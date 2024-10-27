Must Visits During Winter Season in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, a province in northern Thailand, provides a welcome respite from the oppressive heat that grips most of the nation throughout winter. Visitors searching for pleasant weather, stunning scenery, and culturally rich experiences will find paradise during the winter season, which begins in November and continues through January.

The winter weather in Chiang Rai ranges from 84°F (29°C) to 59°F (15°C) daily. This ideal equilibrium allows you to stay cool without actually feeling chilly. Because of the cool air, morning coffees are more inviting, and evening strolls are more pleasant. The winter weather in Chiang Rai is perfect for discovering the city’s cultural and natural attractions, in contrast to the oppressive heat of Thailand’s summer.

Embark on a stroll around Chiang Rai’s cultural treasures. The famous Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) shimmers as the mild winter sun reflects off the water. The dazzling white carvings stand out against the pure blue sky. The Baan Dam Museum, sometimes called the Black House, is another must-see. However, many more beautiful places to visit in Chiang Rai are waiting for you to visit.



Here are 3 places to visit in Chiang Rai during winter:

1, Phu Chi Fah

If you are asking about Thailand’s most beautiful mountain peaks, one of them is Phu Chi Fa, Chiang Rai. This is a popular tourist attraction in Chiang Rai Province. It is both a place to see the sea of ​​mist and a place to see the sunrise that is as beautiful as a painting.

Phu Chi Fa is even more beautiful during this winter. In the morning, we will see the magnificent sea of ​​mist and the sunrise at the lion’s head, the most spectacular landmark of Phu Chi Fa. When surrounded by a sea of ​​mist, it looks like a lion roaring in the sky.

This period is also suitable for travel for anyone who wants to experience cold weather because the air up there is very cool and cold. You can walk up to see the view every morning.

It is easy and comfortable to walk up from two places: Phu Chi Fa Forest Park, about 760 meters from the peak of Phu Chi Fa, and the Nao-Ngao Watershed Management Unit, about 400 meters from the peak of Phu Chi Fa.

2. Phu Pha Sawan

“Phu Pha Sawan” or “Phu In” may not be well-known because this is a new tourist attraction in Chiang Rai Province. At Rom Pho Theong Village, Village No. 19, Tambon Tap Tao, Amphoe Thong, approximately 7 kilometers from Phu Chi Fa Forest Park, there is a wide grass field where you can see the sea of ​​mist as far as your eyes can see. There is also a viewpoint with a beautiful rocky outcrop jutting from the cliff.

Phu Pha Sawan is another new viewpoint in Chiang Rai Province, where you can see the beauty of the forest on the Thai-Laos border at 360 degrees. It is also a place to see a beautiful sea of ​​mist in the morning and a tent site where you can see the sea of ​​stars at night. For more information, visit www.tubtaothoeng.go.th and read more reviews at Trekking and Sleeping in Tents at Phu Pha Sawan, a New Place to Visit in Chiang Rai.

3. Phu Chi Dao

Phu Chi Dao, a new viewpoint and tourist attraction in Chiang Rai Province, is located in the area under the care of Tambon Por, Wiang Kaen District. It is located between Phu Chi Dao and Doi Pha Tang, maintaining its natural abundance, including forests, trees, and a sea of ​​fog. Most tourists who travel to Phu Chi Dao want to truly experience nature. There are not many people here, and it is quite quiet. The path up to Phu Chi Dao is quite steep, requiring a climb up a mountain ridge with deep ravines on both sides. Tourists should, therefore, walk carefully. Otherwise, it may be dangerous.

Many think the view from the top of Phu Chi Dao is no different from other mountains or peaks in Thailand, which may not be entirely true. Phu Chi Dao is approximately 1,800 meters above mean sea level, or higher than Phu Chi Fa and Doi Pha Tang. From the Phu Chi Dao viewpoint, tourists will see the view of the Mekong River bend and Phu Chi Fa standing tall in the distance. It is a beautiful landscape that is hard to describe and cannot be seen anywhere else. If anyone climbs the mountain ridge, feels tired, and sees this view, all fatigue will disappear.

