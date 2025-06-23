US Airlines Reduce Flights to Canada as Americans Choose Cheaper Destinations

OTTAWA – US airlines are reducing flights to major Canadian cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal as fewer Americans book trips north. Instead, travellers are showing more interest in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and popular spots at home.

Warm destinations, lower prices for trips, and strong tourism campaigns from places like Europe and Mexico are drawing visitors south and overseas. As a result, Canadian cities are seeing fewer arrivals, and the air service between the two countries is shrinking.

Airlines have responded by cutting back on routes that used to be busy, especially after five straight months of fewer US arrivals. Both land and air entries are down, signalling a shift in North America’s travel patterns.

US visits to Canada have dropped steadily throughout 2025. Even though exchange rates make travel more affordable and provinces are promoting their attractions, new travel numbers show a continued decline in American visitors.

Cities and border towns across the country have noticed the change, with hotels seeing fewer bookings from Americans and tourism boards rethinking their plans.

2025 Monthly Numbers Show Ongoing Drop

Statistics Canada reports lower US travel for each of the past five months:

January 2025: Cross-border travel by private vehicles fell 5.3 percent from January 2024

Cross-border travel by private vehicles fell 5.3 percent from January 2024 February 2025: The downward trend continued, marking five months in a row of fewer US tourists

The downward trend continued, marking five months in a row of fewer US tourists March 2025: Americans made 1.2 million trips, a 6.6 percent drop year over year

Americans made 1.2 million trips, a 6.6 percent drop year over year April 2025: Land crossings by Americans dropped 10.7 percent to 820,700 trips; air arrivals fell 5.5 percent to 289,300

Land crossings by Americans dropped 10.7 percent to 820,700 trips; air arrivals fell 5.5 percent to 289,300 May 2025: Land trips hit about 1,044,700, which is still 8.4 percent lower than May 2024. Total US arrivals for the month were down 1.2 percent

So far, 2025 shows a clear pattern of falling interest from US travellers, even though their dollars go further in Canada.

Strong US Dollar Doesn’t Bring More Americans North

Even with the Canadian dollar weak compared to the US dollar (about USD 1 to CAD 1.43 in mid-2025), American travel to Canada keeps falling. Tourism agencies have promoted the value of the exchange rate, with signs near Detroit and ads in New York and New England. Some campaigns use humour, while others highlight cost savings and unique Canadian experiences. Still, the lower prices haven’t brought back the crowds.

Airlines Reduce US–Canada Routes

With fewer bookings, airlines have made cuts:

United Airlines dropped its planned Los Angeles–Toronto route and reduced flights from Washington Dulles to both Ottawa and Montreal

Delta and other airlines trimmed transborder routes by 4.4 percent from April to June 2025, pulling back on flights like Atlanta–Toronto, Minneapolis–Vancouver, and Detroit–Calgary.

US airlines have reduced seats on routes including Newark–Montreal and Chicago–Toronto, with seat capacity down 1.6 to 3.5 percent in early 2025

JetBlue has also reduced flights this summer due to weak demand, while reporting financial challenges and making cuts to lesser-used routes and its leadership team. United has trimmed its summer schedule by about four percent as well.

Where Americans Are Travelling Instead

Europe: Visits to Europe by US travellers are up, with February 2025 seeing a rise of more than one percent and March jumping 17.2 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Paris, Rome, and Barcelona are especially popular, thanks to good deals and strong promotions.

Visits to Europe by US travellers are up, with February 2025 seeing a rise of more than one percent and March jumping 17.2 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Paris, Rome, and Barcelona are especially popular, thanks to good deals and strong promotions. Mexico: Over 2.36 million Americans flew to Mexico in January and February 2025, a 4.3 percent increase from last year. Cancun, Los Cabos, and Mexico City are top picks because of easy access and attractive all-inclusive offers.

Over 2.36 million Americans flew to Mexico in January and February 2025, a 4.3 percent increase from last year. Cancun, Los Cabos, and Mexico City are top picks because of easy access and attractive all-inclusive offers. Caribbean: Spring break bookings to the Caribbean have surged, with Americans heading to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Aruba for package deals and simpler entry rules.

Spring break bookings to the Caribbean have surged, with Americans heading to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Aruba for package deals and simpler entry rules. Domestic Travel: About 74 percent of Americans say they will take more than one trip within the US this year. Florida, California, Las Vegas, and New York remain favourites, thanks to convenience, warmer weather, and plenty of things to do.

Traditional road trips to Canada are losing out to overseas adventures and beach getaways that promise better experiences for the price.

What’s Behind the Shift

A few other factors are playing a role:

Ongoing trade and policy differences between the US and Canada may be having an effect, even if not always obvious

Long waits at the border and outdated entry systems are frustrating for travellers, especially compared to the easier arrivals in Europe or the Caribbean.

Inflation and rising travel costs make people more careful about where they spend their money.

Even with the exchange rate on their side, Americans are choosing destinations that offer easier travel and bigger promotions.

Canadian Airlines Also Pulls Back

Canadian carriers have made similar cuts, with over 20 routes to the US either suspended or reduced this spring:

Air Canada has stopped flying from Montreal to Detroit, Montreal to Minneapolis, and Toronto to Indianapolis, pointing to lower demand and ongoing uncertainty

WestJet dropped its Vancouver–Austin route and has cut back on its Calgary–New York JFK route

Flair Airlines ended flights to Phoenix, Nashville, and Las Vegas

Porter Airlines, after recent US growth, is ending its Toronto–San Diego service by late June

According to Air Canada, bookings to the US are down 10 percent from last year. Aviation data from Cirium shows a 15 percent drop in total seat capacity on Canada–US flights since January 2025.

Travel experts say the changes reflect more than just seasonal shifts. Trade issues, tougher borders, and political talk in the US have sparked a movement in Canada to support local travel. This “elbows up” push is showing up in travel surveys and at the airport.

With fewer flights and rising fares, Canadians are also changing their plans. More are looking at Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean, but demand for trips within Canada is growing fastest. British Columbia, the Maritimes, and the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec are all seeing strong summer bookings, thanks to affordable prices and easy access.

The once-busy air routes between Canada and the US are no longer as reliable. Both countries’ airlines are adjusting to new travel habits shaped by more than just cost or convenience.

Looking Ahead for Canadian Tourism

As summer gets underway, Canadian tourism groups are working harder to attract Americans. Destination Canada and other provincial boards are updating their campaigns to focus on safety, value, natural scenery, and rich culture.

There’s still hope for a rebound later in 2025, especially if fuel prices settle and airlines adjust their schedules. Fall events and nature trips could help boost numbers again.

But for now, the first five months of 2025 show that US tourism to Canada is down, with more Americans choosing different destinations. The competition for their travel dollars is tougher than ever.

Related News: