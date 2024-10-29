Chiang Rai Rejuvenates With 5 Major Winter Festivals

The resilient and enchanting province of Chiang Rai is again throwing open its doors to tourists following a tempestuous month of forest runoff and flash floods that affected thousands of residents.

Tourism Authority has invited tourists to experience the cold weather in Chiang Rai with 5 major annual festivals that Chiang Rai residents have prepared to welcome visitors.

1. The 32nd annual Golden Sunflower Festival at Ban Hua Mae Kham

Once a year, only one time in Ban Hua Mae Kham, Village No. 4, Mae Salong Nai Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province, the entire valley turns golden from the color of the ‘Golden Sunflowers’ that usually start blooming in November.

Villagers, including the Hmong, Lisu, and Akha ethnic groups, will wear beautiful traditional costumes to welcome the annual festival, the ‘Golden Sunflower Festival, at Ban Hua Mae Kham’.

Tourists can also visit Doi Hua Mae Kham Waterfall and Doi Hua Mae Kham Forest Park and participate in many other activities at the event.

Scheduled to be held on November 16-17, 2024

Location: Ban Hua Mae Kham, Village No. 4, Mae Salong Nai Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province

For more information, please contact Mae Salong Nai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai, 053-730322

2. Singha Park Chiang Rai’ Farm Festival On The Hill’

The largest music festival in the North amidst the natural atmosphere, mountains and cold winds of Chiang Rai Province, with many famous artists joining in to create fun throughout 5 days and 5 nights. This is another festival that music lovers should not miss.

Scheduled to be held on December 4-8, 2024

Location: Singha Park Chiang Rai, Mae Korn Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province

For more information, please contact Facebook: Singha Park Chiang Rai, Tel. 053-160636

3. Doi Tung Colorful Festival 2024

The highest happiness festival in Thailand, surrounded by nature and various flowers of Her Majesty the Queen Mother (Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra), who will take everyone to enjoy an eco-friendly travel experience, taste delicious tribal food, rare desserts, try special drinks from community shops and palace kitchens, and create contemporary craft designs.

Scheduled to be held from December 4, 2024 – January 26, 2025, every Saturday-Sunday and public holidays.

Location: Doi Tung Development Project (working area) under the royal initiative, Chiang Rai Province

For more information, please contact Facebook DoiTung Club, Tel. 053-767015-7

4. ASEAN Flower Festival 2024

Due to the flooding of the Kok River in September, the beautiful gardens along the Kok River were quite affected. Both mud and water overflowed into the flower garden throughout the garden.

This caused the beautiful garden along the Kok River, the venue for the Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival and the sculpture festival, to be almost completely damaged.

When the water receded, officials rushed to restore the garden’s beauty and improve the area in preparation for the annual ASEAN Flower Festival 2024.

They brought various flowers to transform the beautiful garden along the Kok River into a garden of happiness for the people of Chiang Rai once again under the concept of ‘Visit Chiang Rai, Help Chiang Rai’.

Scheduled to be held from December 16, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Location: Beautiful Garden along the Kok River, Rim Kok Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province

For more information, please contact the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization Facebook page, Tel. 053-175-333

5. Chiang Rai Beautiful Flowers 2024

Come experience the cool atmosphere of Chiang Rai during the winter season. Transform the entire Chiang Rai Beach Public Park area into a beautiful outdoor winter flower park. The highlight is the queen of winter flowers, tulips, lilies, and millions of rare special flowers, accompanied by music in the park that fills Chiang Rai with happiness.

Scheduled for December 27, 2024 – February 16, 2025

Location: Chiang Rai Beach Public Park (Pattaya Noi), Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province

For more information, please contact Facebook: Chiang Rai Municipality, Tel. 053-711-333

These are just some of the activities that will boost tourism in Chiang Rai this winter. Chiang Rai has many more attractions to satisfy every lifestyle; you will be impressed if you challenge the cold on a mountaintop or enjoy a slow life in the city center.

Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand

