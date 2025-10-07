AirAsia MOVE Reports Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai Key Destinations for Tourists

AirAsia MOVE, the all-in-one travel platform, has shared fresh insights from its latest booking data for the late rainy to early cool season in October. The snapshot points to steady interest in northern Thailand. Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai remain key magnets for both Thai and international travellers. Overall bookings dipped by an average of 30% year on year, yet the data still highlights the region’s strength heading into the winter high season.

Key insights from AirAsia MOVE booking data

Overall bookings: Hotel reservations across the three northern provinces grew by 20%, against a 30% year-on-year drop in inbound flight tickets.

Traveller mix: Couples made up 27.49% of all bookings. Families and groups of friends accounted for 44.27%. Solo travellers represented 28.24%. These figures show northern Thailand suits small groups and solo visitors who want more personal experiences.

Booking behaviour: Planning patterns are stable. Travellers book 30 to 60 days in advance, with average stays of 3 to 4 nights, similar to last year. Northern trips still call for more planning and slightly longer stays than many other destinations.

Opportunities for businesses

Hotels and stays: Long stays and community-based experiences keep gaining traction, such as hillside coffee routes and village homestays.

Airlines: Strong booking habits open space to add early morning and late evening flights, giving travellers more flexibility.

Local operators: Outdoor experiences continue to shine, including music festivals, night markets and cultural activities, especially for couples and families.

Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, said, “These numbers point to growth potential in northern Thailand. Overall bookings may be down on last year, but earlier planning and longer stays show a desire for deeper, longer trips. Chiang Mai, Nan and Chiang Rai continue to draw visitors.

We see the coming winter as a prime window for hotels, airlines and local businesses to offer long-stay packages and cultural experiences to meet rising demand.”

AirAsia MOVE 10.10 Mega Sale: big deals for peak season

To match travel demand in the high season, AirAsia MOVE is rolling out its 10.10 Mega Sale from 8 to 10 October 2568, with these offers:

Hotels: Extra 600 THB off worldwide hotel bookings (code: MEGAMOVE, minimum spend 4,600 THB).

SNAP (flight + hotel): Extra 850 THB off every package (code: MEGAMOVE, minimum spend 11,500 THB).

Fly Beyond, app exclusive: Special in-app deal, instant 230 THB off on all routes (code: MEGA10, no minimum spend). Covers 700+ airlines, including Bangkok Airways, Lao Airlines, Myanmar Airways International, Vietnam Airlines and more. Applies only to non-AirAsia carriers on AirAsia MOVE. Terms and conditions apply.

Ancillaries: Value Pack and Value Pack Lite up to 30% off, covering checked baggage, seat selection and hot meals.

Air Asia Call Center Thailand

Thai AirAsia (the Thai subsidiary of AirAsia) provides customer support for flights, bookings, and inquiries. The primary way to contact them is through their official support channels. Here’s the key information from the Air Asia Call Center Thailand:

Phone Support

Passenger Customer Support Hotline : +66 2 562 5700. This is the main call center number for Thai AirAsia customers in Thailand. It's based at their head office and handles passenger queries, bookings, and support. Operating Hours : Typically 24/7, but confirm on their website for specific times. Note : Local calls from Thailand; international callers add the country code. Calls may incur standard rates.

: +66 2 562 5700. This is the main call center number for Thai AirAsia customers in Thailand. It’s based at their head office and handles passenger queries, bookings, and support.

Head Office / Support Address

Location: Don Mueang International Airport, 3rd Floor, Central Office Building, Room No. 3200, Vibhavadee Rangsit Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand. You can visit for in-person assistance or sales office support.

Other Contact Options

Email : For general passenger support, use the online form at support.airasia.com (recommended over direct email for faster response). Specific emails like sakdinont@airasia.com are for targeted inquiries.

: For general passenger support, use the online form at support.airasia.com (recommended over direct email for faster response). Specific emails like sakdinont@airasia.com are for targeted inquiries. Live Chat : Available 24/7 via the AirAsia MOVE app or website (AVA chatbot for quick queries).

: Available 24/7 via the AirAsia MOVE app or website (AVA chatbot for quick queries). Official Website : Visit www.airasia.com or support.airasia.com for self-service options like booking changes, flight status, and FAQs.

: Visit www.airasia.com or support.airasia.com for self-service options like booking changes, flight status, and FAQs. Social Media: @AirAsia on X (Twitter), Facebook, or Instagram for quick updates.

For the most up-to-date details, check the official AirAsia support page, as numbers can change. If you’re calling from outside Thailand, consider using WhatsApp or the app for cost-effective support.

