guaranteed her a Top 22 spot and highlighted her fan base. In the evening gown round, she wore a striking crimson look by Filipino designer Albert Andrada.

The gown, inspired by a phoenix and paired with a feathered cape, drew heavy attention online. Some questioned the bold choice earlier in the week, yet her steady walk and poise won over critics and judges alike.

The final question amplified the pressure. The Top 5 tackled online scams and their ties to trafficking, with references to tough crackdowns in countries like South Korea and the United States.

Asked what penalties might dismantle such networks, Emma Mary Tiglao urged a balanced path. She called for public education that blocks fraud at the source, along with stronger justice systems that lock in accountability for offenders. She ended with a hope for a safer future where people are not forced to deceive to survive.

Thailand’s Sarunrat Puagpipat

Her composure edged her past other standouts on stage. Thailand’s Sarunrat Puagpipat was named first runner-up, boosting hometown energy with refined dance elements and polished delivery. Spain’s Aitana Jiménez finished second runner-up, drawing praise for clear messaging on climate action.

Ghana’s Faith Porter placed third runner-up after a heartfelt statement on African empowerment and opportunity. Fourth runner-up went to Nariman Battikha, reported as representing Guatemala, who impressed with bilingual responses and advocacy for indigenous communities. All finalists supported the pageant’s charity focus under the banner, “Simply a Beautiful Charity.”

Emma Mary Tiglao’s success caps a long climb through local and international circuits. The San Fernando native first entered smaller competitions as a teen, later taking the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2012 title. She earned the Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental crown in 2019 and reached the Top 20 at Miss Intercontinental in Egypt.

Hashtag #EmmaForMGI Dominated Feeds

Work in broadcasting and modelling followed, from Manila shoots to assignments abroad. When she won Miss Grand Philippines 2025 in August at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, she arrived in Bangkok prepared, confident, and hungry for the big finish.

The celebration at home was immediate. The hashtag #EmmaForMGI dominated feeds, pulling in more than a million reactions within hours. Fellow Filipina queens sent messages of pride and support.

Catriona Gray wrote, “Congratulations, Emma! You’ve made us all soar,” and Megan Young called her “a beacon of bayanihan” in a video post. Messages also poured in from overseas, including Miss Grand El Salvador 2025 Lucianne Herrera and Miss Universe Europe 2024 Matilda Wirtavuori.

Emma Mary Tiglao begins her reign with plans to push anti-scam awareness and women’s empowerment, using the MGI platform to back real-world programmes. In an Instagram reel after the crowning, she thanked her supporters and called their online reactions a sign of unity and love shared across borders.

This second straight win strengthens the Philippines’ status as a global pageant force, adding to a growing list of major titles since 2010. Tiglao’s story reaches beyond the trophy and the stage lights. It speaks to persistence, community, and purpose.

As the confetti settled and the new queen waved to fans in Bangkok, one message stood out. Emma Tiglao is not only wearing a crown, she is redefining how it is worn.

